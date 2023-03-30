THURSDAY
Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band
With Hooten Hallers
The headliner's rough and rollicking country-blues stylings have been big in Southwest Virginia ever since FloydFest in 2007. The right reverend, aka Joshua Peyton, can rile up a crowd with his high-octane guitar style, which draws from Charlie Patton and Bukka White, among others, filtered through his southern Indiana sensibilties.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $15 via eventbrite.com. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, bigdamnband.com, thehootenhallers.com
Croce Plays Croce
A.J. Croce spent years getting his own solid career together before addressing his father's music. Messing around with Jim earned A.J. a sold-out Roanoke date.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center. SOLD OUT. ajcrocemusic.com
Into the Fog 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
Leonard Blush & Camelcals 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Rissi Palmer
Palmer, a lauded country and soul artist, has a lot on her Blacksburg itinerary. On Thursday at Moss Arts Center's Cube, she records a new episode of her Apple Music Country radio show, "Color Me Country," with a rising performer, Richmond's Tony Jackson. The next night, she does a concert of such numbers as "Soul Message." See a performance of that one at youtu.be/2o5_BBXjPbI.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Thursday radio show recording, 8 p.m. Friday performance. Cube at Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. Recording free; performance $15, $10 students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, rissipalmermusic.com
FRIDAY
Cinderella, by the Southwest Virginia Ballet
This company, in its 32nd season in Roanoke, puts a classic fairy tale on stage at Berglund.
Details: 2 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $59, $49, $32, $20, parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, svballet.org
Isaac Hadden Organ Trio
Young and deeply talented guitarist Hadden, who also sports a continuously improving vocal style, leads this funky threesome.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. facebook.com/isaachaddenorgantrio
Grandin Chillage: Hoppie Vaughan & the Ministers of Soul
The chillage is back, with bluesy and soulful grooves, food from Martin’s Downtown and beer buzzes courtesy Blue Mountain Brewery.
Details: 5:30 p.m. entrance via Pinnacle Bank drive-through, Grandin Road S.W. $5, free to 12-younger, adult accompaniment required for 18-younger. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, hoppievaughan.com
Ripejive
Instrumental soul, funk and R&B purveyors bring serious grooves and strong melodies.
Details: 9 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. Free. 540-344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown, facebook.com/Ripejive
Jack Wright/Ben Bennett
With Cambria Storms, Walter Wright, goat tube
Hear the usual eclectic goodness presentation under the Art Rat roof.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, springgardenmusic.com
Virginia Electric
This Roanoke-based garage Americana foursome always delivers a fine show.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub,
Camp Culture
Catch an energetic and psychedelic-leaning rock band from Indianapolis.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/campcultureband
Eric Wayne Trio 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Barb Martin, with Mike Franke 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
Sisters & Brothers 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Chad Nickell & The Loose Change
With Jaded Ravins
Talented singer/songwriter Nickell leads his Americana/country band in this double-bill at The Spot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, linktr.ee/ChadNickellandtheLooseChange, facebook.com/jadedravinsmusic
Keegan Jacko 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies
SATURDAY
Ben Tankard
With Flat Five Jazz
Gospel and smooth jazz keyboardist/producer and now reality TV star Tankard makes a Roanoke stop. A Lynchburg jazz act is set to open the show.
Details: 9 p.m. Tazjmah's Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W. $55, $45 via eventbrite.com. 540-761-4509, facebook.com/TajzmahLounge, bentankard.me, flatfiveva.com
Mike Gangloff, Solar Hex, Gina & Jason Dilg
(Full disclosure) Roanoke Times colleague Gangloff has dropped an excellent new record, "Evening Measures."
Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, vhfrecords.bandcamp.com, solarhex.bandcamp.com, ginaandjason.com
Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats
With The Judy Chops
This musically diverse double-bill will be loaded with energetic fun.
Details: 10 pm. Martin’s. $10. linktr.ee/thejudychops, andrewscotchiemusic.com
Skydog
A Richmond-based Allman Brothers Band tribute hits 5 Points.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20 advance. 5pointsmusic.com, skydogtribute.com
Blödhren
With Of the Oceans, Freedom From The Shadows, Illusionist
Heavy metal mayhem will surely ensue.
Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, blodhren.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/freedomfromtheshadows
Virginia Music Collectors Show
Another in the regular stops for an outfit focused on your crate-digging pleasures.
Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr., Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows
SUNDAY
Arkansauce
Hot bluegrass ramblers from the Ozarks return to Southwest Virginia with a new album's worth of material from "OK to Wonder," due April 21. Hear that album's "My Home in Arkansas" at solo.to/myhomeinarkansas.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, arkansaucemusic.com
Jonathan Barker & The Ministers of Soul
Keyboardist/singer Barker fronts Hoppie Vaughan's band for the day.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita
TUESDAY
Leo Kottke
With Dave King
Stalwart fingerpicking guitarist Kottke, who lately has been playing music with Phish's Mike Gordon, hits Blacksburg for a solo show.
Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $35 $32 $28 $25. 540-951-4771, thelyric.com, leokottke.com
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.