Top Tickets — Robert Cray, Dianne Reeves, Bruce Hornsby, Love Canon, Jason Adamo Band

THURSDAY

Robert Cray Band

Cray is without a doubt one of the very best singing and playing blues, soul and R&B guitar. He and his excellent band return to Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $70, $47, $338 VIP table (seat up to four). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, robertcray.com

“Duets:” Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés and Joe Lovano

Pianist Valdés works out some jazzy beauty with two other wonderful performers, singer Reeves and saxophonist Lovano.

FRIDAY

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

With John Mailander’s Forecast

Listeners can count on Hornsby to bring an energetic show full of great songwriting and band interplay. “That’s just the way it is. Some things will never change.” But you can believe it.