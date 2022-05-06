Top Tickets — Patti LaBelle, Blues Traveler, The Steeldrivers, Opera Roanoke

THURSDAY
Patti LaBelle
A queen of pop, soul and R&B comes to Roanoke. Hear "Got To Be Real," "Lady Marmalade" and more.
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $112, $91, $80.50, $69.50, $47, on-site parking $5. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, pattilabelle.com
Blues Traveler
With Jared Stout Band
Look back to Monday's Extra for more about this show.
Details: 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 VIP (tax, fee not included). drpepperpark.com, bluestraveler.com
Also on Thursday …
Below 7 7 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $7.
FRIDAY
The Mighty Good Times
Rock/Americana band from Richmond returns to Martin's.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, themightygoodtimes.bandcamp.com
Lost In Space Camp
With North Star Rail Car, Rosy Cross
Roanoke-based math rock band headline triple-bill.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 via eventbrite.com. thespotonkirk.org, lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com
McFadden and Friends
It's harmonica man/singer Roscoe McFadden's birthday.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Jordan Harman Band
Blue-eyed soul man Harman has good songs and a good band.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, jordanharman.com
Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul
Good blues and soul originals and hip covers.
Details: 8 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, hoppievaughan.com
Also on Friday …
Sweet Pickles 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.
Seedpicker 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free.
Grandin Get Down feat. Empty Bottles 6 p.m. Village Grill. Free.
Hayden Spears, with Vintz Desert 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Venue encourages donations to performers.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Steeldrivers
Flip back to Tuesday's Extra to read more about this weekend stand.
Details: 8 p.m. each night. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37 each night. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, thesteeldrivers.com
FRIDAY and SUNDAY
Opera Roanoke: Verdi's Requiem
Conductor Steven White, and featured performers Amy Cofield, Dana Beth Miller, Dinyar Vania and Kevin Thompson are part of this classic.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Jefferson Center's Shaftman Hall. $120, $85, $65, $40, $20 each day. operaroanoke.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Starr Hill Can Garden Weekend
With Isaac Haden outdoors, Johnny Stanec indoors (Friday), Travis Fitch outside, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell inside (Saturday), Dan & DK outside (Sunday)
Music and beers, indoors and out, weather permitting.
Details: 6 p.m. (outside) and 8 p.m. Friday. 2 p.m., 4 p.m. (outside) and 6:30 p.m. (inside) Saturday. 4 p.m. (outside) Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/ilhadden, linktr.ee/johnnystanec, coreyhunley.com
SATURDAY
Mighty Joshua
A reggae great of the commonwealth, who has appeared at FloydFest and Rooster Walk, hits Dogtown.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $20 via dogtownroadhouse.com. mightyjoshua.com
A Night of Go Go: Critical Condition Band
Roanoke restaurant xtr3me Bar & Grill is putting on this funky show.
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Hall. $41, $31, $51 (VIP) via etix.com. soundcloud.com/ccbcriticalconditionband
Maiden and Crow Tattoo presents Joey's Birthday Beatings: Curses, Laniidae, Fractured Frames
The Spot on Kirk's neighbor/tenant tattoo parlor stages a heavy rock show for its owner's birthday.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 via eventbrite.com. instagram.com/maiden_and_crow_tattoo, shrptn.co/curses
Hogslop String Band
RIYL Old Crow Medicine Show before it honed the rougher edges.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $22 advance, $27 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, hogslopstringband.com
Villanova
Columbia, South Carolina, rockers are back at Martin's.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. $8. facebook.com/VILLANOVAMUSICROCKS
Blodhren
with Dirtyfoot, Inferior Design
Varieties of metal, pizza and beer in Salem.
Details: 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $7. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, blodhren.bandcamp.com, inferiordesign.hearnow.com
Also on Saturday …
The Boptet 7:30 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free.
Eric Wayne Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.
Surrender Dorothy 9 p.m. Ippy's Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10.
Electric Road 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free.
SUNDAY
Blue Man Group
This internationally traveling show, a Roanoke favorite, is its own entertainment genre.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $89, $59.50, $42, on-site parking $5. blueman.com
Jesse Smathers CD Release Party
Lonesome River Band guitarist/singer has his own music, and celebrates it here.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $17 advance, $22 day of show. jessesmathers.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Keith Goggin
Quality folk music slinger Goggin picks and sings for the hungry.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org,
WEDNESDAY
Dinner & Show with Tatiana Hargreaves & Allison De Groot
Fiddler Hargreaves and banjo frailer De Groot, friends of Floyd Country Store, return to perform.
Details: 6 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $33 advance (dinner and show), $17 (show only). allisonandtatiana.com
Travers Brothership Duo
Asheville, North Carolina, siblings Kyle and Eric Travers have a ton of talent.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. traversbrothership.com
Leon III
RIYL Jayhawks, Wilco, American Aquarium and the like.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free. leoniii.com