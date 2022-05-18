 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top Tickets — Rodney Crowell, Aoife O'Donovan, Kenny G, Eric Gales, Local Colors, Joey DeFrancesco

Rodney Crowell

 Courtesy Greg Ross

THURSDAY

Eric Gales

Gales absolutely crushes on electric guitar, and can sing great, too, with a killer band backing him up.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $37 at the door. 5pointsmusic.com, ericgales.com

Golden Shoals

Nashville-based Americana/folk duo has opened for the likes of Sierra Ferrell and The Steel Wheels.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/goldenshoals

FRIDAY

Jazz Club: George Colligan Trio

Pianist Colligan has worked for Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield and Cassandra Wilson. Here, he leads his own act.

Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30 each show. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, georgecolligan.com

Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

Americana rocker Nickell, from Alleghany County, has been working all over of late.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, linktr.ee/ChadNickellandtheLooseChange

Harvest Blaque

Poet, rapper and singer Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock hits downtown.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, soundcloud.com/harvest-blaque

Karlee Raye Band

Raye opened a couple of weeks ago for Granger Smith at Dr Pepper Park.

Details: 9 p.m. Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/ KarleeRayeMusic

Davis Bradley Duo With Bill Hudson

The headliner specializes in bluegrass music. Hudson is a folk-rocker.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, davisbradleyduo.com

Also on Friday …

On The Border 5 p.m., First Fridays. $5.

Dropping Ugly 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.

The Ben Trout Band 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free.

Becki and The Boom Booms 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free.

Zach Wiley Duo 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free.

SATURDAY

Local Colors

International food, music, art and culture is a Roanoke tradition this time of year. Local Colors returns full-bore, post-COVID.

Details: 11 a.m. Elmwood Park. Free. 904-2234, localcolors.org

Rodney Crowell

One of country music’s greatest songwriters and his outstanding band are back at the Harvester.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $77, $57, $360 (VIP table). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, rodney crowell.com

Aoife O’Donovan With The Wildmans

Americana/folk singer and songwriter O’Donovan opens Lime Kiln’s music season.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $30 advance, $35 gate. limekilntheater.org, aoifeodonovan.com, thewildmans.net

Jazz Club: Joey DeFrancesco

One of the great jazz organists is also a noted jazz trumpeter. DeFrancesco and his band return to the Jeff.

Details: 9 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30. joeydefrancesco.com

Appalachian Road Show

Former Mountain Heart members Barry Abernathy (banjo) and Jim VanCleve (fiddle) center this act.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $29 advance, $34 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, theappalachianroadshow.com

Mike Mitchell Band With Daniel Davis

Floyd-based multi-instrumentalist Mitchell leads a show at a gorgeous spot.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Selah Springs Farm, Riner. $15. selahsprings farm.com, mikemitchellmusic.com

Billy Crawford Band With Chickenwings & Gravy

Blues guitar beast Crawford celebrates his band’s 20th anniversary and a new CD, “The Shape I’m In.”

Details: 4 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, thebillycrawfordband.com, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety

D’Angelo Reynolds presents PWR Poetry Jam With PWR Band, Landon, Eugene Woods, Kryces and more

Music and poetry at The Spot.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $5 advance, $10 door. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/pwrpoetry

Dark Moon Hollow

Honky tonk-infused bluegrass from Lexington, Kentucky.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. darkmoonhollowbluegrass.com

Also on Saturday …

Oceanography 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free.

Charissa Joy and the High Frequency 9 p.m. Awful Arthur's Roanoke. $5.

Pinkys Brains with Orphan Riot, Graffiti Nightclub 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $7. 

Ryan Ward 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free.

Mack Belcher 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market. Free. 

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Springtime Cannabis Growers’ Meet & Greet

Growing and industry information with vendors, music and more.

Details: Noon Saturday, noon Sunday. Garrett Farms, 4331 Barley Drive, Salem. $10 a day, $20 both days via eventbrite.com; 21-older. facebook.com/garrett farmsinc,

SUNDAY

Kenny G

The smooth saxophone king finally hits Smith Mountain Lake, after COVID-induced delays.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater at SML, Union Hall. $112.50, $89.50, $85 VIP upgrade via seetickets.us/09232021. covesatsml.com, kennyg.com

Jon Camp & Eight Point Star

Camp, a D.C.-area finger-picking guitarist, joins up with a strong local act.

Details: 5 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery. Free (donations welcome). joncamp.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/eightpointstarband

Also on Sunday …

Sam Ness 3 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free.

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Kinnfolk

It’s the season finale for this online fundraiser, and recent performers are invited back to celebrate.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see more listings | See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT

