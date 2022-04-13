Top Tickets — Sarah Chang, A-Plus, Shawn Colvin, The Thrillbillyz album release party, 420 events

THURSDAY
Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band
Volkaert is a six-string-slinging titan among those who pass through swinging doors.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Floyd. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com
Kristin Chenoweth “For the Girls”
Broadway star Chenoweth’s talent and charm could sell out something we’d put on in a barn. That’s why the tickets for this one have been gone for months.
Details: 7:30 Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. SOLD OUT. officialkristinchenoweth.com
FRIDAY
Terry Brown Ascension Project
Go here and catch a pack of the valley’s most deeply talented cats.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject
Hustle Souls
Good grooves from Asheville, North Carolina.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, hustlesouls.com
Nick Nace With Jason Erie
The headliner started out as an actor before getting into the folk music scene.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, nicknace.com, jasoneriemusic.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Keegan Jacko
Country performer from Ontario has become a regular at this Roanoke honky tonk.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/keeganjackomusic
SATURDAY
Morgan Wade
Floyd County native and rising Americana/country singer and songwriter Wade returns home for a soiree meet-and-greet and performance at a place where, she told Rolling Stone, she used to fall asleep in her grandfather’s lap during Friday Night Jamborees. She would grow up to play a lot of Americana Afternoons here.
Details: 4 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. morganwademusic.com
Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer
The good times continue in Floyd when this popular act plays an old-time dance party.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $10 advance, $12 doors, $8 Friends & Fixture Card holders. marthaspencermusic.com
Colby Helms and The Virginia Creepers, Cinémathèque
Bluegrass in the afternoon. Surf-rock and atmospherics in the evening.
Details: 1:30 p.m. (Helms), 5:30 p.m. (Cinémathèque). Parkway Brewing Co. Free. bit.ly/helmsandvacreepersfb, facebook.com/cinemathequeband
Shattered Earth With State Of Aggression, Terrafirma
It’s a night of 1980s-style metal, along with servings of thrash and death.
Details: 8 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/stateofaggression, linktr.ee/Terrafirma.va
TUESDAY
Sarah Chang
Chang, killing it on violin since she was 8, will play Brahms, Franck and Bartók with pianist Sonya Ovrutsky Fensome.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $45, $35, $20, $10 to students and 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, sarahchang.com
A-Plus With Souls of Mischief, El Da Sensei
It’s a high quality indie hip hop triple bill at The Spot.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $13 advance via thespotonkirk.org, $18 door. twitter.com/hieroaplus, twitter.com/SOMHIERO, catharsis-productions.com/eldasensei
WEDNESDAY
Shawn Colvin With Clarence Bucaro
Colvin was scheduled to play The Lyric pre-COVID, to celebrate 30 years since her debut album, the Grammy Award-winning “Steady On.” She’s finally going to make it here, to celebrate 32 years since then.
Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $42, $38, $34, $30. 951-4771, thelyric.com/live, shawncolvin.com, clarencebucaro.com
Thrillbillyz Album Release Party
The Roanoke band local-famous for its “Franklin County Moonshine” celebrates a new album, “Romp Rising!”
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $20 via bit.ly/thrillbillyztix. 345-6377, grandintheatre.com, thrillbillyz.com
Handmade Music School Dinner & Show: Djoukil
French band touring America brings the hot jazz, Django Reinhardt-style.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $30 dinner and show, $17 show only, $132 four-top table via aftontickets.com/dinner.show.djoukil. facebook.com/djoukil
Cannabis Family Reunion
Downtown Roanoke expo-style event features on-site medical certification, product vendors and speakers.
Details: 2 p.m. The WellNest, 16 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke. $5; free seed seekers must be able to prove they’re 21-older. facebook.com/TheWellNestRoanoke, facebook.com/bodhiloungeroanoke
Virginia 420 Festival With Tony Camm & The Funk Allstars, Firecracker Jam, Christian Q & The Groove, Red Eye Tree Frogs, C.J. Oswald, Phil Hogan
Live music, panel speakers, even an edibiles chef, at this event in the great outdoors.
Details: 9 a.m. 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island. $75, $50, $25, camping and meal options available via va420fest.com/shop. facebook.com/virginia420fest, tonycammandthefunkallstars.band/
Seph Custer
Lots of folk and rock goodness from a hard-working performer and multi-instrumentalist.
Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, sephcustermusic.com
Kemistry
Hear soul, funk, R&B and blues with a band that’s been jamming for ages.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com