THURSDAY

Jamie McLean Band

With William Seymour

Southern rock and soul-slinging guitarist and singer McLean has often played in Roanoke's noisier rooms, where folks go to party as much as to hear live original music. His stuff always deserved more attentive ears, so The Spot on Kirk is a great room for him and his trio, which includes drummer Brian Griffin — is in between tours with The Black Crowes. This show kicks off a high-quality weekend at The Spot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $20 at door. thespotonkirk.org, jamiemcleanband.com, linktr.ee/williamseymour

GOTE

Get out there everyone and see this rock, folk and country-slinging jamband.

Join The Band, with Possum

Bring your instrument or your voice and jam with a Roanoke band, every first Thursday of the month.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita

FRIDAY

Ruben & Clay: Twenty | The Tour

Two killer singers who went head-to-head back when people paid attention to "American Idol" are celebrating their music and long friendship.

Cinco de Mayo Street Party

With Susto, Cinematheque, DJ Jon Gaskins (outside), Ellis Bullard, LadyCouch (inside)

Martin's Downtown begins a weekend of festival action with a variety of cool music — rock, country, soul, jazz, even surf vibes are in the mix.

Details: 8 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10 advance, $15 day of show via eventbrite.com. sustoisreal.com, ladycouch.com

Tina and Her Pony

With The Last Arizona, Designated Survivor

Spoiler: There will be no live pony. Tina Collins, though, is a talented singer and songwriter with an engaging new album, "Marigolds."

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via eventbrite.com, $13 day of show. tinaandherpony.com, thelastarizona.bandcamp.com

Road to Roosterwalk Cinco de Mayo Party: Isaac Hadden Organ Trio

It's never a bad time to catch young guitarist and singer Hadden. His Asheville, North Carolina-based organ trio is a hot act.

Solazo

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an outstanding Latin dance band.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $12 advance at dogtownroadhouse.com, $15 day of show. 540-745-6836, https://facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse

First Fridays: 80z Nation

A Greensboro, North Carolina, band celebrating 1980s music kicks off a longstanding series — organizers dub it the "party with a purpose."

Details: 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5. 540-776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, 80znation.com

Alabaster Boxer album release 6:30 p.m. The Jared Stout Band 7:45 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

J.E. Feazell & Th' Dive Bar Stars 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Kinnfolk 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee. Free

Jesse Ray Carter 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

Cinco de Mayo with the Shoobies - 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

The Breakfast Club 9:30 p.m. The Beast of Blacksburg.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Community School's Strawberry Festival

With Phat Anchovies, Community High School bands including Desmond, Miss Kitty's Society for Wayward Cosmonauts and more (Saturday)

It's the 43rd annual run for this shortcake-centered hootenanny that benefits Community School. Young bands with school ties entertain.

Details: 11 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday. Elmwood Park. Free; reserve strawberry shortcake options via bit.ly/Strawberryfesteventbrite. linktr.ee/strawberryfestivalroanoke, facebook.com/phatanchovies

Presley Aaron 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

SATURDAY

Martin's Folk & Bluegrass Street Party

With Dark Moon Hollow, The Wilson Springs Hotel (outside), Airshow, Colby Helms & the Virginia Creepers

Lexington, Kentucky, bluegrass quintet headlines outdoors at Martin's. Indoors, folk-grass rockers Airshow jam out, and be sure to catch Franklin County boy Helms and his act.

Appalachian Road Show

Road trip alert: Former Mountain Heart members Barry Abernathy and Jim VanCleve lead this bluegrass outfit.

Details: 7 p.m. The Rex Theater, Galax. $60, $45, $35. 276-236-0329, rex.theater, theappalachianroadshow.com

Sidecar’s Kentucky Derby Street Party

With The What Four

Dig some soul-jazz music while you consider the ponies.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Sidecar, 411 1st St. S.W. $50 via eventbrite.com. 540-566-3709, sidecarva.com

The Ziggurat

With Earthling, Murdersome, Auditory Dysmorphia

Metal of the black, sludge and thrash varieties descends upon Blacksburg.

Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5 to 21-older, $8 to 18-older before 10:30 p.m. 540-951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, theziggurat13.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/earthling.virginia, linktr.ee/murdersome, bit.ly/auditorydysmorphiafb

Daleville Summer Concert Series: Fuzzy Logic

Stalwart Roanoke Valley act plays country and rock, with strong harmonies.

Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, 12-younger free. facebook.com/DalevilleSummerConcertSeries, gotfuzz.net

Save Southpaw Fundraiser

With RKO, Ja.Wav, Stray Lions, Venetta Jest, Cyrus & Oz, Lena Gray, Dylan Dent, Amelia Empson, Jai, Coln Estes

Young performers gather to keep this space going for another year. Looks like a fun show.

Details: 2 p.m. Southpaw Cafe & Community Space, 202 S. Main St. Suite 10, Blacksburg. $10 suggested donation (no one turned away). facebook.com/southpawva, twitter.com/KwabxKage, facebook.com/TheStrayLions, lenagray.bandcamp.com, cyrus-oz.bandcamp.com, dylandent.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/ameliaempsonmusic

No More Waffles 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Surrender Dorothy 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8

Root Down Jazz 6 p.m. Twisted Liquid, Blacksburg. Free

SUNDAY

TacoRitas!

With Latin Explosion, Sol y Rumba Mariachi, Chupacabras

Elmwood Park is getting some great use this weekend. It caps off with a cinco-centric party full of good music, food and drink.

Details: Noon (11 a.m. vip entrance). Elmwood Park. $49, $20, $9, free 12-younger. 866-434-8425, berglundcenter.live, solyrumba.com, chupacabrasofficial.com

Melissa Carper

Carper, a doghouse bass-thumping Nebraskan with an arresting voice, has a country & western vibe with unique twists. Check out her excellent 2022 CD, "Ramblin' Soul," at her website.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance via eventbrite.com, $18 day of show. melissacarper.com

Mesko Martin Trio 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Marie Anderson 2 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free

WEDNESDAY

Creamery Station

Traveling rock, folk and blues band has opened for Melvin Seals, Keller Williams, etc.

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.