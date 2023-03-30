THURSDAY

Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band

With Hooten Hallers

The headliner's rough and rollicking country-blues stylings have been big in Southwest Virginia ever since FloydFest in 2007. The right reverend, aka Joshua Peyton, can rile up a crowd with his high-octane guitar style, which draws from Charlie Patton and Bukka White, among others, filtered through his southern Indiana sensibilties.

Croce Plays Croce

A.J. Croce spent years getting his own solid career together before addressing his father's music. Messing around with Jim earned A.J. a sold-out Roanoke date.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center. SOLD OUT. ajcrocemusic.com

Into the Fog 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

Leonard Blush & Camelcals 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Rissi Palmer

Palmer, a lauded country and soul artist, has a lot on her Blacksburg itinerary. On Thursday at Moss Arts Center's Cube, she records a new episode of her Apple Music Country radio show, "Color Me Country," with a rising performer, Richmond's Tony Jackson. The next night, she does a concert of such numbers as "Soul Message." See a performance of that one at youtu.be/2o5_BBXjPbI.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Thursday radio show recording, 8 p.m. Friday performance. Cube at Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. Recording free; performance $15, $10 students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, rissipalmermusic.com

FRIDAY

Cinderella, by the Southwest Virginia Ballet

This company, in its 32nd season in Roanoke, puts a classic fairy tale on stage at Berglund.

Details: 2 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $59, $49, $32, $20, parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, svballet.org

Isaac Hadden Organ Trio

Young and deeply talented guitarist Hadden, who also sports a continuously improving vocal style, leads this funky threesome.

Grandin Chillage: Hoppie Vaughan & the Ministers of Soul

The chillage is back, with bluesy and soulful grooves, food from Martin’s Downtown and beer buzzes courtesy Blue Mountain Brewery.

Details: 5:30 p.m. entrance via Pinnacle Bank drive-through, Grandin Road S.W. $5, free to 12-younger, adult accompaniment required for 18-younger. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, hoppievaughan.com

Ripejive

Instrumental soul, funk and R&B purveyors bring serious grooves and strong melodies.

Jack Wright/Ben Bennett

With Cambria Storms, Walter Wright, goat tube

Hear the usual eclectic goodness presentation under the Art Rat roof.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, springgardenmusic.com

Virginia Electric

This Roanoke-based garage Americana foursome always delivers a fine show.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub,

Camp Culture

Catch an energetic and psychedelic-leaning rock band from Indianapolis.

Eric Wayne Trio 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Barb Martin, with Mike Franke 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

Sisters & Brothers 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

With Jaded Ravins

Talented singer/songwriter Nickell leads his Americana/country band in this double-bill at The Spot.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, linktr.ee/ChadNickellandtheLooseChange, facebook.com/jadedravinsmusic

Keegan Jacko 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

SATURDAY

Ben Tankard

With Flat Five Jazz

Gospel and smooth jazz keyboardist/producer and now reality TV star Tankard makes a Roanoke stop. A Lynchburg jazz act is set to open the show.

Mike Gangloff, Solar Hex, Gina & Jason Dilg

(Full disclosure) Roanoke Times colleague Gangloff has dropped an excellent new record, "Evening Measures."

Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, vhfrecords.bandcamp.com, solarhex.bandcamp.com, ginaandjason.com

Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats

With The Judy Chops

This musically diverse double-bill will be loaded with energetic fun.

Skydog

A Richmond-based Allman Brothers Band tribute hits 5 Points.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20 advance. 5pointsmusic.com, skydogtribute.com

Blödhren

With Of the Oceans, Freedom From The Shadows, Illusionist

Heavy metal mayhem will surely ensue.

Virginia Music Collectors Show

Another in the regular stops for an outfit focused on your crate-digging pleasures.

Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr., Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows

SUNDAY

Arkansauce

Hot bluegrass ramblers from the Ozarks return to Southwest Virginia with a new album's worth of material from "OK to Wonder," due April 21. Hear that album's "My Home in Arkansas" at solo.to/myhomeinarkansas.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, arkansaucemusic.com

Jonathan Barker & The Ministers of Soul

Keyboardist/singer Barker fronts Hoppie Vaughan's band for the day.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita

TUESDAY

Leo Kottke

With Dave King

Stalwart fingerpicking guitarist Kottke, who lately has been playing music with Phish's Mike Gordon, hits Blacksburg for a solo show.

Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $35 $32 $28 $25. 540-951-4771, thelyric.com, leokottke.com

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.