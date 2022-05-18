Top Tickets — Rodney Crowell, Aoife O'Donovan, Kenny G, Eric Gales, Local Colors, Joey DeFrancesco

THURSDAY
Eric Gales
Gales absolutely crushes on electric guitar, and can sing great, too, with a killer band backing him up.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $37 at the door. 5pointsmusic.com, ericgales.com
Golden Shoals
Nashville-based Americana/folk duo has opened for the likes of Sierra Ferrell and The Steel Wheels.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/goldenshoals
FRIDAY
Jazz Club: George Colligan Trio
People are also reading…
Pianist Colligan has worked for Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield and Cassandra Wilson. Here, he leads his own act.
Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30 each show. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, georgecolligan.com
Chad Nickell & The Loose Change
Americana rocker Nickell, from Alleghany County, has been working all over of late.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, linktr.ee/ChadNickellandtheLooseChange
Harvest Blaque
Poet, rapper and singer Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock hits downtown.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, soundcloud.com/harvest-blaque
Karlee Raye Band
Raye opened a couple of weeks ago for Granger Smith at Dr Pepper Park.
Details: 9 p.m. Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/ KarleeRayeMusic
Davis Bradley Duo With Bill Hudson
The headliner specializes in bluegrass music. Hudson is a folk-rocker.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, davisbradleyduo.com
Also on Friday …
On The Border 5 p.m., First Fridays. $5.
Dropping Ugly 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.
The Ben Trout Band 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free.
Becki and The Boom Booms 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free.
Zach Wiley Duo 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free.
SATURDAY
Local Colors
International food, music, art and culture is a Roanoke tradition this time of year. Local Colors returns full-bore, post-COVID.
Details: 11 a.m. Elmwood Park. Free. 904-2234, localcolors.org
Rodney Crowell
One of country music’s greatest songwriters and his outstanding band are back at the Harvester.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $77, $57, $360 (VIP table). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, rodney crowell.com
Aoife O’Donovan With The Wildmans
Americana/folk singer and songwriter O’Donovan opens Lime Kiln’s music season.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $30 advance, $35 gate. limekilntheater.org, aoifeodonovan.com, thewildmans.net
Jazz Club: Joey DeFrancesco
One of the great jazz organists is also a noted jazz trumpeter. DeFrancesco and his band return to the Jeff.
Details: 9 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30. joeydefrancesco.com
Appalachian Road Show
Former Mountain Heart members Barry Abernathy (banjo) and Jim VanCleve (fiddle) center this act.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $29 advance, $34 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, theappalachianroadshow.com
Mike Mitchell Band With Daniel Davis
Floyd-based multi-instrumentalist Mitchell leads a show at a gorgeous spot.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Selah Springs Farm, Riner. $15. selahsprings farm.com, mikemitchellmusic.com
Billy Crawford Band With Chickenwings & Gravy
Blues guitar beast Crawford celebrates his band’s 20th anniversary and a new CD, “The Shape I’m In.”
Details: 4 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, thebillycrawfordband.com, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety
D’Angelo Reynolds presents PWR Poetry Jam With PWR Band, Landon, Eugene Woods, Kryces and more
Music and poetry at The Spot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $5 advance, $10 door. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/pwrpoetry
Dark Moon Hollow
Honky tonk-infused bluegrass from Lexington, Kentucky.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. darkmoonhollowbluegrass.com
Also on Saturday …
Oceanography 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free.
Pinkys Brains with Orphan Riot, Graffiti Nightclub 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $7.
Ryan Ward 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free.
Mack Belcher 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market. Free.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Springtime Cannabis Growers’ Meet & Greet
Growing and industry information with vendors, music and more.
Details: Noon Saturday, noon Sunday. Garrett Farms, 4331 Barley Drive, Salem. $10 a day, $20 both days via eventbrite.com; 21-older. facebook.com/garrett farmsinc,
SUNDAY
Kenny G
The smooth saxophone king finally hits Smith Mountain Lake, after COVID-induced delays.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater at SML, Union Hall. $112.50, $89.50, $85 VIP upgrade via seetickets.us/09232021. covesatsml.com, kennyg.com
Jon Camp & Eight Point Star
Camp, a D.C.-area finger-picking guitarist, joins up with a strong local act.
Details: 5 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery. Free (donations welcome). joncamp.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/eightpointstarband
Also on Sunday …
Sam Ness 3 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free.
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Kinnfolk
It’s the season finale for this online fundraiser, and recent performers are invited back to celebrate.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org