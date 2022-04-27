Top Tickets — Roanoke Pride, Grandin Chillage, Zombie Prom, Melvin Seals & JGB, Lawrence Brownlee

THURSDAY
Airshow
Prog-grass from Reading, Pennsylvania.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, airshowband.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Roanoke Pride 30
With Jackie Cox, Morgan McMichaels and more (Friday), DETOX, Kruwella de Leo, Amazon Rome (Saturday), Jan Sport, Justin Utley, The Bureau, Carolina Beer Money and more (Sunday)
RuPaul girls and regional entertainers help Roanoke Pride celebrate a milestone with three days of parties.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday. The Park, Roanoke. $79.99 weekend general admission ages 18-20, $49.99 weekend general admission 21-older and more admission prices including single day and VIP via https://roanokepride.eventbrite.com. 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Pride Festival. Uptown Roanoke, 500-600 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke. Free. facebook.com/RoanokePride, linktr.ee/janjanjan, instagram.com/jackiecoxnyc, instagram.com/morganmcmichaels
FRIDAY
Grandin Chillage
With Jared Stout Band
A Grandin Village tradition is back, post-COVID.
Details: 6 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5, free 12-younger, 18-younger must be with adult; leashed, friendly pets welcome; $5 drink tickets. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, thejaredstoutband.com
Glenn Miller Orchestra
“In The Mood” for some classic big band jazz? Take note.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37, $280 VIP table. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, glennmillerorchestra.com
Alice Osborn
With Randy Lewis Brown
The headliner brings music from her CD, “Searching for Paradise.” Opener Brown is a musical force, according to venue organizer Bob Schmucker.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, aliceosborn.com/singer-songwriter, randylewisbrown.com
Also on Friday …
Cinémathèque 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $5.
Zach Wiley & The Pariahs 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free.
Orange Culture and Cherry Moon 9 p.m., Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free.
Adam Markham and Bob Casey 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House, Roanoke. Free.
Bolo-1037, with GTI, The Unsubs 8 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Becki and the Boom Booms
A weekend of blues, rock, soul and jazz from Becki Morrison and band.
Details: 7 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant, 312 2nd St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com. 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Jason Cross
Country performer from Michigan hits Roanoke.
Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jasoncrossmusic.com
SATURDAY
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Grammy Award-nominated, East Tennessee bluegrassers hit Floyd.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $22 advance, $28 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, theporamblinboys.com
Zombie Prom
Adult prom with an undead theme doubles as a fundraiser for Center in the Square.
Details: 8 p.m. Blue Ridge Nightmares, 1910 9th St. S.E. $20, 20-older. centerinthesquare.org/events, centerinthesquare.org/blue-ridge-nightmares
Skydog
First rate Allman Brothers Band tribute from Richmond.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 door. skydogtribute.com
Foster Burton and Friends
Man of many bands hosts more musical friends.
Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com
Also on Saturday …
TrubbleGum, with Lucy The Spy, Yearning 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show.
The Kind 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free.
Ryan Greer Band 6:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free.
Kemistry Band 7 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
5PTS OUTDOORS on Maple Avenue presents MAY DAZE
With Acoustic Syndicate, Dr. Bacon, Larry & Smokin’ Js (Saturday), Melvin Seals & JGB with Larry Keel Experience, Ripejive (Sunday)
Great music and big fun indoors and out at 5 Points. Sax man Ron Holloway will join organ master Seals and his group.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Saturday gates, noon Sunday gates. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $15 Saturday; $35 advance, $40 day of show Sunday; $50 Weekend Pass. 795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, melvinsealsandjgb.com, acousticsyndicate.com, larrykeel.com
SUNDAY
Cycles of My Being: A Recital with Lawrence Brownlee
Opera Roanoke received a $15,000 NEA grant to present this song cycle, a reflection on being a Black man in America, from an internationally recognized tenor.
Details: 2:30 p.m. Shaftman Hall at Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $120, $85, $65, $40, $20. operaroanoke.org, lawrencebrownlee.com
for King & Country
With Dante Bowe
The headliner’s new album, “What Are We Waiting For,” debuted in the Billboard top 10 earlier this year.
Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $47, $22; $202 and $77 VIP packages. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, forkingandcountry.com, dantebowe.com
We Banjo 3
With Jack & Tim
Pickers from Galway, Ireland, and Nashville fuse Americana, bluegrass and Celtic styles.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $52, $32, $258 VIP. webanjo3.com, jackandtimmusic.com
TUESDAY
ABBAFAB
“Mamma Mia!” Here they faux again.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $57, $47, $37, $5 on-site parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, facebook.com/AbbaFab
WEDNESDAY
Limp Bizkit
With Wargasm (UK), $not
Back in the day, the Bizkit did it all for the “Nookie.” Now it’s bringing “Dad Vibes” on its Limp Bizkit Still Sucks Tour.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Coliseum. $69.50, $59.50, $49.50, $5 on-site parking. limpbizkit.com, facebook.com/officialsnot, wargasm.online
Willie Watson
With Wound Tight
Watson, a founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show, comes to Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $52, $32, $260 VIP. williewatson.com, woundtightband.com
Also on Wednesday …
Disco Risque, 10 p.m. at Martin's. Free.