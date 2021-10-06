Top Tickets — Rooster Walk Reunion, Roanoke Comedy Fest, Lauren Daigle, Brent Cobb, The Nighthawks

THURSDAY
Party in Elmwood: Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band
Top 40, blues, funk and country from a coastal North Carolina group.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at gate, free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, blackwaterband.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Rooster Walk Reunion Music & Arts Festival
With The Infamous Stringdusters, Robert Randolph Band, Melvin Seals & JGB, Big Something, Tauk, Larry Keel Experience and more
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with Rooster Walk’s schedule, but this event holds the promise of cooler temperatues than the usual Memorial Day weekend event, not to mention some fantastic live music.
Details: Begins 11 a.m. Friday. Pop’s Farm, 675 Hobson Road, Martinsville. Various prices between $500-$30; $50 brunch 11 a.m. Saturday; free to 12-younger with paying adult. roosterwalk.com, therstringdusters.com, robertrandolph.net
Roanoke Comedy Fest
With Tony Deyo, Rob Cantrell, Chris Alan, Winston Hodges, Genivive Clinton, Melissa Douty, Rob Ruthenberg, Jefferson Rose, Johnny Camacho
Three days of laughs from stand-up comics and improvisation groups. You’ve probably seen Deyo and Cantrell on your televisions.
Details: Begins 5:30 p.m. Friday. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Martin’s Downtown, Twisted Track Brewpub, The Front Row, Roanoke. Prices vary between $25 and $5 per show, via roanokecomedyfest.square.site. facebook.com/RoanokeComedyFest, tonydeyo.com, robcantrell.com
FRIDAY
Brent Cobb with Adam Hood
Americana/country/soul performer Cobb returns to Southwest Virginia, having played FloydFest in July.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $27 all standing; $252 reserved tables for up to four. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, brentcobbmusic.com, adamhood.com
The Nighthawks
Harmonica man Mark Wenner still leads this Washington-area blues powerhouse.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $!5 via dogtownroadhouse.com/events. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thenighthawks.com
Jared Stout Band
Stout and his musical mates bring energy and high quality musicianship.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, thejaredstoutband.com
Audacity Brass Band
Get funky with the horn blasts at Parkway.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, audacitybrassband.com
Daleville Summer Concert Series: The Worx
One of the valley’s premiere party bands rocks out in Botetourt.
Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, free to 12-younger. facebook.com/DalevilleSummerConcertSeries, theworxband.com
Virginia Man
Not to be confused with #floridaman. Check out “Forgive Me (Hide and Seek)” at youtu.be/ZxHYL44WA1A.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/virginiamanmusic
Barbara Martin with Sean Stroud
Jazz and blues guitarist and singer Martin is a longtime friend of the Coffeehouse.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, barbaramartinmusic.com
Friday Night Concert Series: Appalachian Space Train
This Southwest Virginia act classifies itself as “rockadelic funkabilly.”
Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $12. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, appalachianspacetrain.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Beasley Brothers
This duo-led act, from Nashville-via-Alabama, brings genetically enhanced harmonies.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, thebeasleybrothers.com
SATURDAY
Lauren Daigle with The War & Treaty
Crossover Christian hitmaker Daigle, a sweet singer, returns to Roanoke in a show that the pandemic had postponed. The War & Treaty’s presence amps up this bill.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Center, Roanoke. $126, $86, $56, $40.50, $29.50, $5 parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, laurendaigle.com, thewarandtreaty.com
Mesko’s Electric Revue and Corey Hunley & Matt Powell
Brian and Melissa Mesko always bring soulful quality. Hunley and Powell mine the Americana side.
Details: 2 p.m. (Meskos, Can Garden Stage), 7 p.m. (Hunley & Powell, inside). Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
McFadden and Friends
Singer and harmonica man Roscoe McFadden and his band bring blues, jazz, ballads and more.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
A Metal Halloween
With Dirtyfoot, Bionic Donkey, Downside Dead, Survived By No One, The Lowdown Dirty
Wear your best “Scream” mask and headbang at the Pot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $7, 21-older. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, reverbnation.com/dirtyfoot4, facebook.com/BionicDonkey
The Willies
Original rock and a plethora of covers from Will Henson and his band.
Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, facebook.com/willieheadquarters
SUNDAY
Fall Music Fest 2021: The Ascension Project, The Fire, Blue Mule and more
Two of soul, jazz and R&B singer Terry Brown’s bands, and the bluegrassy Blue Mule, will bring the variety to this soiree. Show organizer Brown promises surprises, and when he’s involved, those are nice.
Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject, facebook.com/firethebandroanoke, bluemulemusic.com
WEDNESDAY
Vintage Pistol
Check out this Arkansas-based rock quintet’s video of “Smoke About It,” from the FloydFest Bus Stop Series, at youtu.be/4rrhHgi0Cf4.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. vintagepistol.com