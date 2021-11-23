Top Tickets — Squirrel Nut Zippers, Jacob Doss Benefit Concert, Mad Iguanas, The Dead Reckoning, Hoppie Vaughan, Cooper Greer, Anthony Rosano

THURSDAY and SATURDAY
The Dead Reckoning
Two nights of Grateful Dead jams for which to be thankful on this holiday weekend, in Roanoke and Floyd.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com. 8 p.m. Saturday. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8 advance via dogtownroadhouse.com/event/the-dead-reckoning/, $10 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/deadreckoningva
FRIDAY
Mad Iguanas
The brothers Burton, Foster and Daniel, and their comrades in jam gather to rock Parkway Brewing.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, themadiguanas.com
Isaac Hadden Band
Young Hadden, on Thanksgiving break from college, returns to jam-rock you out with mad guitar licks. The Mad Iguanas Foster Burton will make it a two-gig day.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/ilhadden
Friday Night Jamboree: Epperly Mill Singers, The New Macedon Rangers
Hear a set of gospel from Epperly Mill Singers, then kick up your heels for two sets from the Rangers.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
JE Feazell & th’ Dive Bar Stars
With Friggins and Moore
Former Riverbank Ramblers front man Feazell and his latest act return to a downtown dive. Make sure to catch the opener, too.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic
Troy Batey — Solacoustix
Starr Hill has acts churning out the music early for your holiday weekend pleasures.
Details: 4:30 p.m. (Batey) and 7:30 p.m. (Solacoustix) Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/TroyBateyMusic, bit.ly/solacoustix
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Cooper Greer
Greer’s “Back Around” is country with a radio rock lean. Hear and see via youtu.be/tDLtI_9wMzw.
Details: 9:45 both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/coopergreermusic
SATURDAY
Jacob Doss Benefit Concert
With Charissa Morrison, JoJo Stockton and Stuart Brown. Matt Faszewski, Ben Hite, Gabe Saker, Adam Markham, Pete Turpin, Zack Wiley duo, Isaac Hadden, Kevin Daye, Danny Farmer, Christian Q, Seph Custer, Katie Walthall, Brian Gray
Many Virginia pickers and singers gather to pay tribute to guitarist and singer Doss, who died way too soon in a car crash.
Details: Noon. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. . Donations accepted for Doss family burial expenses. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub
Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul
Vaughan and his bands have trod the Blue 5 boards many times. Now the place is called 2 Chill, and the boys are back.
Details: 5 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant, 312 2nd St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 5 p.m. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, hoppievaughan.com
Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos
Gritty blues with slide guitar grease from Norfolk.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. anthonyrosano.com
Cinematheque
All of a sudden, this really fun and talented band is playing seemingly every weekend. Give thanks.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/cinemathequeband
Cuttin’ up Thanksgiving: GoodFellers, the Mustard Cutters
Bluegrass, newgrass and old-time dance music from two bands at a Galax landmark.
Details: 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. flatfoot dance workshop) Rex Theater, Galax. $10, $5 10-younger; workshop $10, $5 10-younger. 276-236-0329, galaxrextheater.com, goodfellersband.com
SUNDAY
Jared Stout Band
Tired of leftover turkey. Get an astro dog and dance it off with Stout and crew.
Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, thejaredstoutband.com
WEDNESDAY
Squirrel Nut Zippers Holiday Caravan
It’s a return engagement for Jimbo Mathus and his long-reconstituted Squirrel Nut Zippers. Mathus, Dr. Sick, Cella Blue and company do it up for season.
Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $42, $38, $34, $30 via bit.ly/LyricZipsTix. 951-4771, thelyric.com, snzippers.com