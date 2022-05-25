Top Tickets — Rooster Walk, Festival in the Park, Grandin Chillage, Cracker with Larry Keel, Tuba Skinny, Hope Festival Block Party

THURSDAY
Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band
Just your occasional friendly reminder that one of the planet’s greatest country and western pickers has a weekly residency in Floyd, with strong musicians backing him.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Suggested $10 donation to performers. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com
Underground Frequencies With Deep Jeep, O’Ryan, Subwerk; hosts Vitals, Theenim, Rational Soul
An EDM crew gathers weekly at The Park to throw down the bass.
Details: 9 p.m. The Park Dance Club. $7, $12 ages 18-20. theparkroanoke.com, facebook.com/ufpromos
People are also reading…
Reckless Saints With Bob Schmucker
Married couple Roy Schneider and Kim Mayfield call their music “blue-tangled folk ‘n’ roll.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, recklesssaints.com
THURSDAY-TUESDAY
Claytor Lake Music Fest 22 With Jared Stout Duo (Thursday), Barren Minds (Friday), Makenzie & Shane (Saturday), The Ambassador (Sunday), Tate Tuck (Monday), Solacoustix Duo (Tuesday)
An NRV lake venue adds an extra day of live local tunes to its holiday weekend.
Details: 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 3 p.m. Monday, 6 p.m. Tuesday. M2i at the Rockhouse Marina, Pulaski. Free. 980-1488, rockhousemarina.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Rooster Walk With Grace Potter, Lettuce, Little Feat, Moon Taxi, Big Something, Tab Benoit, Andy Frasco & The U.N., The War & Treaty, Fruition, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Kendall Street Company, Yarn and more
Finally, after two COVID-19 cancellations, a full-on Rooster Walk is on schedule. Go back to Sunday Extra to read about headliner Little Feat.
Details: 2 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Pop’s Farm, Martinsville. $184 four-day, $165 three-day, $40-$90 one-day general admission; see roosterwalk.com/tickets-rw12 for camping, parking and VIP price information. roosterwalk.com, gracepotter.com, lettucefunk.com, littlefeat.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Festival in the Park With The Fabulous Thunderbirds (Friday), Atlanta Rhythm Section (Saturday), 1964 The Tribute (Sunday) and more
Another mainstay regional festival makes its return, with classic rock, blues and soul jams, much of it free.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon Sunday. Elmwood Park. $10 for headliner Friday and Saturday, free Sunday. roanokefestival.com, fabulousthunderbirds.com, atlantarhythmsection.com, 1964web.com
FRIDAY
Grandin Chillage: The Ambassador & The Chosen Few
A grooving, melodic, pop-reggae act from Roanoke lights up the Chillage.
Details: 5 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road S.W. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, theambassadormusic.com
Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns
High quality Americana-rock from West Virginia.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bringdowns.com
T.C. Carter Band
Catch an original blues, country and rock act from Patrick County.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/tccarterband
Ward Hayden & The Outliers
RIYL Morphine, Chris Isaak, “True Detective” season soundtrack.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, wardhaydenandtheoutliers.com
Also on Friday …
Andrew Kasab 7:30 p.m. at 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Donations welcome.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Beggars Clan
A horn-blasting funk, rock and reggae septet from Charleston, West Virginia, hits Blacksburg.
Details: 9 p.m. Friday. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Big Lick Brewing. Free. beggarsclan.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Frenchman
Road trip alert: See the story of the incredibly unfortunate Pierre Francois du Tubeuf. Portions of ticket sales will support St. Paul’s Lyric Theatre project.
Details: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul Elementary School, 3200 Deacon Drive, St. Paul. $10 advance and at door. shoestringtheatrecompany.com
SATURDAY
Cracker With Larry Keel Experience, If Birds Could Fly, Bobby Thompson & Revelator Hill feat. Rachel Ann, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change
It’s a throwback to Campout East, in Buena Vista, which rock band Cracker, known for such songs as “Low” and “Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now),” threw back in the day. This time out, catch it with bluegrass flatpicking wildman Keel and more, in a one-day campout.
Details: 1 p.m. The Farm at Glen Haven, 4301 Longdale Furnace Road, Clifton Forge. $65 general admission, $30 tent camping. thefarmatglenhaven.com, crackersoul.com, larrykeel.com
Tuba Skinny
New Orleans street-busking band plays vintage jazz and blues.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Milepost 213 Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax. $25 advance, $30 day of show, free to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, tubaskinny.com
Hope Festival Block Party With Solazo, Taye The Truth, Poe Mack, Quille Shamae, Moe Reese, Ann Artist, Stimulator Jones, BJ Lark, John Word
Local hip hop performers spin out the good vibes.
Details: 3 p.m. The Hope Center, 506 11th St. N.W. Free (donations encouraged). facebook.com/hopecenterofnw,
CANCELED - The Windjammers With Poe Mack, T-Bell, Van Gunz Beats - CANCELED
The headliner, featuring Eyenine, Mr. Burns, Jarv and Dillon, teams up with some local performers downtown.
Details: 7 p.m. Carrabica Soul, 215 Market St. S.E. $10. 330-2345, caribbicasoul.com, linktr.ee/Eyenine, jarvmakesmusic.bandcamp.com
Summer Music Series: The Meskos & Terry Brown
Brown and Melissa Mesko are such good singers, and Brian Mesko is at least equally adept accompanying them.
Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, brianmesko.com
Also on Saturday …
Eugene Woodz & Friends 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $15 door.
Nobody’s Business 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show; $5 advance, $8 day of show for Friends & Fixtures.
The Boptet 7:30 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free.
The Wildlife 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5.
Forrest Baldwin 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free.
Dying Oath, with State of Aggression, Desolations Edge 8 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10.
Push the Attack, with Lux Arcada, Forever Yours and Unspoken Manner 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5.
SUNDAY
Etana
Check out Friday Extra for more about this reggae show from a Grammy Award-nominated Jamaican singer.
Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Hall. $52, $42, $22. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, etanamusic.com
Also on Sunday …
Eric Wayne Band 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Free.
On Tuesday …
GOTE 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free.
WEDNESDAY
“In Her Own Voice:” Alma Ensemble with Sound Impact
Two classical-leaning groups combine to perform and celebrate women’s compositions.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $15, $12, $10 via seetickets.us/01262022. 5pointsmusic.com, almaensemble.org, soundimpact.org
Also on Wednesday …
Michael & the Pentecost 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free.
— tad.dickens@roanoke.com 540-777-6474