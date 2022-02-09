Top Tickets — Priscilla Block, Michael Winslow, Dead Reckoning, The Cryptics,

THURSDAY

Virginia Man

Check out a rock quartet from Fredericksburg.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, virginiamanmusic.com

FRIDAY

Four Squares of Local Flare: A Quad of Roanoke Songwriters

Landon Carder, Matt Powell, Corey Hunley and Sullivan Smith sing and play their original songs.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $10 door. thespotonkirk.org, bit.ly/MattPowellFB, coreyhunley.com

Clinton Collins

Americana singer/songwriter returns to Third Street, streaming-style.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. reverbnation.com/clintoncollins

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

Lots of good originals and classic covers from Vaughan and crew.

Details: 8 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant, 312 2nd St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 5 p.m. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, hoppievaughan.com

Dara James & The Soul Disciples

Hear hot picking, harmonica playing and singing from bluesman James.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, darajamesmusic.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Garrett Biggs

Hear the ever-popular rock/country combination. Biggs is from Casey, Illinois, home of the world’s largest pitchfork.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, biggsofficial.com

SATURDAY

Dead Reckoning

It’s time for Floyd residents to do the noodle dance.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8 advance via dogtownroadhouse.com/event/the-dead-reckoning, $10 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/deadreckoningva

Michael Winslow

He’s the human sound effects machine from the “Police Academy” movies.

Details: 7 p.m. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, 1135 Vineyard Road, Vinton. Free. rosiesgaming.com/vinton, michaelwinslowmedia.com

Idlewild South

Allman Brothers tribute band fetes 50th anniversary of the “Eat A Peach” record.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $32, $22, $17 via seetickets.us/02122022. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/idlewildsouthband

The Jive Exchange

Get blues, rock and soul covers and originals from a Roanoke band.

NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club: Sassafras Bluegrass Band

Masks and other COVID protocols are in effect for this show from a North Carolina group.

Details: 6 p.m. 117 Edwards Hall, New River Community College, Dublin. Free (club encourages donations to performers). 674-3625, nr.edu/fiddle, idigsassafras.com

Love Local Valentine’s Market: Marc Baskind

Jazzy Baskind can pick guitar. Catch him in a morning show.

Details: 9 a.m. (10 a.m. music) Farm to Table Roanoke at Greenbrier Nursery, 5881 Starkey Road, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, marcbaskind.com

Evergreen

This acoustic trio classifies itself as “coffeehouse country.”

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/evergreenbandroanoke

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Vienna Valentine

It’s a weekend of romance, RSO-style.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 3 p.m. Sunday. Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, Roanoke. $56, $48, $40, $34 both shows. rso.com/tickets/

SUNDAY

Out of Body Burlesque Presents EX’S & O’S

Seven dancers will wow you, while DJ Shenanikenz handles the tunes.

Details: 7 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $30, $25, $20, $15 via seetickets.us/02132022. facebook.com/obburlesque

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Adam Z. Markham

Markham brings a quick set, and you give to a good cause.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org

WEDNESDAY

Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Priscilla Block

Block broke out in summer 2020 with a TikTok hit, “Just About Over You.” Now she aims to turn Sidewinders into “My Bar” — youtu.be/lQdyQ8oG6Vs.

Details: 7 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $25 via bit.ly/priscillablocktix. priscillablock.com

The Cryptics With Ex-Parents, Hanoi Jane

Traveling punk-leaning rock quintet hits Martin’s midweek, with a couple of Roanoke acts opening the show.

