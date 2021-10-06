 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Rooster Walk Reunion, Roanoke Comedy Fest, Lauren Daigle, Brent Cobb, The Nighthawks
Top Tickets — Rooster Walk Reunion, Roanoke Comedy Fest, Lauren Daigle, Brent Cobb, The Nighthawks

THURSDAY

Party in Elmwood: Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band

Top 40, blues, funk and country from a coastal North Carolina group.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at gate, free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, blackwaterband.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Rooster Walk Reunion Music & Arts Festival

With The Infamous Stringdusters, Robert Randolph Band, Melvin Seals & JGB, Big Something, Tauk, Larry Keel Experience and more

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with Rooster Walk’s schedule, but this event holds the promise of cooler temperatues than the usual Memorial Day weekend event, not to mention some fantastic live music.

Details: Begins 11 a.m. Friday. Pop’s Farm, 675 Hobson Road, Martinsville. Various prices between $500-$30; $50 brunch 11 a.m. Saturday; free to 12-younger with paying adult. roosterwalk.com, therstringdusters.com, robertrandolph.net

Roanoke Comedy Fest

With Tony Deyo, Rob Cantrell, Chris Alan, Winston Hodges, Genivive Clinton, Melissa Douty, Rob Ruthenberg, Jefferson Rose, Johnny Camacho

Three days of laughs from stand-up comics and improvisation groups. You’ve probably seen Deyo and Cantrell on your televisions.

Details: Begins 5:30 p.m. Friday. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Martin’s Downtown, Twisted Track Brewpub, The Front Row, Roanoke. Prices vary between $25 and $5 per show, via roanokecomedyfest.square.site. facebook.com/RoanokeComedyFest, tonydeyo.com, robcantrell.com

FRIDAY

Brent Cobb with Adam Hood

Americana/country/soul performer Cobb returns to Southwest Virginia, having played FloydFest in July.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $27 all standing; $252 reserved tables for up to four. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, brentcobbmusic.com, adamhood.com

The Nighthawks

Harmonica man Mark Wenner still leads this Washington-area blues powerhouse.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $!5 via dogtownroadhouse.com/events. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thenighthawks.com

Jared Stout Band

Stout and his musical mates bring energy and high quality musicianship.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, thejaredstoutband.com

Audacity Brass Band

Get funky with the horn blasts at Parkway.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, audacitybrassband.com

Daleville Summer Concert Series: The Worx

One of the valley’s premiere party bands rocks out in Botetourt.

Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, free to 12-younger. facebook.com/DalevilleSummerConcertSeries, theworxband.com

Virginia Man

Not to be confused with #floridaman. Check out “Forgive Me (Hide and Seek)” at youtu.be/ZxHYL44WA1A.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/virginiamanmusic

Barbara Martin with Sean Stroud

Jazz and blues guitarist and singer Martin is a longtime friend of the Coffeehouse.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, barbaramartinmusic.com

Friday Night Concert Series: Appalachian Space Train

This Southwest Virginia act classifies itself as “rockadelic funkabilly.”

Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $12. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, appalachianspacetrain.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Beasley Brothers

This duo-led act, from Nashville-via-Alabama, brings genetically enhanced harmonies.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, thebeasleybrothers.com

SATURDAY

Lauren Daigle with The War & Treaty

Crossover Christian hitmaker Daigle, a sweet singer, returns to Roanoke in a show that the pandemic had postponed. The War & Treaty’s presence amps up this bill.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Center, Roanoke. $126, $86, $56, $40.50, $29.50, $5 parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, laurendaigle.com, thewarandtreaty.com

Mesko’s Electric Revue and Corey Hunley & Matt Powell

Brian and Melissa Mesko always bring soulful quality. Hunley and Powell mine the Americana side.

Details: 2 p.m. (Meskos, Can Garden Stage), 7 p.m. (Hunley & Powell, inside). Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

McFadden and Friends

Singer and harmonica man Roscoe McFadden and his band bring blues, jazz, ballads and more.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

A Metal Halloween

With Dirtyfoot, Bionic Donkey, Downside Dead, Survived By No One, The Lowdown Dirty

Wear your best “Scream” mask and headbang at the Pot.

Details: 8 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $7, 21-older. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, reverbnation.com/dirtyfoot4, facebook.com/BionicDonkey

The Willies

Original rock and a plethora of covers from Will Henson and his band.

Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, facebook.com/willieheadquarters

SUNDAY

Fall Music Fest 2021: The Ascension Project, The Fire, Blue Mule and more

Two of soul, jazz and R&B singer Terry Brown’s bands, and the bluegrassy Blue Mule, will bring the variety to this soiree. Show organizer Brown promises surprises, and when he’s involved, those are nice.

Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject, facebook.com/firethebandroanoke, bluemulemusic.com

WEDNESDAY

Vintage Pistol

Check out this Arkansas-based rock quintet’s video of “Smoke About It,” from the FloydFest Bus Stop Series, at youtu.be/4rrhHgi0Cf4.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. vintagepistol.com

