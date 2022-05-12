 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top Tickets — Patti LaBelle, The Steeldrivers, Opera Roanoke

Steven White

Opera Roanoke Conductor Steven White

 Courtesy Opera Roanoke

Event update

The Blues Traveler show set for Thursday at Dr Pepper Park has been postponed. Singer/harmonica player John Popper has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The band will reschedule, according to the venue.

THURSDAY

Patti LaBelle

A queen of pop, soul and R&B comes to Roanoke. Hear “Got To Be Real,” “Lady Marmalade” and more.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $112, $91, $80.50, $69.50, $47, on-site parking $5. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, pattilabelle.com

CANCELED - Blues Traveler - CANCELED

With Jared Stout Band

Look back to Monday’s Extra for more about this show.

Details: 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $149 VIP (tax, fee not included). drpepperpark.com, bluestraveler.com

Also on Thursday …

Below 7 7 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $7.

FRIDAY

The Mighty Good Times

Rock/Americana band from Richmond returns to Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, themightygoodtimes.bandcamp.com

Lost In Space Camp

With North Star Rail Car, Rosy Cross

Roanoke-based math rock band headlines triple-bill.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 via eventbrite.com. thespotonkirk.org, lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com

McFadden and Friends

It’s harmonica man/singer Roscoe McFadden’s birthday.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

Jordan Harman Band

Blue-eyed soul man Harman has good songs and a good band.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/ DogtownRoadhouse, jordanharman.com

Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul

Good blues and soul originals and hip covers.

Details: 8 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, hoppievaughan.com

Also on Friday …

Sweet Pickles 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.

Seedpicker 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free.

Grandin Get Down feat. Empty Bottles 6 p.m. Village Grill. Free.

Hayden Spears, with Vintz Desert 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Venue encourages donations to performers.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Steeldrivers

Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra to read more about this weekend stand.

Details: 8 p.m. each night. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37 each night. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, thesteeldrivers.com

FRIDAY and SUNDAY

Opera Roanoke: Verdi’s Requiem

Conductor Steven White and featured performers Amy Cofield, Dana Beth Miller, Dinyar Vania and Kevin Thompson are part of this classic.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Hall. $120, $85, $65, $40, $20 each day. operaroanoke.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Starr Hill Can Garden Weekend

With Isaac Haden outdoors, Johnny Stanec indoors (Friday), Travis Fitch outside, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell inside (Saturday), Dan & DK outside (Sunday)

Music and beers, indoors and out, weather permitting.

Details: 6 p.m. (outside) and 8 p.m. Friday. 2 p.m., 4 p.m. (outside) and 6:30 p.m. (inside) Saturday. 4 p.m. (outside) Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/ilhadden, linktr.ee/johnnystanec, coreyhunley.com

SATURDAY

Mighty Joshua

A reggae great of the commonwealth, who has appeared at FloydFest and Rooster Walk, hits Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $20 via dogtownroadhouse.com. mightyjoshua.com

A Night of Go Go: Critical Condition Band

Roanoke restaurant Xtr3me Bar & Grill is putting on this funky show.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Hall. $41, $31, $51 (VIP) via etix.com. soundcloud.com/ccbcriticalconditionband

Maiden and Crow Tattoo presents Joey’s Birthday Beatings: Curses, Laniidae, Fractured Frames

The Spot on Kirk’s neighbor/tenant tattoo parlor stages a heavy rock show for its owner’s birthday.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 via eventbrite.com. instagram.com/maiden_and_crow_tattoo, shrptn.co/curses

Hogslop String Band

RIYL Old Crow Medicine Show before it honed the rougher edges.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $22 advance, $27 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, hogslopstringband.com

Villanova

Columbia, South Carolina, rockers are back at Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. facebook.com/VILLANOVAMUSICROCKS

Blodhren

with Dirtyfoot, Inferior Design

Varieties of metal, pizza and beer in Salem.

Details: 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $7. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, blodhren.bandcamp.com, inferiordesign.hearnow.com

Also on Saturday …

The Boptet 7:30 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free.

Eric Wayne Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.

Surrender Dorothy 9 p.m. Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10.

Electric Road 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free.

SUNDAY

Blue Man Group

This internationally traveling show, a Roanoke favorite, is its own entertainment genre.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $89, $59.50, $42, on-site parking $5. blueman.com

Jesse Smathers CD Release Party

Lonesome River Band guitarist/singer has his own music, and celebrates it here.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $17 advance, $22 day of show. jessesmathers.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Keith Goggin

Quality folk music slinger Goggin picks and sings for the hungry.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org,

WEDNESDAY

Dinner & Show with Tatiana Hargreaves & Allison De Groot

Fiddler Hargreaves and banjo frailer De Groot, friends of Floyd Country Store, return to perform.

Details: 6 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $33 advance (dinner and show), $17 (show only). allisonandtatiana.com

Travers Brothership Duo

Asheville, North Carolina, siblings Kyle and Eric Travers have a ton of talent.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. traversbrothership.com

Leon III

RIYL Jayhawks, Wilco, American Aquarium and the like.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. leoniii.com

More Coverage

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see more listings | See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT.

