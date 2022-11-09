Top Tickets — Shawn Mullins, Caitlin Krisco, Africa Unplugged, Katy Guillen & The Drive

THURSDAY
Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert & Friends
With Partner Dance Lesson
World-class “Tele-whacker” Volkaert and his friends give you dancing grooves spiced with hot picking. Get to Floyd early for a free dance lesson with Stephanie Wolf, whose classy moves light up a room.
Details: 6:30 p.m. (dance lesson), 7 p.m. (music) The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com
Zoso—The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $27 via harvester-music.com
Mike Miz
9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free
Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
FRIDAY
Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast
With Fireside Collective
Powerhouse soul-rock singer Krisko and her band were in strong form at FloydFest in July. The act is a perennial there, for good reason.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $16 advance, $18 day of show (standing room only). 5pointsmusic.com, caitlinkriskoandthebroadcast.com, firesidecollectiveband.com
Travers Brothership
Another FloydFest favorite has seen changes of late, with the Travers brothers parting ways but guitarist/singer Kyle Travers carrying on with the Brothership.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, traversbrothership.com
Katy Guillen & The Drive
This guitar and drums duo, with Guillen playing guitar and singing, opened for Drivin N Cryin at Harvester Performance Center in August. Folks who caught the show were impressed.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, http://biglickbrewingco.com, katyguillenmusic.com
Becki & The Boom Booms 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Love Roses, with Orphan Riot, Bolo-1037 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
The Low Low Chariot 8 p.m. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free
Royal Horses 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8
Tail Light Rebellion 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Tristan Dougherty Band
6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
SATURDAY
Africa Unplugged
With Harvest Blaque
Greensboro, North Carolina-based Africa Unplugged does plug in guitar and bass, to be honest. But it’s mixed with djembe drum and other percussion, and the result is an intriguing Afrobeat/American soul mix.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, africaunpluggedmusic.com, facebook.com/HarvestBlaque
Lonesome River Band
Patrick County bluegrassers with a national profile haven’t got a seat to spare in Floyd.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. lonesomeriverband.com
Runaway Gin
Phish tribute band returns to 5 Points.
Details: $32, $25, $17 advance via seetickets.us/11122022, $20 day of show. atributetophish.com
“Āhuti” Nrityagram Dance Ensemble
7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger via artscenter.vt.edu
Playlist 4 Life Fundraiser: Gote 5:30 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. Nonprofit requests $10 donation for suicide prevention
Nice Couch 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5
Jared Stout Band 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10
Virginia Music Collectors Show
10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr., Salem. $2
Americana Afternoon: Dell Iron Project noon Spring Fed Roots 1:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free
That 80s Show
8 p.m. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. Free
Daneil Neihoff 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free
The Oddfellows 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Ben DeHan Duo 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
SUNDAY
Hallie Spoor Duo 3 p.m. Twisted Track. Free
MONDAY
Nights of Grief and Mystery: Stephen Jenkinson, Gregory Hoskins and The Band
Story teller Jenkinson and singer/songwriter Hoskins combine for a night of poetry, book readings, music and stories about the end — of life and other things.
Details: Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $49, $39 each for groups of at least three via orphanwisdom.com. 345-6377, grandintheatre.com
WEDNESDAY
Live at the Lyric: Shawn Mullins, with Kat Mills
Mullins’ big CD, “Soul’s Core,” spawned his biggest hit, “Lullaby.” He has recently revisited that album with “Soul’s Core Revival.” Mills, a Southwest Virginia folk music mainstay with strong original music, opens the show.
Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $32, $28, $24, $20. 540-951-4771, thelyric.com, shawnmullins.com, katmills.com
Full Time Fraud with Don’t Bite Your Tongue 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free