Top Tickets — Sarah Chang, A-Plus, Shawn Colvin, The Thrillbillyz album release party, 420 events

THURSDAY

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band

Volkaert is a six-string-slinging titan among those who pass through swinging doors.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Floyd. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

Kristin Chenoweth “For the Girls”

Broadway star Chenoweth’s talent and charm could sell out something we’d put on in a barn. That’s why the tickets for this one have been gone for months.

Details: 7:30 Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. SOLD OUT. officialkristinchenoweth.com

FRIDAY

Terry Brown Ascension Project

Go here and catch a pack of the valley’s most deeply talented cats.

Hustle Souls

Good grooves from Asheville, North Carolina.

Nick Nace With Jason Erie

The headliner started out as an actor before getting into the folk music scene.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, nicknace.com, jasoneriemusic.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Keegan Jacko

Country performer from Ontario has become a regular at this Roanoke honky tonk.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/keeganjackomusic

SATURDAY

Morgan Wade

Floyd County native and rising Americana/country singer and songwriter Wade returns home for a soiree meet-and-greet and performance at a place where, she told Rolling Stone, she used to fall asleep in her grandfather’s lap during Friday Night Jamborees. She would grow up to play a lot of Americana Afternoons here.

Details: 4 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. morganwademusic.com

Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer

The good times continue in Floyd when this popular act plays an old-time dance party.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $10 advance, $12 doors, $8 Friends & Fixture Card holders. marthaspencermusic.com

Colby Helms and The Virginia Creepers, Cinémathèque

Bluegrass in the afternoon. Surf-rock and atmospherics in the evening.

Shattered Earth With State Of Aggression, Terrafirma

It’s a night of 1980s-style metal, along with servings of thrash and death.

TUESDAY

Sarah Chang

Chang, killing it on violin since she was 8, will play Brahms, Franck and Bartók with pianist Sonya Ovrutsky Fensome.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $45, $35, $20, $10 to students and 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, sarahchang.com

A-Plus With Souls of Mischief, El Da Sensei

It’s a high quality indie hip hop triple bill at The Spot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $13 advance via thespotonkirk.org, $18 door. twitter.com/hieroaplus, twitter.com/SOMHIERO, catharsis-productions.com/eldasensei

WEDNESDAY

Shawn Colvin With Clarence Bucaro

Colvin was scheduled to play The Lyric pre-COVID, to celebrate 30 years since her debut album, the Grammy Award-winning “Steady On.” She’s finally going to make it here, to celebrate 32 years since then.

Thrillbillyz Album Release Party

The Roanoke band local-famous for its “Franklin County Moonshine” celebrates a new album, “Romp Rising!”

Handmade Music School Dinner & Show: Djoukil

French band touring America brings the hot jazz, Django Reinhardt-style.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $30 dinner and show, $17 show only, $132 four-top table via aftontickets.com/dinner.show.djoukil. facebook.com/djoukil

Cannabis Family Reunion

Downtown Roanoke expo-style event features on-site medical certification, product vendors and speakers.

Details: 2 p.m. The WellNest, 16 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke. $5; free seed seekers must be able to prove they’re 21-older. facebook.com/TheWellNestRoanoke, facebook.com/bodhiloungeroanoke

Virginia 420 Festival With Tony Camm & The Funk Allstars, Firecracker Jam, Christian Q & The Groove, Red Eye Tree Frogs, C.J. Oswald, Phil Hogan

Live music, panel speakers, even an edibiles chef, at this event in the great outdoors.

Details: 9 a.m. 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. $75, $50, $25, camping and meal options available via va420fest.com/shop. facebook.com/virginia420fest, tonycammandthefunkallstars.band/

Seph Custer

Lots of folk and rock goodness from a hard-working performer and multi-instrumentalist.

Kemistry

Hear soul, funk, R&B and blues with a band that’s been jamming for ages.

