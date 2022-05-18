Top Tickets — Rodney Crowell, Aoife O'Donovan, Kenny G, Eric Gales, Local Colors, Joey DeFrancesco

THURSDAY

Eric Gales

Gales absolutely crushes on electric guitar, and can sing great, too, with a killer band backing him up.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $37 at the door. 5pointsmusic.com, ericgales.com

Golden Shoals

Nashville-based Americana/folk duo has opened for the likes of Sierra Ferrell and The Steel Wheels.

FRIDAY

Jazz Club: George Colligan Trio

Pianist Colligan has worked for Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield and Cassandra Wilson. Here, he leads his own act.

Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30 each show. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, georgecolligan.com

Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

Americana rocker Nickell, from Alleghany County, has been working all over of late.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, linktr.ee/ChadNickellandtheLooseChange

Harvest Blaque

Poet, rapper and singer Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock hits downtown.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, soundcloud.com/harvest-blaque

Karlee Raye Band

Raye opened a couple of weeks ago for Granger Smith at Dr Pepper Park.

Davis Bradley Duo With Bill Hudson

The headliner specializes in bluegrass music. Hudson is a folk-rocker.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, davisbradleyduo.com

Also on Friday …

SATURDAY

Local Colors

International food, music, art and culture is a Roanoke tradition this time of year. Local Colors returns full-bore, post-COVID.

Details: 11 a.m. Elmwood Park. Free. 904-2234, localcolors.org

Rodney Crowell

One of country music’s greatest songwriters and his outstanding band are back at the Harvester.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $77, $57, $360 (VIP table). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, rodney crowell.com

Aoife O’Donovan With The Wildmans

Americana/folk singer and songwriter O’Donovan opens Lime Kiln’s music season.

Jazz Club: Joey DeFrancesco

One of the great jazz organists is also a noted jazz trumpeter. DeFrancesco and his band return to the Jeff.

Details: 9 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30. joeydefrancesco.com

Appalachian Road Show

Former Mountain Heart members Barry Abernathy (banjo) and Jim VanCleve (fiddle) center this act.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $29 advance, $34 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, theappalachianroadshow.com

Mike Mitchell Band With Daniel Davis

Floyd-based multi-instrumentalist Mitchell leads a show at a gorgeous spot.

Billy Crawford Band With Chickenwings & Gravy

Blues guitar beast Crawford celebrates his band’s 20th anniversary and a new CD, “The Shape I’m In.”

Details: 4 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, thebillycrawfordband.com, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety

D’Angelo Reynolds presents PWR Poetry Jam With PWR Band, Landon, Eugene Woods, Kryces and more

Music and poetry at The Spot.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $5 advance, $10 door. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/pwrpoetry

Dark Moon Hollow

Honky tonk-infused bluegrass from Lexington, Kentucky.

Also on Saturday …

Oceanography 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free.

Pinkys Brains with Orphan Riot, Graffiti Nightclub 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $7.

Mack Belcher 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market. Free.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Springtime Cannabis Growers’ Meet & Greet

Growing and industry information with vendors, music and more.

Details: Noon Saturday, noon Sunday. Garrett Farms, 4331 Barley Drive, Salem. $10 a day, $20 both days via eventbrite.com; 21-older. facebook.com/garrett farmsinc,

SUNDAY

Kenny G

The smooth saxophone king finally hits Smith Mountain Lake, after COVID-induced delays.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater at SML, Union Hall. $112.50, $89.50, $85 VIP upgrade via seetickets.us/09232021. covesatsml.com, kennyg.com

Jon Camp & Eight Point Star

Camp, a D.C.-area finger-picking guitarist, joins up with a strong local act.

Details: 5 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery. Free (donations welcome). joncamp.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/eightpointstarband

Also on Sunday …

Sam Ness 3 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free.

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Kinnfolk

It’s the season finale for this online fundraiser, and recent performers are invited back to celebrate.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org

