Top Tickets — Scott Miller, Scythian, Aaron Lewis and more

THURSDAY
Party in Elmwood: Band of Oz
This beach music band has been performing with one lineup or another since 1970.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $5, free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, bandofoz.com
Waker
Nashville-based pop-rock (with a dash of fusion) group has an album, “Fresh Out.” Check it out at orcd.co/freshoutnow.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, wakerofficial.com
Luthier Showcase Event: Mac Traynham, Jackson Cunningham and Shay Garriock
Instrument makers talk about their life, work and influences, then play some music.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Donation-based. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, virginiafolklife.org/train/entry/78, facebook.com/CunninghamHandmadeInstruments, sgmcviolins.com
THURSDAY and SATURDAY
Zach Wiley & The Pariahs
Wiley writes, sings and plays good pop-rock music.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com. 4 p.m. Saturday. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, zachwileymusic.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Starr Hill Can Garden Weekend
With Jordan Harman, Daniel McBroom (Friday), Isaac Hadden Project, Travis Elliot (Saturday), GOTE (Sunday)
Quality music outdoors and in at the pilot brewery.
Details: 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, jordanharman.com, facebook.com/ilhadden, gotemusic.com
FRIDAY
The Historic Masonic Theatre and Masonic Amphitheatre Summer Series: Scott Miller Trio
Staunton-based Miller is an upper-echelon Americana, folk and country songwriter and performer, and his bands are always up to the task of good music.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheater, Clifton Forge. $25. 862-5655, historicmasonictheatre.com, thescottmiller.com
Into The Fog Catch a multi-genre string band from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Details: 7 p.m. Live at Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd, and live-streaming from facebook.com/dogtownroadhouse. $3. 745-6836, intothefogmusic.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: The Little Stony Nighthawks Hear old-time, bluegrass and early country music.
Details: 6 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests $8 donation. facebook.com/LittleStonyNighthawks
The Company Stores Check out this fiddle-fueled sextet’s “Little Lights” at https://youtu.be/uD70c4qv5xY.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/thecompanystores
Anthony Wayne Singer/songwriter Americana music is Wayne’s stock in trade.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. awvibe.com
Isaac Hadden and Foster Burton Duo Hadden and Burton (Mad Iguanas, GOTE) work very well together.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com
Fretwell Lynchburg’s Jeremy Fretwell also plays with Hill City band The Ruckus.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, reverbnation.com/jeremyfretwell
First Fridays: On The Border An Eagles tribute band helps folks end the week’s rigors.
Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, ultimateeaglestribute.com
SATURDAY
Scythian With Spencer Branch Celtic music-slinging heroes Scythian return to Southwest Virginia, and listeners can expect megawatts of energy.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25, free to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, scythianmusic.com
Aaron Lewis With Ira Dean Staind singer Lewis went country years ago. Opener Ira Dean used to play with Trick Pony.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $69 pit, $40 general admission, $99 VIP (prices don’t include tax, fee). drpepperpark.com, aaronlewismusic.com
The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers Bluegrass and old-time music from Western Pennsylvania.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. jakobsferry.com
Richie Marso & The Wildlife Soul, blues and funk from Marso and crew.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. reverbnation.com/musician/richiemarso
Soul Saturday Nights Poetry, spoken word and music, the latter with new band leader Cameron Hughes.
Details: 7 p.m. Morning Brew Coffee Co. (at Taubman Museum of Art), Roanoke. Free. 206-2183, morningbrewcoffeecompany.weebly.com, soulsessionsofroanoke.com
Low Low Chariot Country music that leans way to the rock side.
Details: 8 p.m. Charlie’s Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, lowlowchariot.com
Jesse Ray Carter, Adam Markham & Friends Blues and honky-tonk man Carter goes solo. Markham brings his band.
Details: 1 p.m. (Carter) and 5:30 p.m. (Markham) Parkway Brewing Co. Free. reverbnation.com/jesseraycarter, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham
Forry & Arnett Acoustic Americana duo brings strong harmonies and guitar.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley’s Fork in Front. Free. facebook.com/forryarnettduo
SUNDAY
Jacob Doss Young blues guitar slinger and songwriter sets up at the Fork.
Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley’s Fork in Front. Free. bit.ly/JacobDossProjectFB
TUESDAY
Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks Folk-rock and other roots music from Custer and band.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. sephcustermusic.com
WEDNESDAY
Roanoke Comedy Fest: Winston Hodges A D.C.-based funnyman pulls you over the hump.
Details: 7 p.m. Twisted Track. $5. facebook.com/RoanokeComedyFest, winstonhodges.com
Awen Family Band Rootsy world music collective from Durham, North Carolina.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. awenfamily.net
Aaron Oberg Five Dollar Shake and Pasadena ’79 member goes solo.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, crescentcitybourbonbbq.com