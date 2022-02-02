Top Tickets — Oshima Brothers, Pat Metheny, Gordon Lightfoot, Walk Talk, Dr. Bacon

THURSDAY

Oshima Brothers

Two Maine siblings with a brand new EP, “Golden,” return to The Spot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $10 door. thespotonkirk.org, oshimabrothers.com

Kendall Street Company

The “Kendall Street Is For Lovers Tour,” a rotating residency for this Charlottesville jamband, will hit Martin’s on four February Thursdays.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Ranoke. $12 advance ($20 couple), $15 day of show. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, kendallstreetcompany.com

Christian Q

Catch a budding singer with a variety of covers and originals.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, facebook.com/ChristianQMusic

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Cirque Mechanics “Birdhouse Factory”

A modern circus bursts from a “widgets factory” to deliver thrills.

Details: 7:30 p.m. both nights. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 students with ID, 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, cirquemechanics.com

FRIDAY

Runaway Gin

A Phish tribute band on 5 Points founder Tyler Godsey’s birthday? Fitting.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $18 advance, $20 day of show general admission, seating upgrades at seetickets.us/02042022. 5pointsmusic.com, atributetophish.com

Dr. Bacon

This sextet describes its sound as Appalachian funk, grass and rock ‘n’ roll.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, drbaconband.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Walk Talk

Singer/actress Mayteana Morales, from Pimps of Joytime, is out front with this Brooklyn, New York, act that sports its own funky, electronic-infused jams.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com. 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Venue suggested $5 contribution to band. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, walktalk.bandcamp.com

Thrillbillyz

Kerry Hurley and his blues-rock compadres hit on two nights this weekend.

Details: 10 p.m. Friday. Martin’s Downtown. $5. 8 p.m. Saturday. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, 1135 Vineyard Road, Vinton. Free. rosiesgaming.com/vinton, thrillbillyz.com

Keegan Jacko

Check out a country act from Little Current, Ontario, Canada, by Lake Huron.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/keeganjackomusic

SATURDAY

Pat Metheny Side-Eye

Look back at Tuesday’s Extra for more about this world-class guitarist/composer and his hand-picked jazz trio.

Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, Roanoke. $67, $53, $37. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, patmetheny.com

Bob Marley Birthday Bash: Lazy Man Dub Band, with Music Road Co

There’s no better way to celebrate the rasta king in Roanoke than by hitting Martin’s for this annual show.

Palmyra

This act, now based in Floyd, is delivering some strong acoustic folk music.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. palmyratheband.com

TUESDAY

Gordon Lightfoot

Look to Tuesday’s Extra next week to read more about this folk rock icon.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $89, $69, $59, $49, $39, $5 on-site parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, facebook.com/GordonLightfootOfficial

WEDNESDAY

Short & Company

Hot guitarist alert: Kentucky-bred six-string slinger Jeremy Short is a two-time semifinalist at the International Blue Challenge, in Memphis. But you don’t need that information. Go to the band’s website and hear the music. He can play his arse off, and he can sing, too. Mid-week, dark-horse show. Don’t sleep.

