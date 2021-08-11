 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Paul Thorn, Jon Pardi, Steep Canyon Rangers, Marbin, Charles Esten
Top Tickets — Paul Thorn, Jon Pardi, Steep Canyon Rangers, Marbin, Charles Esten

Paul Thorn

Paul Thorn

 Courtesy Steve Roberts

Sound clips and pics of some live and live-streaming music in the valleys this week. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer Music and a Movie: High Fidelity, with Tatiana & Sonya’s Card Catalog, and “Onward”

High Fidelity, a young act on the Rebel Records roster, picks strong bluegrass. Openers Tatiana Hargreaves and Sonya Badigian lead a band slinging both old-time and bluegrass numbers.

Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, highfidelitybluegrass.com, tatianahargreaves.com

Party in Elmwood: The Pizazz Band

Beach music cover song masters will have you shagging all over Elmwood.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at the gate, free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org

Into The Fog

Hi-test string band music from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, intothefogmusic.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Starr Hill Can Garden Weekend: Webster’s Wheel, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell (Friday); Road to Front Porch Fest feat. Righteous Friendz Band, Slick Jr & The Reactors (Saturday); Eric Wayne Duo (Sunday)

Electric and acoustic music, with strong brews, on a downtown outdoors weekend.

Details: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (inside) Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, websterswheel.com, coreyhunley.com, reverbnation.com/slickjrthereactors

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Roads Below

Guys from Arkansas and Los Angeles combined to form this Nashville-based country act. Friday’s gig serves as the Jon Pardi after-concert party (see listing below).

Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, warroadmusic.com/the-roads-below

FRIDAY

Paul Thorn

Thorn, the wildly entertaining singer and songwriter, took seven years between albums of original music. “Never Too Late To Call,” recorded at Sam Phillips Studio in Memphis, came out last week. Expect plenty from that record and deep cuts from the “Pimps & Preachers” purveyor.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $41.50 (plus tax and fee) advance via seetickets.us/08132021; $45 day of show. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, smlgoodneighbors.org, paulthorn.com

Budweiser Summer Series: Jon Pardi, with Priscilla Block

Downtown Roanoke Inc. brings back its signature Elmwood Park series, after a year away due to COVID-19. Pardi, the headliner, has had country music chart-toppers with “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt On My Boots” and “Heartache Medication.”

Details: 8 p.m. (6 p.m. gates) Elmwood Park. $34 (plus tax, fee) via 800-838-3006, jonpardi.brownpapertickets.com; free to 6-younger. Jonpardi.com, priscillablock.com

Steep Canyon Rangers

This North Carolina stalwart’s Grammy Award-winning bluegrass/Americana mix is a consistent crowd-pleaser.

Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $40 advance, $45 day of show. limekilntheater.org, steepcanyon.com

Marbin

Absolutely sick guitar and sax playing, with high energy and volume.

Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $8. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, marbinmusic.com

The Low Low Chariot

Country-spackled Roanoke rockers hit Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. lowlowchariot.com

Friday Night Jamboree: Josh Blankenship & Friends, The Jugbusters

One set of gospel from Blankenship, and two dance sets to close.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, jugbusters.com

Charissa Joy and the Soul Shakers

Singer/guitarist Charissa Morrison has a new band with guitarist Henry Lazenby, bassist Wyatt Allen and drummer Mason Jennelle. They’ll beta test it here.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, charissamorrisonproject.com

John Colby Elswick

The Kind Thieves frontman plays a solo show.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub

The Buck&Griz Show

NRV quintet has originals, covers from the Allmans, the Dead and more.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/whitney1865

Fritz & Co.

Check out this Abingdon act’s “State Line Stumble” at youtu.be/kG44UG1VYK0.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. fritzandcompany.com

Five Dollar Shake

Pop and rock covers as humid as a Smith Mountain Lake evening.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/fdshake

Absolute Queen

With Five Shades of Gray

Headliner makes a run at being champion of the world at covering “We Are The Champions.”

Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $22. drpepperpark.com, absolutequeenrocks.com

SATURDAY

Charles Esten

Esten used to play a country singer on TV’s “Nashville.” Life imitates art with this one.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater. $45 advance, $50 day of show (plus tax, fees) via seetickets.us/08142021. charlesesten.com

Relacksachian, Jstop Latin Soul

If you know and love longtime Northside High School teacher and coach Mich Peters, come out early. Relacksachian, a band that includes her two sons, will be celebrating her retirement, after 44 years. Stick around later for a salsa soiree.

Details: 1 p.m. (Relacksachian), 5:30 p.m. (J-Stop) Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/Relacksachian, jstoplatinsoul.com

Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks

High-energy folk-rock from the talented Custer and his band.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. Sephcustermusic.com

War Chile

Blues-rock originals and covers from a talented valley crew.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. bit.ly/WarChileFB

The Boptet

Dig an evening of laid-back soul-jazz.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/theboptet

SedaliaFEST: Bluffett & The Son of a Sailor Band, Coleman Brothers Band

This fundraiser for Sedalia Center features a Jimmy Buffett tribute band.

Details: 5 p.m. Sedalia Center, Big Island. $10 advance, $15 gate, free to 12-younger. Sedaliacenter.org, facebook.com/BLUFFETT, instagram.com/colemanbrothersband

The Ryan Greer Band

Greer and his band play blues, rock and Americana originals and covers.

Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. Free. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer

Live Music on the Village Green: Phlegar Hill

Hear a variety from an oft-gigging combo.

Details: 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, downtown Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/Phlegarhillband

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Floorboards

Americana rock and country soul band has a two-gig weekend.

Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com. 4 p.m. Sunday. Parkway Brewing. Free. thefloorboardsmusic.com

SUNDAY

Dave and Jodie

Acoustic long-timers play a variety by the lake.

Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. bit.ly/daveandjodieFB

Keep Flying

Fork in the Market, No. 30 in Pabst Blue Ribbon nationwide sales and No. 1 in what remains of Roanoke’s collective liver, presents a New Jersey pop-punk band.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, keepflying.band

MONDAY

Juicy After Dark

This rowdy, randy bunch of fun-seekers celebrates “Queen of Downtown” Shy Jamison’s birthday.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free.

TUESDAY

JGC

Psychedelic rock jams with high quality, from guitarist/singer Colby Elswick (The Kind Thieves) and The Dead Reckoning rhythm section members George Penn Jr. (drums) and Jake Dempsey (bass).

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/jgctrio

WEDNESDAY

Sidewinders Concert Night: Walker Hayes, with opener TBA

Y’all got all “Fancy Like” with the ticket purchases. This hit country singer’s show is sold out.

Details: Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. SOLD OUT. walkerhayes.com

Andrew Thelston Band

Asheville, North Carolina-based singer/guitarist leads a power trio.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. andrewthelston.com

The Rarely Available Band

With a second-in-the-season appearance at Village Grill, this act seems somewhat more available.

Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, bit.ly/RarelyAvailableFB

Gabe Saker

Rock, pop, alternative and more.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, crescentcitybourbonbbq.com, facebook.com/gabesakermusic

