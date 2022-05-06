 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top Tickets — Patti LaBelle, Blues Traveler, The Steeldrivers, Opera Roanoke

Steven White

Opera Roanoke Conductor Steven White

 Courtesy Opera Roanoke

THURSDAY

Patti LaBelle

A queen of pop, soul and R&B comes to Roanoke. Hear "Got To Be Real," "Lady Marmalade" and more.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $112, $91, $80.50, $69.50, $47, on-site parking $5. 853-5483, berglundcenter.livepattilabelle.com

Blues Traveler

With Jared Stout Band

Look back to Monday's Extra for more about this show.

Details: 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 VIP (tax, fee not included). drpepperpark.combluestraveler.com

Also on Thursday …

Below 7 7 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $7.

FRIDAY

The Mighty Good Times

Rock/Americana band from Richmond returns to Martin's.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.comthemightygoodtimes.bandcamp.com

Lost In Space Camp

With North Star Rail Car, Rosy Cross

Roanoke-based math rock band headline triple-bill.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 via eventbrite.com. thespotonkirk.orglostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com

McFadden and Friends

It's harmonica man/singer Roscoe McFadden's birthday. 

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.comfacebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

Jordan Harman Band

Blue-eyed soul man Harman has good songs and a good band.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhousejordanharman.com

Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul

Good blues and soul originals and hip covers.

Details: 8 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.comhoppievaughan.com

Also on Friday …

Sweet Pickles 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.

Seedpicker 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free.

Grandin Get Down feat. Empty Bottles 6 p.m. Village Grill. Free.

Hayden Spears, with Vintz Desert 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Venue encourages donations to performers.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Steeldrivers

Flip back to Tuesday's Extra to read more about this weekend stand.

Details: 8 p.m. each night. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37 each night. 484-8277, harvester-music.comthesteeldrivers.com

FRIDAY and SUNDAY

Opera Roanoke: Verdi's Requiem

Conductor Steven White, and featured performers Amy Cofield, Dana Beth Miller, Dinyar Vania and Kevin Thompson are part of this classic.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Jefferson Center's Shaftman Hall. $120, $85, $65, $40, $20 each day. operaroanoke.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Starr Hill Can Garden Weekend

With Isaac Haden outdoors, Johnny Stanec indoors (Friday), Travis Fitch outside, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell inside (Saturday), Dan & DK outside (Sunday)

Music and beers, indoors and out, weather permitting.

Details: 6 p.m. (outside) and 8 p.m. Friday. 2 p.m., 4 p.m. (outside) and 6:30 p.m. (inside) Saturday. 4 p.m. (outside) Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/ilhaddenlinktr.ee/johnnystanec, coreyhunley.com

SATURDAY

Mighty Joshua

A reggae great of the commonwealth, who has appeared at FloydFest and Rooster Walk, hits Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $20 via dogtownroadhouse.commightyjoshua.com

A Night of Go Go: Critical Condition Band

Roanoke restaurant xtr3me Bar & Grill is putting on this funky show.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Hall. $41, $31, $51 (VIP) via etix.comsoundcloud.com/ccbcriticalconditionband

Maiden and Crow Tattoo presents Joey's Birthday Beatings: Curses, Laniidae, Fractured Frames

The Spot on Kirk's neighbor/tenant tattoo parlor stages a heavy rock show for its owner's birthday. 

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 via eventbrite.cominstagram.com/maiden_and_crow_tattooshrptn.co/curses

Hogslop String Band

RIYL Old Crow Medicine Show before it honed the rougher edges.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $22 advance, $27 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.comhogslopstringband.com

Villanova

Columbia, South Carolina, rockers are back at Martin's.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. $8. facebook.com/VILLANOVAMUSICROCKS

Blodhren

with Dirtyfoot, Inferior Design

Varieties of metal, pizza and beer in Salem.

Details: 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $7. 404-3370, mypizzaden.netblodhren.bandcamp.cominferiordesign.hearnow.com

Also on Saturday …

The Boptet 7:30 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free.

Eric Wayne Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.

Surrender Dorothy 9 p.m. Ippy's Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10.

Electric Road 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free.

SUNDAY

Blue Man Group

This internationally traveling show, a Roanoke favorite, is its own entertainment genre.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $89, $59.50, $42, on-site parking $5. blueman.com

Jesse Smathers CD Release Party

Lonesome River Band guitarist/singer has his own music, and celebrates it here.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $17 advance, $22 day of show. jessesmathers.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Keith Goggin

Quality folk music slinger Goggin picks and sings for the hungry.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org

WEDNESDAY

Dinner & Show with Tatiana Hargreaves & Allison De Groot

Fiddler Hargreaves and banjo frailer De Groot, friends of Floyd Country Store, return to perform.

Details: 6 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $33 advance (dinner and show), $17 (show only). allisonandtatiana.com

Travers Brothership Duo

Asheville, North Carolina, siblings Kyle and Eric Travers have a ton of talent.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. traversbrothership.com

Leon III

RIYL Jayhawks, Wilco, American Aquarium and the like.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free. leoniii.com

More Coverage

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see more listings | See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT.

