Top Tickets — Squirrel Nut Zippers, Jacob Doss Benefit Concert, Mad Iguanas, The Dead Reckoning, Hoppie Vaughan, Cooper Greer, Anthony Rosano
0 comments

0304 squirrelnutzippers rh 006 (copy)

Squirrel Nut Zippers members (from left) Dr. Sick, Jimbo Mathus and Cella Blue, shown in a March 2020 performance at Jefferson Center. The band plays The Lyric Theatre, in Blacksburg, on Wednesday.

 THE ROANOKE TIMES | File 2020

THURSDAY and SATURDAY

The Dead Reckoning

Two nights of Grateful Dead jams for which to be thankful on this holiday weekend, in Roanoke and Floyd.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com. 8 p.m. Saturday. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8 advance via dogtownroadhouse.com/event/the-dead-reckoning/, $10 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/deadreckoningva

FRIDAY

Mad Iguanas

The brothers Burton, Foster and Daniel, and their comrades in jam gather to rock Parkway Brewing.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, themadiguanas.com

Isaac Hadden Band

Young Hadden, on Thanksgiving break from college, returns to jam-rock you out with mad guitar licks. The Mad Iguanas Foster Burton will make it a two-gig day.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/ilhadden

Friday Night Jamboree: Epperly Mill Singers, The New Macedon Rangers

Hear a set of gospel from Epperly Mill Singers, then kick up your heels for two sets from the Rangers.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

JE Feazell & th’ Dive Bar Stars

With Friggins and Moore

Former Riverbank Ramblers front man Feazell and his latest act return to a downtown dive. Make sure to catch the opener, too.

Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic

Troy Batey — Solacoustix

Starr Hill has acts churning out the music early for your holiday weekend pleasures.

Details: 4:30 p.m. (Batey) and 7:30 p.m. (Solacoustix) Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/TroyBateyMusic, bit.ly/solacoustix

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Cooper Greer

Greer’s “Back Around” is country with a radio rock lean. Hear and see via youtu.be/tDLtI_9wMzw.

Details: 9:45 both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/coopergreermusic

SATURDAY

Jacob Doss Benefit Concert

With Charissa Morrison, JoJo Stockton and Stuart Brown. Matt Faszewski, Ben Hite, Gabe Saker, Adam Markham, Pete Turpin, Zack Wiley duo, Isaac Hadden, Kevin Daye, Danny Farmer, Christian Q, Seph Custer, Katie Walthall, Brian Gray

Many Virginia pickers and singers gather to pay tribute to guitarist and singer Doss, who died way too soon in a car crash.

Details: Noon. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. . Donations accepted for Doss family burial expenses. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

Vaughan and his bands have trod the Blue 5 boards many times. Now the place is called 2 Chill, and the boys are back.

Details: 5 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant, 312 2nd St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 5 p.m. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, hoppievaughan.com

Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos

Gritty blues with slide guitar grease from Norfolk.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. anthonyrosano.com

Cinematheque

All of a sudden, this really fun and talented band is playing seemingly every weekend. Give thanks.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/cinemathequeband

Cuttin’ up Thanksgiving: GoodFellers, the Mustard Cutters

Bluegrass, newgrass and old-time dance music from two bands at a Galax landmark.

Details: 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. flatfoot dance workshop) Rex Theater, Galax. $10, $5 10-younger; workshop $10, $5 10-younger. 276-236-0329, galaxrextheater.com, goodfellersband.com

SUNDAY

Jared Stout Band

Tired of leftover turkey. Get an astro dog and dance it off with Stout and crew.

Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, thejaredstoutband.com

WEDNESDAY

Squirrel Nut Zippers Holiday Caravan

It’s a return engagement for Jimbo Mathus and his long-reconstituted Squirrel Nut Zippers. Mathus, Dr. Sick, Cella Blue and company do it up for season.

Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $42, $38, $34, $30 via bit.ly/LyricZipsTix. 951-4771, thelyric.com, snzippers.com

More Coverage

See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT.

