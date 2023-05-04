THURSDAY
Jamie McLean Band
With William Seymour
Southern rock and soul-slinging guitarist and singer McLean has often played in Roanoke's noisier rooms, where folks go to party as much as to hear live original music. His stuff always deserved more attentive ears, so The Spot on Kirk is a great room for him and his trio, which includes drummer Brian Griffin — is in between tours with The Black Crowes. This show kicks off a high-quality weekend at The Spot.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $20 at door. thespotonkirk.org, jamiemcleanband.com, linktr.ee/williamseymour
GOTE
Get out there everyone and see this rock, folk and country-slinging jamband.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/gotebooking
Join The Band, with Possum
Bring your instrument or your voice and jam with a Roanoke band, every first Thursday of the month.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita
FRIDAY
Ruben & Clay: Twenty | The Tour
Two killer singers who went head-to-head back when people paid attention to "American Idol" are celebrating their music and long friendship.
Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center. $69, $54, $44, $34, $24. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, rubenandclay.com
Cinco de Mayo Street Party
With Susto, Cinematheque, DJ Jon Gaskins (outside), Ellis Bullard, LadyCouch (inside)
Martin's Downtown begins a weekend of festival action with a variety of cool music — rock, country, soul, jazz, even surf vibes are in the mix.
Details: 8 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10 advance, $15 day of show via eventbrite.com. sustoisreal.com, ladycouch.com
Tina and Her Pony
With The Last Arizona, Designated Survivor
Spoiler: There will be no live pony. Tina Collins, though, is a talented singer and songwriter with an engaging new album, "Marigolds."
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via eventbrite.com, $13 day of show. tinaandherpony.com, thelastarizona.bandcamp.com
Road to Roosterwalk Cinco de Mayo Party: Isaac Hadden Organ Trio
It's never a bad time to catch young guitarist and singer Hadden. His Asheville, North Carolina-based organ trio is a hot act.
Details: 9 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. $5. 540-344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown, facebook.com/isaachaddenorgantrio
Solazo
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an outstanding Latin dance band.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $12 advance at dogtownroadhouse.com, $15 day of show. 540-745-6836, https://facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse
First Fridays: 80z Nation
A Greensboro, North Carolina, band celebrating 1980s music kicks off a longstanding series — organizers dub it the "party with a purpose."
Details: 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5. 540-776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, 80znation.com
Alabaster Boxer album release 6:30 p.m. The Jared Stout Band 7:45 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
J.E. Feazell & Th' Dive Bar Stars 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Kinnfolk 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee. Free
Jesse Ray Carter 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
Cinco de Mayo with the Shoobies - 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
The Breakfast Club 9:30 p.m. The Beast of Blacksburg.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Community School's Strawberry Festival
With Phat Anchovies, Community High School bands including Desmond, Miss Kitty's Society for Wayward Cosmonauts and more (Saturday)
It's the 43rd annual run for this shortcake-centered hootenanny that benefits Community School. Young bands with school ties entertain.
Details: 11 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday. Elmwood Park. Free; reserve strawberry shortcake options via bit.ly/Strawberryfesteventbrite. linktr.ee/strawberryfestivalroanoke, facebook.com/phatanchovies
Presley Aaron 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies
SATURDAY
Martin's Folk & Bluegrass Street Party
With Dark Moon Hollow, The Wilson Springs Hotel (outside), Airshow, Colby Helms & the Virginia Creepers
Lexington, Kentucky, bluegrass quintet headlines outdoors at Martin's. Indoors, folk-grass rockers Airshow jam out, and be sure to catch Franklin County boy Helms and his act.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 day of show. darkmoonhollowbluegrass.com, thewilsonspringshotel.com, airshowband.com, colbyhelms.com
Appalachian Road Show
Road trip alert: Former Mountain Heart members Barry Abernathy and Jim VanCleve lead this bluegrass outfit.
Details: 7 p.m. The Rex Theater, Galax. $60, $45, $35. 276-236-0329, rex.theater, theappalachianroadshow.com
Sidecar’s Kentucky Derby Street Party
With The What Four
Dig some soul-jazz music while you consider the ponies.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Sidecar, 411 1st St. S.W. $50 via eventbrite.com. 540-566-3709, sidecarva.com
The Ziggurat
With Earthling, Murdersome, Auditory Dysmorphia
Metal of the black, sludge and thrash varieties descends upon Blacksburg.
Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5 to 21-older, $8 to 18-older before 10:30 p.m. 540-951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, theziggurat13.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/earthling.virginia, linktr.ee/murdersome, bit.ly/auditorydysmorphiafb
Daleville Summer Concert Series: Fuzzy Logic
Stalwart Roanoke Valley act plays country and rock, with strong harmonies.
Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, 12-younger free. facebook.com/DalevilleSummerConcertSeries, gotfuzz.net
Save Southpaw Fundraiser
With RKO, Ja.Wav, Stray Lions, Venetta Jest, Cyrus & Oz, Lena Gray, Dylan Dent, Amelia Empson, Jai, Coln Estes
Young performers gather to keep this space going for another year. Looks like a fun show.
Details: 2 p.m. Southpaw Cafe & Community Space, 202 S. Main St. Suite 10, Blacksburg. $10 suggested donation (no one turned away). facebook.com/southpawva, twitter.com/KwabxKage, facebook.com/TheStrayLions, lenagray.bandcamp.com, cyrus-oz.bandcamp.com, dylandent.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/ameliaempsonmusic
No More Waffles 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Surrender Dorothy 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8
Root Down Jazz 6 p.m. Twisted Liquid, Blacksburg. Free
SUNDAY
TacoRitas!
With Latin Explosion, Sol y Rumba Mariachi, Chupacabras
Elmwood Park is getting some great use this weekend. It caps off with a cinco-centric party full of good music, food and drink.
Details: Noon (11 a.m. vip entrance). Elmwood Park. $49, $20, $9, free 12-younger. 866-434-8425, berglundcenter.live, solyrumba.com, chupacabrasofficial.com
Melissa Carper
Carper, a doghouse bass-thumping Nebraskan with an arresting voice, has a country & western vibe with unique twists. Check out her excellent 2022 CD, "Ramblin' Soul," at her website.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance via eventbrite.com, $18 day of show. melissacarper.com
Mesko Martin Trio 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Marie Anderson 2 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free
WEDNESDAY
Creamery Station
Traveling rock, folk and blues band has opened for Melvin Seals, Keller Williams, etc.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free. creamerystation.com
