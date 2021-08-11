Top Tickets — Paul Thorn, Jon Pardi, Steep Canyon Rangers, Marbin, Charles Esten

THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer Music and a Movie: High Fidelity, with Tatiana & Sonya’s Card Catalog, and “Onward”
High Fidelity, a young act on the Rebel Records roster, picks strong bluegrass. Openers Tatiana Hargreaves and Sonya Badigian lead a band slinging both old-time and bluegrass numbers.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, highfidelitybluegrass.com, tatianahargreaves.com
Party in Elmwood: The Pizazz Band
Beach music cover song masters will have you shagging all over Elmwood.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at the gate, free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org
Into The Fog
Hi-test string band music from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, intothefogmusic.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Starr Hill Can Garden Weekend: Webster’s Wheel, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell (Friday); Road to Front Porch Fest feat. Righteous Friendz Band, Slick Jr & The Reactors (Saturday); Eric Wayne Duo (Sunday)
Electric and acoustic music, with strong brews, on a downtown outdoors weekend.
Details: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (inside) Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, websterswheel.com, coreyhunley.com, reverbnation.com/slickjrthereactors
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Roads Below
Guys from Arkansas and Los Angeles combined to form this Nashville-based country act. Friday’s gig serves as the Jon Pardi after-concert party (see listing below).
Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, warroadmusic.com/the-roads-below
FRIDAY
Paul Thorn
Thorn, the wildly entertaining singer and songwriter, took seven years between albums of original music. “Never Too Late To Call,” recorded at Sam Phillips Studio in Memphis, came out last week. Expect plenty from that record and deep cuts from the “Pimps & Preachers” purveyor.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $41.50 (plus tax and fee) advance via seetickets.us/08132021; $45 day of show. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, smlgoodneighbors.org, paulthorn.com
Budweiser Summer Series: Jon Pardi, with Priscilla Block
Downtown Roanoke Inc. brings back its signature Elmwood Park series, after a year away due to COVID-19. Pardi, the headliner, has had country music chart-toppers with “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt On My Boots” and “Heartache Medication.”
Details: 8 p.m. (6 p.m. gates) Elmwood Park. $34 (plus tax, fee) via 800-838-3006, jonpardi.brownpapertickets.com; free to 6-younger. Jonpardi.com, priscillablock.com
Steep Canyon Rangers
This North Carolina stalwart’s Grammy Award-winning bluegrass/Americana mix is a consistent crowd-pleaser.
Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $40 advance, $45 day of show. limekilntheater.org, steepcanyon.com
Marbin
Absolutely sick guitar and sax playing, with high energy and volume.
Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $8. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, marbinmusic.com
The Low Low Chariot
Country-spackled Roanoke rockers hit Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. lowlowchariot.com
Friday Night Jamboree: Josh Blankenship & Friends, The Jugbusters
One set of gospel from Blankenship, and two dance sets to close.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, jugbusters.com
Charissa Joy and the Soul Shakers
Singer/guitarist Charissa Morrison has a new band with guitarist Henry Lazenby, bassist Wyatt Allen and drummer Mason Jennelle. They’ll beta test it here.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, charissamorrisonproject.com
John Colby Elswick
The Kind Thieves frontman plays a solo show.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub
The Buck&Griz Show
NRV quintet has originals, covers from the Allmans, the Dead and more.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/whitney1865
Fritz & Co.
Check out this Abingdon act’s “State Line Stumble” at youtu.be/kG44UG1VYK0.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. fritzandcompany.com
Five Dollar Shake
Pop and rock covers as humid as a Smith Mountain Lake evening.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/fdshake
Absolute Queen
With Five Shades of Gray
Headliner makes a run at being champion of the world at covering “We Are The Champions.”
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $22. drpepperpark.com, absolutequeenrocks.com
SATURDAY
Charles Esten
Esten used to play a country singer on TV’s “Nashville.” Life imitates art with this one.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater. $45 advance, $50 day of show (plus tax, fees) via seetickets.us/08142021. charlesesten.com
Relacksachian, Jstop Latin Soul
If you know and love longtime Northside High School teacher and coach Mich Peters, come out early. Relacksachian, a band that includes her two sons, will be celebrating her retirement, after 44 years. Stick around later for a salsa soiree.
Details: 1 p.m. (Relacksachian), 5:30 p.m. (J-Stop) Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/Relacksachian, jstoplatinsoul.com
Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks
High-energy folk-rock from the talented Custer and his band.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. Sephcustermusic.com
War Chile
Blues-rock originals and covers from a talented valley crew.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. bit.ly/WarChileFB
The Boptet
Dig an evening of laid-back soul-jazz.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/theboptet
SedaliaFEST: Bluffett & The Son of a Sailor Band, Coleman Brothers Band
This fundraiser for Sedalia Center features a Jimmy Buffett tribute band.
Details: 5 p.m. Sedalia Center, Big Island. $10 advance, $15 gate, free to 12-younger. Sedaliacenter.org, facebook.com/BLUFFETT, instagram.com/colemanbrothersband
The Ryan Greer Band
Greer and his band play blues, rock and Americana originals and covers.
Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. Free. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
Live Music on the Village Green: Phlegar Hill
Hear a variety from an oft-gigging combo.
Details: 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, downtown Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/Phlegarhillband
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Floorboards
Americana rock and country soul band has a two-gig weekend.
Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com. 4 p.m. Sunday. Parkway Brewing. Free. thefloorboardsmusic.com
SUNDAY
Dave and Jodie
Acoustic long-timers play a variety by the lake.
Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. bit.ly/daveandjodieFB
Keep Flying
Fork in the Market, No. 30 in Pabst Blue Ribbon nationwide sales and No. 1 in what remains of Roanoke’s collective liver, presents a New Jersey pop-punk band.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, keepflying.band
MONDAY
Juicy After Dark
This rowdy, randy bunch of fun-seekers celebrates “Queen of Downtown” Shy Jamison’s birthday.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free.
TUESDAY
JGC
Psychedelic rock jams with high quality, from guitarist/singer Colby Elswick (The Kind Thieves) and The Dead Reckoning rhythm section members George Penn Jr. (drums) and Jake Dempsey (bass).
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/jgctrio
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders Concert Night: Walker Hayes, with opener TBA
Y’all got all “Fancy Like” with the ticket purchases. This hit country singer’s show is sold out.
Details: Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. SOLD OUT. walkerhayes.com
Andrew Thelston Band
Asheville, North Carolina-based singer/guitarist leads a power trio.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. andrewthelston.com
The Rarely Available Band
With a second-in-the-season appearance at Village Grill, this act seems somewhat more available.
Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, bit.ly/RarelyAvailableFB
Gabe Saker
Rock, pop, alternative and more.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, crescentcitybourbonbbq.com, facebook.com/gabesakermusic