Top Tickets — Rooster Walk, Festival in the Park, Grandin Chillage, Cracker with Larry Keel, Tuba Skinny, Hope Festival Block Party

THURSDAY

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band

Just your occasional friendly reminder that one of the planet’s greatest country and western pickers has a weekly residency in Floyd, with strong musicians backing him.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Suggested $10 donation to performers. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

Underground Frequencies With Deep Jeep, O’Ryan, Subwerk; hosts Vitals, Theenim, Rational Soul

An EDM crew gathers weekly at The Park to throw down the bass.

Details: 9 p.m. The Park Dance Club. $7, $12 ages 18-20. theparkroanoke.com, facebook.com/ufpromos

Reckless Saints With Bob Schmucker

Married couple Roy Schneider and Kim Mayfield call their music “blue-tangled folk ‘n’ roll.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, recklesssaints.com

THURSDAY-TUESDAY

Claytor Lake Music Fest 22 With Jared Stout Duo (Thursday), Barren Minds (Friday), Makenzie & Shane (Saturday), The Ambassador (Sunday), Tate Tuck (Monday), Solacoustix Duo (Tuesday)

An NRV lake venue adds an extra day of live local tunes to its holiday weekend.

Details: 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 3 p.m. Monday, 6 p.m. Tuesday. M2i at the Rockhouse Marina, Pulaski. Free. 980-1488, rockhousemarina.com

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Rooster Walk With Grace Potter, Lettuce, Little Feat, Moon Taxi, Big Something, Tab Benoit, Andy Frasco & The U.N., The War & Treaty, Fruition, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Kendall Street Company, Yarn and more

Finally, after two COVID-19 cancellations, a full-on Rooster Walk is on schedule. Go back to Sunday Extra to read about headliner Little Feat.

Details: 2 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Pop’s Farm, Martinsville. $184 four-day, $165 three-day, $40-$90 one-day general admission; see roosterwalk.com/tickets-rw12 for camping, parking and VIP price information. roosterwalk.com, gracepotter.com, lettucefunk.com, littlefeat.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Festival in the Park With The Fabulous Thunderbirds (Friday), Atlanta Rhythm Section (Saturday), 1964 The Tribute (Sunday) and more

Another mainstay regional festival makes its return, with classic rock, blues and soul jams, much of it free.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon Sunday. Elmwood Park. $10 for headliner Friday and Saturday, free Sunday. roanokefestival.com, fabulousthunderbirds.com, atlantarhythmsection.com, 1964web.com

FRIDAY

Grandin Chillage: The Ambassador & The Chosen Few

A grooving, melodic, pop-reggae act from Roanoke lights up the Chillage.

Details: 5 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road S.W. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, theambassadormusic.com

Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns

High quality Americana-rock from West Virginia.

T.C. Carter Band

Catch an original blues, country and rock act from Patrick County.

Ward Hayden & The Outliers

RIYL Morphine, Chris Isaak, “True Detective” season soundtrack.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, wardhaydenandtheoutliers.com

Also on Friday …

Andrew Kasab 7:30 p.m. at 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Donations welcome.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Beggars Clan

A horn-blasting funk, rock and reggae septet from Charleston, West Virginia, hits Blacksburg.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Big Lick Brewing. Free. beggarsclan.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Frenchman

Road trip alert: See the story of the incredibly unfortunate Pierre Francois du Tubeuf. Portions of ticket sales will support St. Paul’s Lyric Theatre project.

Details: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul Elementary School, 3200 Deacon Drive, St. Paul. $10 advance and at door. shoestringtheatrecompany.com

SATURDAY

Cracker With Larry Keel Experience, If Birds Could Fly, Bobby Thompson & Revelator Hill feat. Rachel Ann, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

It’s a throwback to Campout East, in Buena Vista, which rock band Cracker, known for such songs as “Low” and “Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now),” threw back in the day. This time out, catch it with bluegrass flatpicking wildman Keel and more, in a one-day campout.

Details: 1 p.m. The Farm at Glen Haven, 4301 Longdale Furnace Road, Clifton Forge. $65 general admission, $30 tent camping. thefarmatglenhaven.com, crackersoul.com, larrykeel.com

Tuba Skinny

New Orleans street-busking band plays vintage jazz and blues.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Milepost 213 Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax. $25 advance, $30 day of show, free to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, tubaskinny.com

Hope Festival Block Party With Solazo, Taye The Truth, Poe Mack, Quille Shamae, Moe Reese, Ann Artist, Stimulator Jones, BJ Lark, John Word

Local hip hop performers spin out the good vibes.

Details: 3 p.m. The Hope Center, 506 11th St. N.W. Free (donations encouraged). facebook.com/hopecenterofnw,

CANCELED - The Windjammers With Poe Mack, T-Bell, Van Gunz Beats - CANCELED

The headliner, featuring Eyenine, Mr. Burns, Jarv and Dillon, teams up with some local performers downtown.

Details: 7 p.m. Carrabica Soul, 215 Market St. S.E. $10. 330-2345, caribbicasoul.com, linktr.ee/Eyenine, jarvmakesmusic.bandcamp.com

Summer Music Series: The Meskos & Terry Brown

Brown and Melissa Mesko are such good singers, and Brian Mesko is at least equally adept accompanying them.

Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, brianmesko.com

Also on Saturday …

Nobody’s Business 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show; $5 advance, $8 day of show for Friends & Fixtures.

The Wildlife 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5.

Forrest Baldwin 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free.

Dying Oath, with State of Aggression, Desolations Edge 8 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10.

Push the Attack, with Lux Arcada, Forever Yours and Unspoken Manner 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5.

SUNDAY

Etana

Check out Friday Extra for more about this reggae show from a Grammy Award-nominated Jamaican singer.

Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Hall. $52, $42, $22. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, etanamusic.com

Also on Sunday …

On Tuesday …

GOTE 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free.

WEDNESDAY

“In Her Own Voice:” Alma Ensemble with Sound Impact

Two classical-leaning groups combine to perform and celebrate women’s compositions.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $15, $12, $10 via seetickets.us/01262022. 5pointsmusic.com, almaensemble.org, soundimpact.org

Also on Wednesday …

