Top Tickets — Southern Culture on the Skids, Def Comedy Jam Xmas Reunion, Poe Mack

THURSDAY
Charissa Joy & The High Frequency 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free
Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Salem. Free
FRIDAY
Southern Culture on the Skids
Retro-rocking trio with Roanoke roots (bassist Mary Huff and drummer Dave Hartman, namely) returns for good music, fried chicken and nanner puddin.’
Details: Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $22. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, scots.com
The What Four
With CCS
It’s a night of funky jazz at The Spot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org,
Smith Mountain Arts Council “Home for the Holidays” Concert with David Stewart Wiley 7 p.m. Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Dr, Moneta. $25, $20 to arts council members via smithmountainartscouncil.com
War Chile 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8
Sweet Donkey Unplugged: Sasha London 7 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free
The Ambassador 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10
Becki and The Boom Booms 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Felix 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $30, $20, $10 via seetickets.us
Black Mountain Revival 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
The Paul Deck Trio 6 p.m. Mountain Lake, Pembroke. Free.
Carrington Kay 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
The Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association Songwriters Showcase 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue passes the hat for performers)
Doug & Robin 7 p.m. Fillin Station. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Def Comedy Jam Xmas Reunion: Chris “The Mayor” Thomas, Brian Hooks, Barbara Carlyle, Honest John
A weekend of laughs, courtesy certified funny folks.
Details: 9 p.m. each night. Tazjmah’s Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W. $50, $45 via eventbrite.com. 540-761-4509, facebook.com/TajzmahLounge, twitter.com/comedianchrist
Derek Andrews 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 each night
SATURDAY
Mark Chesnutt
If it’s “Too Cold at Home,” come hear Chesnutt. Just don’t shoot the jukebox.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $77, $57 via tixr.com. markchesnutt.com
Flat Five Studio Grand Reopening Celebration/Poe Mack performance
Byron “Poe” Mack, the valley’s most hustling performer, now owns an iconic Salem studio. And, no surprise, he’s got a new EP of original music.
Details: 7 p.m. performance at AllSports Cafe, Salem, followed by studio open house, 18 E. Main St., Salem. Free. 540-389-4647, allsportscafe.net, flatfivestudio.com
Darin and Brooke Aldridge & Friends Holiday Show
Great bluegrass picking and singing for the season.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $30. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, darinandbrookealdridge.com
15th Annual Half Moon Christmas Jam
This holiday tradition continyues with Tom Petty and Jerry Garcia tribute sets.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $12. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, https://www.facebook.com/halfmoonband
D. Reynolds Presents: PWR Poetry’s Big Payback 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $5 advance via eventbrite.com, $10 door, free to Roanoke public schools employees
Kris Hale 6 p.m. Mountain Lake, Pembroke. Free.
Matt Powell 7 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Co., Rocky Mount. Free
Five Dollar Shake 9 p.m. Awful Arthur’s Downtown. Free
Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
The Floorboards 6 pm. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Rare Chocolate 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8
Below 7 with Terrafirm, Dark Harvest 7 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg, $10, 18-older
Jesse Ray Carter 1:30 p.m. Mad Iguanas 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Eric Wayne Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Christian Quesenberry 6 p.m. Beacon Seafood Pub at The Virginia Dare Marina, Moneta. Free
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Roanoke Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Jefferson Center. $45, $37, $29 via jeffcenter.org
Roanoke Baroque Presents: A Christmas Fantasia 7 p.m. Saturday, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St. S.W. 3 p.m. Sunday, St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Ave. $20 suggested price (pay what you can)
Dog Bowl Market Weekend 11 a.m. Saturday with Will Farmer, 11 a.m. Sunday with William Seymour. Black Dog Salvage. Free
SUNDAY
Lenny Marcus & Friends 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Foster Burton 6:30 p.m. Living Proof Beer Co., Rocky Mount. Free
Dollar and Walker Holiday Concert 4 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church. Free
WEDNESDAY
Josh Clark’s Visible Spectrum
Go to this article at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video of this band.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/JoshClarksVisibleSpectrum
Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.