Top Tickets — Robert Cray, Dianne Reeves, Bruce Hornsby, Love Canon, Jason Adamo Band
Top Tickets — Robert Cray, Dianne Reeves, Bruce Hornsby, Love Canon, Jason Adamo Band

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

 Jeff Fasano photo

Get some sounds and pics from acts playing the valleys this weekend. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

Robert Cray Band

Cray is without a doubt one of the very best singing and playing blues, soul and R&B guitar. He and his excellent band return to Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $70, $47, $338 VIP table (seat up to four). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, robertcray.com

“Duets:” Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés and Joe Lovano

Pianist Valdés works out some jazzy beauty with two other wonderful performers, singer Reeves and saxophonist Lovano.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 with VT ID, 18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, diannereeves.com, chucho-valdes.com, joelovano.com

FRIDAY

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

With John Mailander’s Forecast

Listeners can count on Hornsby to bring an energetic show full of great songwriting and band interplay. “That’s just the way it is. Some things will never change.” But you can believe it.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $55 advance, $60 day of show. 520-9595, covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, brucehornsby.com, johnmailander.com/forecast

First Fridays: Love Canon

A Charlottesville-area band that fuses hits from the 1980s with bluegrass/newgrass styles hits town to close the First Fridays season.

Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, lovecanonmusic.com

Amanda Bocchi & The Soul Flood

With Shagwüf

Bocchi’s wheelhouse is jazzy pop and rock, with dashes of hip-hop underneath her breathy vocals. Shagwüf brings catchy alt-rock and pop.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $8 advance, $12 day of show; proof of vaccination required for entry. thespotonkirk.org, amandabocchi.com, shagwuf.com

Pathway

With Caleb Carpenter

Southwest Virginia music vets Erika and Billy Steele lead this new rock project.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/pathwayrocknroll, facebook.com/CalebCarpenterMusic

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Matt Tucker

Check out returning Sidewinders performer Tucker’s “We Need To Talk” at youtu.be/JFjMld0rCBg.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/matttuckermusic

SATURDAY

ValleyStar Elmwood Country Night

With Corey Smith, Low Low Chariot, SJ McDonald

Georgia-based indie-country favorite Smith returns to Roanoke for an Elmwood Park show. Proceeds benefit non-profit NAMI Roanoke Valley.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $15 advance, $20 day of show. biglickentertainment.com, coreysmith.com

Albert Cummings

Harvester’s run of blues guitar cats this week concludes with Cummings, a Stevie Ray Vaughan-influenced fret master.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $34.50, $24.50. albertcummings.com

Rockin’ Main Street: Jason Adamo Band, Jimothy, Flannel Jukebox

NRV native Adamo, an outstanding singer/songwriter, returns home to play some rock ’n’ roll, with beer, food trucks and more.

Details: 3 p.m. Downtown Christiansburg. Free. christiansburg.org/1479/Rockin-Main-Street, jasonadamo.com, facebook.com/JimothyBand, facebook.com/FlannelJukebox

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

With Solazo, Santiago Prado Trio

Latino music, food, cultural displays, dance and more are part of this event in downtown Roanoke.

Details: Noon (music at 12:50 p.m.) Wells Fargo Plaza, downtown Roanoke. Free. 904-2234, localcolors.org

The Kings

This band has been Roanoke’s kingpin party-bringer since way back when, and still can tear it up.

Details: 5 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $5, 12-younger free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, thekingsband.com

Gary Ruley and Mule Train

The Milk Carton Kids postponed this date due to COVID-19 concerns. A Lexington-area stalwart is stepping in to fill the date.

Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $20 advance, $25 day of show. limekilntheater.org, garyruley.com

SUNDAY

Gin Blossoms

With Uncle Kracker, Sister Hazel

The band that brought such 1990s pop-rock hits as “Hey Jealousy” and “I Heard About You” headlines this night at Elmwood Park.

Details: 7 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $39, $608 VIP tables (up to eight). 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, ginblossoms.net, unclekracker.com, sisterhazel.com

John Berry

It’s billed as “an intimate evening of songs and stories” with Berry, whose country hits include “Your Love Amazes Me” and “She’s Taken A Shine.”

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. johnberry.com

TUESDAY

Soul Sessions

“The Art of Inspiration” is the theme for this session of poets, spoken word artists and musicians. DJ Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock is hosting.

Details: 7 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $10. grandintheatre.com, facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke

WEDNESDAY

Roosevelt Collier

Check out Monday’s Extra page in The Roanoke Times for more about this show from a funk, soul and blues steel guitar slinger with incendiary chops.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. rooseveltcollier.com

Sidewinders Concert Series: Walker Hayes

Hayes’ situation is getting all “Fancy Like,” with a crossover hit single on your TikTok, radios and Applebee’s TV commercials.

Details: Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. SOLD OUT. walkerhayes.com

More Information

See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT

