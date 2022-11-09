Top Tickets — Shawn Mullins, Caitlin Krisco, Africa Unplugged, Katy Guillen & The Drive

THURSDAY

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert & Friends

With Partner Dance Lesson

World-class “Tele-whacker” Volkaert and his friends give you dancing grooves spiced with hot picking. Get to Floyd early for a free dance lesson with Stephanie Wolf, whose classy moves light up a room.

Details: 6:30 p.m. (dance lesson), 7 p.m. (music) The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

Zoso—The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $27 via harvester-music.com

Mike Miz

9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free

Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

FRIDAY

Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast

With Fireside Collective

Powerhouse soul-rock singer Krisko and her band were in strong form at FloydFest in July. The act is a perennial there, for good reason.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $16 advance, $18 day of show (standing room only). 5pointsmusic.com, caitlinkriskoandthebroadcast.com, firesidecollectiveband.com

Travers Brothership

Another FloydFest favorite has seen changes of late, with the Travers brothers parting ways but guitarist/singer Kyle Travers carrying on with the Brothership.

Katy Guillen & The Drive

This guitar and drums duo, with Guillen playing guitar and singing, opened for Drivin N Cryin at Harvester Performance Center in August. Folks who caught the show were impressed.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, http://biglickbrewingco.com, katyguillenmusic.com

Becki & The Boom Booms 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Love Roses, with Orphan Riot, Bolo-1037 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

The Low Low Chariot 8 p.m. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free

Royal Horses 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8

Tail Light Rebellion 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Tristan Dougherty Band

6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

SATURDAY

Africa Unplugged

With Harvest Blaque

Greensboro, North Carolina-based Africa Unplugged does plug in guitar and bass, to be honest. But it’s mixed with djembe drum and other percussion, and the result is an intriguing Afrobeat/American soul mix.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, africaunpluggedmusic.com, facebook.com/HarvestBlaque

Lonesome River Band

Patrick County bluegrassers with a national profile haven’t got a seat to spare in Floyd.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. lonesomeriverband.com

Runaway Gin

Phish tribute band returns to 5 Points.

Details: $32, $25, $17 advance via seetickets.us/11122022, $20 day of show. atributetophish.com

“Āhuti” Nrityagram Dance Ensemble

7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger via artscenter.vt.edu

Playlist 4 Life Fundraiser: Gote 5:30 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. Nonprofit requests $10 donation for suicide prevention

Nice Couch 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5

Jared Stout Band 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10

Virginia Music Collectors Show

10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr., Salem. $2

Americana Afternoon: Dell Iron Project noon Spring Fed Roots 1:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free

That 80s Show

8 p.m. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. Free

Daneil Neihoff 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free

The Oddfellows 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Ben DeHan Duo 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

SUNDAY

Hallie Spoor Duo 3 p.m. Twisted Track. Free

MONDAY

Nights of Grief and Mystery: Stephen Jenkinson, Gregory Hoskins and The Band

Story teller Jenkinson and singer/songwriter Hoskins combine for a night of poetry, book readings, music and stories about the end — of life and other things.

Details: Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $49, $39 each for groups of at least three via orphanwisdom.com. 345-6377, grandintheatre.com

WEDNESDAY

Live at the Lyric: Shawn Mullins, with Kat Mills

Mullins’ big CD, “Soul’s Core,” spawned his biggest hit, “Lullaby.” He has recently revisited that album with “Soul’s Core Revival.” Mills, a Southwest Virginia folk music mainstay with strong original music, opens the show.

Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $32, $28, $24, $20. 540-951-4771, thelyric.com, shawnmullins.com, katmills.com

Full Time Fraud with Don’t Bite Your Tongue 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free