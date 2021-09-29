Top Tickets — Robert Cray, Dianne Reeves, Bruce Hornsby, Love Canon, Jason Adamo Band

THURSDAY
Robert Cray Band
Cray is without a doubt one of the very best singing and playing blues, soul and R&B guitar. He and his excellent band return to Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $70, $47, $338 VIP table (seat up to four). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, robertcray.com
“Duets:” Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés and Joe Lovano
Pianist Valdés works out some jazzy beauty with two other wonderful performers, singer Reeves and saxophonist Lovano.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 with VT ID, 18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, diannereeves.com, chucho-valdes.com, joelovano.com
FRIDAY
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
With John Mailander’s Forecast
Listeners can count on Hornsby to bring an energetic show full of great songwriting and band interplay. “That’s just the way it is. Some things will never change.” But you can believe it.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $55 advance, $60 day of show. 520-9595, covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, brucehornsby.com, johnmailander.com/forecast
First Fridays: Love Canon
A Charlottesville-area band that fuses hits from the 1980s with bluegrass/newgrass styles hits town to close the First Fridays season.
Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, lovecanonmusic.com
Amanda Bocchi & The Soul Flood
With Shagwüf
Bocchi’s wheelhouse is jazzy pop and rock, with dashes of hip-hop underneath her breathy vocals. Shagwüf brings catchy alt-rock and pop.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $8 advance, $12 day of show; proof of vaccination required for entry. thespotonkirk.org, amandabocchi.com, shagwuf.com
Pathway
With Caleb Carpenter
Southwest Virginia music vets Erika and Billy Steele lead this new rock project.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/pathwayrocknroll, facebook.com/CalebCarpenterMusic
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Matt Tucker
Check out returning Sidewinders performer Tucker’s “We Need To Talk” at youtu.be/JFjMld0rCBg.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/matttuckermusic
SATURDAY
ValleyStar Elmwood Country Night
With Corey Smith, Low Low Chariot, SJ McDonald
Georgia-based indie-country favorite Smith returns to Roanoke for an Elmwood Park show. Proceeds benefit non-profit NAMI Roanoke Valley.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $15 advance, $20 day of show. biglickentertainment.com, coreysmith.com
Albert Cummings
Harvester’s run of blues guitar cats this week concludes with Cummings, a Stevie Ray Vaughan-influenced fret master.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $34.50, $24.50. albertcummings.com
Rockin’ Main Street: Jason Adamo Band, Jimothy, Flannel Jukebox
NRV native Adamo, an outstanding singer/songwriter, returns home to play some rock ’n’ roll, with beer, food trucks and more.
Details: 3 p.m. Downtown Christiansburg. Free. christiansburg.org/1479/Rockin-Main-Street, jasonadamo.com, facebook.com/JimothyBand, facebook.com/FlannelJukebox
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
With Solazo, Santiago Prado Trio
Latino music, food, cultural displays, dance and more are part of this event in downtown Roanoke.
Details: Noon (music at 12:50 p.m.) Wells Fargo Plaza, downtown Roanoke. Free. 904-2234, localcolors.org
The Kings
This band has been Roanoke’s kingpin party-bringer since way back when, and still can tear it up.
Details: 5 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $5, 12-younger free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, thekingsband.com
Gary Ruley and Mule Train
The Milk Carton Kids postponed this date due to COVID-19 concerns. A Lexington-area stalwart is stepping in to fill the date.
Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $20 advance, $25 day of show. limekilntheater.org, garyruley.com
SUNDAY
Gin Blossoms
With Uncle Kracker, Sister Hazel
The band that brought such 1990s pop-rock hits as “Hey Jealousy” and “I Heard About You” headlines this night at Elmwood Park.
Details: 7 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $39, $608 VIP tables (up to eight). 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, ginblossoms.net, unclekracker.com, sisterhazel.com
John Berry
It’s billed as “an intimate evening of songs and stories” with Berry, whose country hits include “Your Love Amazes Me” and “She’s Taken A Shine.”
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. johnberry.com
TUESDAY
Soul Sessions
“The Art of Inspiration” is the theme for this session of poets, spoken word artists and musicians. DJ Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock is hosting.
Details: 7 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $10. grandintheatre.com, facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke
WEDNESDAY
Roosevelt Collier
Check out Monday’s Extra page in The Roanoke Times for more about this show from a funk, soul and blues steel guitar slinger with incendiary chops.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. rooseveltcollier.com
Sidewinders Concert Series: Walker Hayes
Hayes’ situation is getting all “Fancy Like,” with a crossover hit single on your TikTok, radios and Applebee’s TV commercials.
Details: Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. SOLD OUT. walkerhayes.com