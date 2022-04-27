 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top Tickets — Roanoke Pride, Grandin Chillage, Zombie Prom, Melvin Seals & JGB, Lawrence Brownlee

  • 0
Lawrence-Brownlee (copy)

Lawrence Brownlee

 Courtesy Shervin Lainez

THURSDAY

Airshow

Prog-grass from Reading, Pennsylvania.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, airshowband.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Roanoke Pride 30

With Jackie Cox, Morgan McMichaels and more (Friday), DETOX, Kruwella de Leo, Amazon Rome (Saturday), Jan Sport, Justin Utley, The Bureau, Carolina Beer Money and more (Sunday)

RuPaul girls and regional entertainers help Roanoke Pride celebrate a milestone with three days of parties.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday. The Park, Roanoke. $79.99 weekend general admission ages 18-20, $49.99 weekend general admission 21-older and more admission prices including single day and VIP via https://roanokepride.eventbrite.com. 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Pride Festival. Uptown Roanoke, 500-600 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke. Free. facebook.com/RoanokePride, linktr.ee/janjanjan, instagram.com/jackiecoxnyc, instagram.com/morganmcmichaels

FRIDAY

Grandin Chillage

With Jared Stout Band

A Grandin Village tradition is back, post-COVID.

Details: 6 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5, free 12-younger, 18-younger must be with adult; leashed, friendly pets welcome; $5 drink tickets. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, thejaredstoutband.com

Glenn Miller Orchestra

“In The Mood” for some classic big band jazz? Take note.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37, $280 VIP table. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, glennmillerorchestra.com

Alice Osborn

With Randy Lewis Brown

The headliner brings music from her CD, “Searching for Paradise.” Opener Brown is a musical force, according to venue organizer Bob Schmucker.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, aliceosborn.com/singer-songwriter, randylewisbrown.com

Also on Friday …

Cinémathèque 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $5. 

Zach Wiley & The Pariahs 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free.

Orange Culture and Cherry Moon 9 p.m., Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free.

The Henhouse Prowlers 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $15.

Adam Markham and Bob Casey 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House, Roanoke. Free.

Bolo-1037, with GTI, The Unsubs 8 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Becki and the Boom Booms

A weekend of blues, rock, soul and jazz from Becki Morrison and band.

Details: 7 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant, 312 2nd St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com. 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Jason Cross

Country performer from Michigan hits Roanoke.

Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jasoncrossmusic.com

SATURDAY

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Grammy Award-nominated, East Tennessee bluegrassers hit Floyd.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $22 advance, $28 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, theporamblinboys.com

Zombie Prom

Adult prom with an undead theme doubles as a fundraiser for Center in the Square.

Details: 8 p.m. Blue Ridge Nightmares, 1910 9th St. S.E. $20, 20-older. centerinthesquare.org/events, centerinthesquare.org/blue-ridge-nightmares

Skydog

First rate Allman Brothers Band tribute from Richmond.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 door. skydogtribute.com

Foster Burton and Friends

Man of many bands hosts more musical friends.

Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com

Also on Saturday …

TrubbleGum, with Lucy The SpyYearning 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show.

The Kind 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free.

Ryan Greer Band 6:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free.

Kemistry Band 7 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

5PTS OUTDOORS on Maple Avenue presents MAY DAZE

With Acoustic Syndicate, Dr. Bacon, Larry & Smokin’ Js (Saturday), Melvin Seals & JGB with Larry Keel Experience, Ripejive (Sunday)

Great music and big fun indoors and out at 5 Points. Sax man Ron Holloway will join organ master Seals and his group.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Saturday gates, noon Sunday gates. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $15 Saturday; $35 advance, $40 day of show Sunday; $50 Weekend Pass. 795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, melvinsealsandjgb.com, acousticsyndicate.com, larrykeel.com

SUNDAY

Cycles of My Being: A Recital with Lawrence Brownlee

Opera Roanoke received a $15,000 NEA grant to present this song cycle, a reflection on being a Black man in America, from an internationally recognized tenor.

Details: 2:30 p.m. Shaftman Hall at Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $120, $85, $65, $40, $20. operaroanoke.org, lawrencebrownlee.com

for King & Country

With Dante Bowe

The headliner’s new album, “What Are We Waiting For,” debuted in the Billboard top 10 earlier this year.

Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $47, $22; $202 and $77 VIP packages. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, forkingandcountry.com, dantebowe.com

We Banjo 3

With Jack & Tim

Pickers from Galway, Ireland, and Nashville fuse Americana, bluegrass and Celtic styles.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $52, $32, $258 VIP. webanjo3.com, jackandtimmusic.com

TUESDAY

ABBAFAB

“Mamma Mia!” Here they faux again.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $57, $47, $37, $5 on-site parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, facebook.com/AbbaFab

WEDNESDAY

Limp Bizkit

With Wargasm (UK), $not

Back in the day, the Bizkit did it all for the “Nookie.” Now it’s bringing “Dad Vibes” on its Limp Bizkit Still Sucks Tour.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Coliseum. $69.50, $59.50, $49.50, $5 on-site parking. limpbizkit.com, facebook.com/officialsnot, wargasm.online

Willie Watson

With Wound Tight

Watson, a founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show, comes to Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $52, $32, $260 VIP. williewatson.com, woundtightband.com

Also on Wednesday …

Disco Risque, 10 p.m. at Martin's. Free. 

