Top Tickets — Steve-O, Mannheim Steamroller, Roanoke Symphony, Crawford & Power, Abe Partridge

THURSDAY

Vinton Christmas Parade

and Tree Lighting

Let the jolly ho ho ho-ing begin in the valleys. Events all over the place, starting at Vinton.

Details: 6 p.m. Tree lighting and entertainment at Vinton Municipal Building, 7 p.m. parade, starting at Vinton War Memorial. Free. vintonchamber.com

Honky Tonk Thursdays:

Redd Volkaert and Friends, Partner Dance Class

Dancing to old-school country music is an elegant thing. Learn some basics, then twirl with a partner to one of the best bands around. Dance lessons are also scheduled for Dec. 8 and 15.

Details: 7 p.m. music, 6 p.m. lessons ($45 for all three via handmademusicschool.com). The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue encourages donations). 540-745-4563, https://floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

Into the Fog

This Raleigh, North Carolina, newgrass band won the 2021 MerleFest band competition.

Sasha 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

FRIDAY

The Roanoke Times

Dickens of a Christmas

This Victorian-style Star City tradition kicks off its 40th edition with the city Christmas tree lighting. The Dec. 9 Dickens will feature the city’s Christmas parade, and a pet costume contest is set for Dec. 16. A Kids Zone, live music and horse-drawn carriages are part of the scene.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. Downtown Roanoke. Free; $5 carriage rides (free to 3-younger), 12-younger must be accompanied by adult. downtownroanoke.org

Salem Christmas Tree Lighting

& Christmas Parade

Salemites get in the spirit on this evening.

Details: 6 p.m. tree lighting, 6:30 p.m. parade. Salem Farmers Market. Free. salemva.gov

Blacksburg Winter

Lights Festival

This event includes Tuba playing, which is always fun.

Details: 3 p.m. (5:45 p.m. tree lighting, 6 p.m. TubaChristmas concert, 7 p.m. parade) Downtown Blacksburg. Free. blacksburg.gov

Come Home to a Franklin

County Christmas

This has an Elvis impersonator on the bill. Hunka hunka burnin’ holidays.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Downtown Rocky Mount. Free. 540-483-9293, historicrockymount.com

Mannheim Steamroller

This band has made Roanoke a consistent stop at holiday season.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theater. $79, $65, on-site parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, mannheimsteamroller.com

Lazy Man Dub Band

It’s “Drummie” Wayne Shorter’s birthday party. The guy who lays down the Lazy Man pocket turns 50. Cheers!

The Panini Brothers Band, with The Dan & Adonna Show - 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

Renate Kehlenbeck 6 p.m. Mountain Lake, Pembroke

Andy Burnette 7 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Co., Rocky Mount. Free

Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Salem. Free

Jeff Craft 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Wood and Strings 7:30 p.m. Hot Shots, Moneta. Free

Jake Earles 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Spectacular

Maestro David Stewart Wiley has surely cooked up some fun pops goodness. Expect hard rock guitar.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Salem Civic Center. $65, $49, $39, $22 via rso.com. 4 p.m. Saturday. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. SOLD OUT.

SATURDAY

Steve-O

It’s this “Jackass” star’s The Bucket List Tour. Our personal bucket list includes daily avoiding stapling testicles to leg.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $55, $45, $35, on-site parking $5 via berglundcenter.live. steveo.com

Robert “R.L.” Huggar, from the Minneapolis R&B act Next, hits the stage.

Details: 9 p.m. (doors) Tazjmah’s Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W. $25, $40 VIP via eventbrite.com. 540-761-4509, facebook.com/TajzmahLounge, justrl.com

Grandin Village Winterfest

With Hoppie Vaughan, Becki Morrison, Charissa Joy, Brian Thompson, The Boptet and Willis Greenstreet

Lots of music is on the nice list for this winter wonderland.

Details: 3 p.m. Grandin Road Commercial Historic District. Free. historicgrandinvillage.com

Soul Serenity Presents: Farewell to Bill Saari

Poetry and spoken word group celebrates the life of a founding member. Read about Saari at bit.ly/trtbillsaaritribute.

Details: 1 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free. 540-491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, bit.ly/soulserenityFB

Tuggle’s Gap After Dark Presents: The Kind

Iconic roadhouse by the Blue Ridge Parkway has been renovated and is hosting a regional jamband mainstay.

Details: 8 p.m. Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn, 3351 Parkway Lane, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 door. 540-745-3402, tugglesgapgas.com, thekind.rocks

Litz 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10

Palmyra Duo 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

The Ryan Greer Trio 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8

Andy McLeod, Kaily Schenker, Mike Gangloff & Isak Howell Duo 5:30 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free (donations appreciated)

Will Farmer 1:30 p.m. Charissa Joy & The High Frequency 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Annalyse Marie and Tim Rowlett 7 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Co. Free

Anthony Wayne Vibe 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Tom Floyd 6 p.m. Mountain Lake. Free

Shaunna Rae & Paul Mallory 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ. Free

SUNDAY

Abe Partridge

With Forrest Baldwin

Singer/songwriter Partridge, of recent “Alabama Astronaut“ podcast fame, is a heavy, heavy cat. Hear strong evidence at bit.ly/abe403rdfreakout. Darkhorse show of the week right here.

Details: 3 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, abepartridge.com, reverbnation.com/forrestbaldwinmusic

Jazzalachian Playboys 1 p.m. Jstop Latin Soul 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free

Karlee Raye 3 p.m. Beacon Seafood Pub at The Virginia Dare Marina, Moneta. Free

Porch Dogs 6:30 p.m. Living Proof Beer Co., Rocky Mount. Free

TUESDAY

Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks 9 p.m. Martin's. Free

WEDNESDAY

Crawford & Power

With The Jared Stout Band

Two of Southwest Virginia’s strongest up-and-coming acts join forces for Blacksburg fun.

Details: 8:30 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $15, $25 for two via eventbrite.com. crawfordandpower.com, thejaredstoutband.com

The Guard Anniversary Show

This band, a Coffee Pot stalwart, celebrates 24 years. Get a bit of background via bit.ly/theguardtrt.

Details: 6 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. Free. 540-774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse,

Jonathan Tyler Wiley & his Virginia Choir 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free

— Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.