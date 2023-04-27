THURSDAY
The Darkside Experience
A talented group of Roanoke-area cats plays Pink Floyd music.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $23 at the door. 540-345-6377, grandintheatre.com, thedarksideexperience.com
The Machine Performs Pink Floyd
Yet another Thursday option for Floyd freaks.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $52, $37. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, themachinelive.com
Sisters & Brothers 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free
Colby Helms & Adam Cecil 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free
FRIDAY
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: The Music of John Denver
Denver tribute act Jim Curry joins the RSO for an "almost heaven"-ly experience.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $56, $45, $34, $31. 540-343-9127, rso.com, jimcurrymusic.com
Little Texas
A rock-leaning country hit-maker from the 1990s plays Dublin.
Details: 7:30 p.m. New River Community College, Dublin. $35, $25 advance via www.nr.edu/concerts, $40, $30 door. 540-674-3625, littletexasonline.com
Mountain Walrus
Catch a Roanoke supergroup with funky blues jams.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse
The Kind Thieves
West Virginia rockers return to Martin's.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $12. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/kindthievesofficial
Ruth Wyand
With Ken Currier
North Carolinian Wyand is a strong acoustic blues finger-picker.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, /bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, ruthwyand.com
Travis Reigh Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
The Great Big Hug 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Electric Road 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
De Mere 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
RU International Guitar Festival
With Maharajah Flamenco Trio, Mesut Ozgen, master classes (Friday), Jorge Caballero, Suzuki Guitar students with RU Ensemble, Akerman/Teixeira Duo, master classes and improvisation workshop (Saturday)
It's a return to the full, in-person experience for this classical guitar lovers' dream weekend. Great players, learning opportunities, Radford's community guitar orchestra with members aged 8 to 80, vendors and a custom guitar builders fair are all a part of it.
Details: 3 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday. Covington Center, Davis Performance Hall, Radford University, Radford. Free. bit.ly/ruguitarfest2023, mftrio.com, jorgecaballeroguitarist.com, mesutozgen.com, facebook.com/AkermanTeixeiraDuo
Vinton Dogwood Festival
With Rare Form (Friday), Jimmy Wilson and Friends, Let's Dance Band, Hoppie Vaughan and more
A downtown parade. Crowning the Dogwood Queen. Vendors. Antique cars. It's that time again in Vinton.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday (parade 2:30 p.m.). Downtown Vinton. Free. vintondogwoodfest.com, rareformband.webs.com
Dirty Dancing Weekend with Nick Romantini, Doug Norton, Justin Craig (Friday) Brian Peters, Doug Norton, Nick Romantini (Saturday) 6 p.m. both nights. Harvest Restaurant at Mountain Lake Resort, Pembroke. Free
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Pride Weekend/Pride in the Park
With Brooke Lynn Hites (Friday), Heidi N Closet, Kameron Michaels (Saturday); Shonie, The Low Low Chariot, Brianna Musco, Billy Gilman, Carolina Beer Money, DJ Bobby Hash, Roanoke Pride title holders and more (Sunday)
It's the 31st time around for this Roanoke-area LGBTQ+ community celebration.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Park. 1 p.m. Elmwood Park. $49.99, $44.99, $29.99, $24.99. roanokepride.org, shonievmusic.com, lowlowchariot.com, briannamusco.com, billygilman.com, facebook.com/carolinabeermoneyband, djbobbyhash.com
SATURDAY
Cécile McLorin Salvant
A multiple Grammy Award-winning jazz singer with an adventurous approach brings her band to Blacksburg, with a new album, "Mélusine," in tow.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $45, $35, $20, $10 students with ID and 18-younger. 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, cecilemclorinsalvant.com
The Tray Wellington Band
Banjo man Wellington is one of bluegrass music's brightest young performers.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25, $20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, traywellington.com
Star City Soul Club: Late Night Vinyl & Vibes
Boogieburg-affiliated Star City Soul Club has wax to spin for your late night hangs.
Details: 10 p.m. Sidecar. Free. 540-566-3709, sidecarva.com, facebook.com/starcitysoulclub
Charissa Joy & the High Frequency 10 p.m. Martin's. $8
Leonard Blush & The Camelcals 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Travis Fitch 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Tate Tuck Band 7 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free, 21-older without parental accompaniment
Cleophus James 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8
Mason Creek 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Virginia’s Lost Appalachian Trail Book Presentation with Mills Kelly 3 p.m. Floyd Country Store. Free
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Open Studios Tour Roanoke
This family-friendly weekend features self-guided driving to see 38 artists' work at 12 sites on multiple Star City map points. Visit the tour's website to learn more about the artists.
Details: 10 a.m. each day. 12 Roanoke studios found via openstudiostourroanoke.com/map. Free.
SUNDAY
Scott Cook and Pamela Mae
With Mike Franke
No Depression said that Alberta, Canada, native Cook is "as good a modern folkie as we have these days" with "a voice perfect for the genre." The 3rd Street habitues love him, too and he returns there with partner Pamela Mae after a three-month Asian tour.
Details: 3 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). scottcook.net, mikefrankemusic.com
Chatham Rabbits
Get a load of what this North Carolina folk act can do live via youtu.be/fCRxOKuIs9U.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $27, $22. chathamrabbits.com
B.A.M. (Bob Casey, Aaron Geller, Melissa Mesko) 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free
Justin Craig solo guitar recital 4 p.m. Christiansburg Presbyterian Church , Christiansburg.
MONDAY-TUESDAY
Morgan Wade
With Harper O'Neill
Floyd County's own Wade, just off a gig out west at the massive Stagecoach Festival, returns to Southwest Virginia — and two sold-out shows.
Details: 8 p.m. both nights. Harvester Performance Center. SOLD OUT. morganwademusic.com, harperoneillmusic.com
TUESDAY
Eggs With Legs
Young alt-rock band kicks off an every-other-Tuesday residency at Martin's, a great slot to develop something.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free. facebook.com/eggswithlegz
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.