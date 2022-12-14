 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TOP TICKETS

Top Tickets — Southern Culture on the Skids, Def Comedy Jam Xmas Reunion, Poe Mack

  • 0
SCOTScatscradleDec2022.png

Southern Culture on the Skids

 Courtesy Mary Crews

Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum plays Awful Arthur's Downtown. Tad Dickens/The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

Charissa Joy & The High Frequency 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free

Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Salem. Free

FRIDAY

Southern Culture on the Skids

Retro-rocking trio with Roanoke roots (bassist Mary Huff and drummer Dave Hartman, namely) returns for good music, fried chicken and nanner puddin.’

Details: Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $22. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, scots.com

People are also reading…

The What Four

With CCS

It’s a night of funky jazz at The Spot.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org,

Smith Mountain Arts Council “Home for the Holidays” Concert with David Stewart Wiley 7 p.m. Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Dr, Moneta. $25, $20 to arts council members via smithmountainartscouncil.com

War Chile 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8

Sweet Donkey Unplugged: Sasha London 7 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free

The Ambassador 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10

Becki and The Boom Booms 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Felix 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $30, $20, $10 via seetickets.us

Black Mountain Revival 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

The Paul Deck Trio 6 p.m. Mountain Lake, Pembroke. Free.

Carrington Kay 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

The Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association Songwriters Showcase 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue passes the hat for performers)

Doug & Robin 7 p.m. Fillin Station. Free

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Def Comedy Jam Xmas Reunion: Chris “The Mayor” Thomas, Brian Hooks, Barbara Carlyle, Honest John

A weekend of laughs, courtesy certified funny folks.

Details: 9 p.m. each night. Tazjmah’s Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W. $50, $45 via eventbrite.com. 540-761-4509, facebook.com/TajzmahLounge, twitter.com/comedianchrist

Derek Andrews 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 each night

SATURDAY

Mark Chesnutt

If it’s “Too Cold at Home,” come hear Chesnutt. Just don’t shoot the jukebox.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $77, $57 via tixr.com. markchesnutt.com

Flat Five Studio Grand Reopening Celebration/Poe Mack performance

Byron “Poe” Mack, the valley’s most hustling performer, now owns an iconic Salem studio. And, no surprise, he’s got a new EP of original music.

Details: 7 p.m. performance at AllSports Cafe, Salem, followed by studio open house, 18 E. Main St., Salem. Free. 540-389-4647, allsportscafe.net, flatfivestudio.com

Darin and Brooke Aldridge & Friends Holiday Show

Great bluegrass picking and singing for the season.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $30. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, darinandbrookealdridge.com

15th Annual Half Moon Christmas Jam

This holiday tradition continyues with Tom Petty and Jerry Garcia tribute sets.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $12. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, https://www.facebook.com/halfmoonband

D. Reynolds Presents: PWR Poetry’s Big Payback 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $5 advance via eventbrite.com, $10 door, free to Roanoke public schools employees

Kris Hale 6 p.m. Mountain Lake, Pembroke. Free.

Matt Powell 7 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Co., Rocky Mount. Free

Five Dollar Shake 9 p.m. Awful Arthur’s Downtown. Free

Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

The Floorboards 6 pm. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Rare Chocolate 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8

Below 7 with Terrafirm, Dark Harvest 7 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg, $10, 18-older

Jesse Ray Carter 1:30 p.m. Mad Iguanas 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Eric Wayne Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Christian Quesenberry 6 p.m. Beacon Seafood Pub at The Virginia Dare Marina, Moneta. Free

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Roanoke Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Jefferson Center. $45, $37, $29 via jeffcenter.org

Roanoke Baroque Presents: A Christmas Fantasia 7 p.m. Saturday, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St. S.W. 3 p.m. Sunday, St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Ave. $20 suggested price (pay what you can)

Dog Bowl Market Weekend 11 a.m. Saturday with Will Farmer, 11 a.m. Sunday with William Seymour. Black Dog Salvage. Free

SUNDAY

Lenny Marcus & Friends 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Foster Burton 6:30 p.m. Living Proof Beer Co., Rocky Mount. Free

Dollar and Walker Holiday Concert 4 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church. Free

WEDNESDAY

Josh Clark’s Visible Spectrum

Go to this article at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video of this band.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/JoshClarksVisibleSpectrum

Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.

More Coverage

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see more listings.

See live music and other listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT and roanoke.com/events.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert