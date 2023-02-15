THURSDAY

That 1 Guy

The man with “The Magic Pipe” returns to The Spot with a one-man show full of musical wildness and visual coolness.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 door. thespotonkirk.org, that1guy.com

Hoot and Holler: Voices of Veterans

Stellar spoken word program turns to vets, as part of Opera Roanoke’s “Glory Denied“ series. Part of the take goes to nonprofit Healing Strides.

The Floorboards

Hear high quality Americana rock from a Roanoke band.

Lua Flora

Bluegrass/reggae fusion from Asheville, North Carolina.

William Seymour 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Charissa Joy 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

THURSDAY-FEB. 26

5th Annual International Film Series

The theme of this Roanoke College and Hollins University collaboration is “ghosts.” Everyone is welcome to these free screenings.

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday (“Volver”) at Wortmann Ballroom, Roanoke College. 6 p.m. Friday (“Russian Ark”) Visual Arts Center auditorium room 200, Hollins University. 7 p.m. Tuesday (“Rouge”) Wortmann Ballroom. 6 p.m. Wednesday (“Pulse”) Visual Arts Center room 200. 7 p.m. Feb. 23 (“Sicilian Ghost Story”) Wortmann. 7 p.m. Feb. 24 (“Phoenix”) Antrim Chapel, Roanoke College. 2 p.m. Feb. 26 (“Sylvie and the Ghost”) Taubman Museum of Art. Free. roanoke.edu/a-z/international_film_series

FRIDAY

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert

The singers of “Sunny Came Home,” “Walking In Memphis” and “Build Me Up From Bones” join forces for a night at Jefferson Center.

The Judy Chops

With Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

An ever-growing Americana band from Staunton headlines at 5 Points.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $40, $25, $16 advance via seetickets.us/02172023, $20 general admission day of show. 540-795-5618, thejudychops.com, facebook.com/chadnickellandtheloosechange

Sasha Landon

One-third of rising Americana act Palmyra goes solo for an evening.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, palmyratheband.com

Dave Rudolf

With Bob Schmucker

Chicago-based singer-songwriter Rudolph last year released his 42nd album. Forty-two albums. Wild.

Details: 7:30 pm. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, https://bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, facebook.com/DaveRudolfMusic

Amelia Empson

Acoustic singer/songwriter goodness from Empson.

Details: 6 p.m. Pop's Ice Cream & Soda Bar. Free. 540-345-2129, facebook.com/popsicecream, facebook.com/ameliaempsonmusic

The R.E.A.L. Funny: Richard "Juice" Adkins, Jermaine Callando, Daphne Stone, Jordan B, Derek Nowlin, host L.A. Preston

A night of stand-up comedy.

Details: 8 p.m. Ursula's Cafe, 511 Jefferson St. S.W. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). ursulascafe.org, lapreston.com

Empty Bottles 10 p.m. Martin's. $10

Maiden & Crow Tattoos Presents: Discoveries, Heirloom, Seasons 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10

Rare Chocolate 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Chris Timbers Band 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10

Kevin Daniel & the Bottom Line 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Five Dollar Shake 9 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. Free

Mended Fences 9 p.m. Ippy's, Rocky Mount. $15

Liv Sloan Trio 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free

The OddFellows 7:30 p.m. Hot Shots, Moneta. $10

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

“Akutagawa”

Bunraku puppets, video projection and live music tell about the late Ryūnosuke Akutagawa’s creative process. Akutagawa’s work is among early 20th century Japan’s most important. Filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s film “Rashōmon” comes from an Akutagawa short story.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $30, $10 students with ID, 18-younger (recommended for 14-older). 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu,

Derek Andrews 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

SATURDAY

Rives on the Road Opening Party: Yarn, with The Jared Stout Band

Yarn plays a “Simon & Yarnfunkel” set and will likely play a new song, “Cocaine Bear.” It’s not on the upcoming movie’s soundtrack, but it ought to be.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Forest Park Country Club, Martinsville. $125 season pass, $60 this show only, via eventbrite.com. yarnmusic.net, thejaredstoutband.com

Magic Beans

With Threesound

Headliner brings funk, soul and electronica from Denver.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music. $35, $25, $16 advance via seetickets.us/02182023; $20 general admission day of show. magicbeansmusic.com, facebook.com/threesoundband

The Wilson Springs Hotel

Richmond-based rising bluegrass/country purveyors.

Ripejive

It’s an instrumentally funky good time in Hokie town.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $8. 540-951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/Ripejive

Vladimir Espinosa benefit feat. Cinémathèque

Excellent percussionist lost almost all of his gear in a fire. Read about it at bit.ly/trtvladfire. Plenty of swag, including a FloydFest ticket, is up for raffle.

Details: 7 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Donations welcome. facebook.com/cinemathequeband

Kyle Forry Duo 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ. Free

Touch of Class 7 p.m. The Hangout Sports Bar. $5

The Plan, with Inferior Design, Nail Bite and Artusha 9 p.m. - Pizza Den, Salem. $10

Chris Hammock 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Chad Nickell & Loose Change 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free

Zak Saltz Band 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8

Tell Jenny 1:30 p.m. JStop Latin Soul 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free

Virginia Music Collectors Show 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr. Salem $2

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

John Cowan & The Newgrass All-Stars

Cowan has one of the greatest voices you’ll ever hear, and a catalog of music that includes his time in groundbreaking New Grass Revival. A solo CD from right after that era is called “Soul’d Out.” These shows are sold out.

Details: 7 p.m. both nights. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Both nights SOLD OUT. johncowan.com

SUNDAY

Will Overman

With The Mallet Brothers

Central Virginia’s Overman is more on the country side of Americana, while The Mallet Brothers, from Maine, rep the genre’s rock side.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $17 day of show. willovermanmusic.com, mallettbrothersband.com

Foster Burton and PJ George, Michael & The Pentecost

Acoustic picking and singing from Burton and George. Original Americana rock from Michael & The Pentecost.

Details: 1 p.m. (Burton and George), 5 p.m. (The Pentecost) Parkway Brewing Co. Free. michaelandthepentecost.com

Jacob Ritter

Solo set from Wilson Springs Hotel’s lead singer.

Details: 3 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free.

MONDAY-FEB. 25

“Oedipus”

Playwright Ellen McLaughlin’s 2004 adaptation gave a modern feel to this ancient drama for the ages.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Feb. 23, Feb. 24. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Squires Studio Theatre, Virginia Tech. $15, $12 to students, senior citizens via performingarts.vt.edu

TUESDAY

The Foreign Landers

Transatlantic folk and bluegrass pickers based in Travelers Rest, South Carolina (they named their 2022 album after the town), are a Tuesday delight in Floyd. Get a hint at youtu.be/io2SqctiLFk.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $15. theforeignlanders.com

Steve Hofstetter

Stand-up comic Hofstetter is a very funny guy. Don’t try to heckle him — he will wear you out, and there’s plenty of evidence on Youtube.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Grandin Theatre. $27 via grandintheatre.com (14-older with adult accompaniment). stevehofstetter.com

Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.