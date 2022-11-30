Top Tickets — Steve-O, Mannheim Steamroller, Roanoke Symphony, Crawford & Power, Abe Partridge

THURSDAY
Vinton Christmas Parade
and Tree Lighting
Let the jolly ho ho ho-ing begin in the valleys. Events all over the place, starting at Vinton.
Details: 6 p.m. Tree lighting and entertainment at Vinton Municipal Building, 7 p.m. parade, starting at Vinton War Memorial. Free. vintonchamber.com
Honky Tonk Thursdays:
Redd Volkaert and Friends, Partner Dance Class
Dancing to old-school country music is an elegant thing. Learn some basics, then twirl with a partner to one of the best bands around. Dance lessons are also scheduled for Dec. 8 and 15.
Details: 7 p.m. music, 6 p.m. lessons ($45 for all three via handmademusicschool.com). The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue encourages donations). 540-745-4563, https://floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com
Into the Fog
This Raleigh, North Carolina, newgrass band won the 2021 MerleFest band competition.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, intothefogmusic.com
Sasha 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
FRIDAY
The Roanoke Times
Dickens of a Christmas
This Victorian-style Star City tradition kicks off its 40th edition with the city Christmas tree lighting. The Dec. 9 Dickens will feature the city’s Christmas parade, and a pet costume contest is set for Dec. 16. A Kids Zone, live music and horse-drawn carriages are part of the scene.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. Downtown Roanoke. Free; $5 carriage rides (free to 3-younger), 12-younger must be accompanied by adult. downtownroanoke.org
Salem Christmas Tree Lighting
& Christmas Parade
Salemites get in the spirit on this evening.
Details: 6 p.m. tree lighting, 6:30 p.m. parade. Salem Farmers Market. Free. salemva.gov
Blacksburg Winter
Lights Festival
This event includes Tuba playing, which is always fun.
Details: 3 p.m. (5:45 p.m. tree lighting, 6 p.m. TubaChristmas concert, 7 p.m. parade) Downtown Blacksburg. Free. blacksburg.gov
Come Home to a Franklin
County Christmas
This has an Elvis impersonator on the bill. Hunka hunka burnin’ holidays.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Downtown Rocky Mount. Free. 540-483-9293, historicrockymount.com
Mannheim Steamroller
This band has made Roanoke a consistent stop at holiday season.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theater. $79, $65, on-site parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, mannheimsteamroller.com
Lazy Man Dub Band
It’s “Drummie” Wayne Shorter’s birthday party. The guy who lays down the Lazy Man pocket turns 50. Cheers!
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $12. facebook.com/LazyManDub
The Panini Brothers Band, with The Dan & Adonna Show - 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
Renate Kehlenbeck 6 p.m. Mountain Lake, Pembroke
Andy Burnette 7 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Co., Rocky Mount. Free
Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Salem. Free
Jeff Craft 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Wood and Strings 7:30 p.m. Hot Shots, Moneta. Free
Jake Earles 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Spectacular
Maestro David Stewart Wiley has surely cooked up some fun pops goodness. Expect hard rock guitar.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Salem Civic Center. $65, $49, $39, $22 via rso.com. 4 p.m. Saturday. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. SOLD OUT.
SATURDAY
Steve-O
It’s this “Jackass” star’s The Bucket List Tour. Our personal bucket list includes daily avoiding stapling testicles to leg.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $55, $45, $35, on-site parking $5 via berglundcenter.live. steveo.com
Robert “R.L.” Huggar, from the Minneapolis R&B act Next, hits the stage.
Details: 9 p.m. (doors) Tazjmah’s Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W. $25, $40 VIP via eventbrite.com. 540-761-4509, facebook.com/TajzmahLounge, justrl.com
Grandin Village Winterfest
With Hoppie Vaughan, Becki Morrison, Charissa Joy, Brian Thompson, The Boptet and Willis Greenstreet
Lots of music is on the nice list for this winter wonderland.
Details: 3 p.m. Grandin Road Commercial Historic District. Free. historicgrandinvillage.com
Soul Serenity Presents: Farewell to Bill Saari
Poetry and spoken word group celebrates the life of a founding member. Read about Saari at bit.ly/trtbillsaaritribute.
Details: 1 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free. 540-491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, bit.ly/soulserenityFB
Tuggle’s Gap After Dark Presents: The Kind
Iconic roadhouse by the Blue Ridge Parkway has been renovated and is hosting a regional jamband mainstay.
Details: 8 p.m. Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn, 3351 Parkway Lane, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 door. 540-745-3402, tugglesgapgas.com, thekind.rocks
Litz 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10
Palmyra Duo 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
The Ryan Greer Trio 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8
Andy McLeod, Kaily Schenker, Mike Gangloff & Isak Howell Duo 5:30 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free (donations appreciated)
Will Farmer 1:30 p.m. Charissa Joy & The High Frequency 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Annalyse Marie and Tim Rowlett 7 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Co. Free
Anthony Wayne Vibe 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Tom Floyd 6 p.m. Mountain Lake. Free
Shaunna Rae & Paul Mallory 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ. Free
SUNDAY
Abe Partridge
With Forrest Baldwin
Singer/songwriter Partridge, of recent “Alabama Astronaut“ podcast fame, is a heavy, heavy cat. Hear strong evidence at bit.ly/abe403rdfreakout. Darkhorse show of the week right here.
Details: 3 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, abepartridge.com, reverbnation.com/forrestbaldwinmusic
Jazzalachian Playboys 1 p.m. Jstop Latin Soul 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free
Karlee Raye 3 p.m. Beacon Seafood Pub at The Virginia Dare Marina, Moneta. Free
Porch Dogs 6:30 p.m. Living Proof Beer Co., Rocky Mount. Free
TUESDAY
Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks 9 p.m. Martin's. Free
WEDNESDAY
Crawford & Power
With The Jared Stout Band
Two of Southwest Virginia’s strongest up-and-coming acts join forces for Blacksburg fun.
Details: 8:30 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $15, $25 for two via eventbrite.com. crawfordandpower.com, thejaredstoutband.com
The Guard Anniversary Show
This band, a Coffee Pot stalwart, celebrates 24 years. Get a bit of background via bit.ly/theguardtrt.
Details: 6 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. Free. 540-774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse,
Jonathan Tyler Wiley & his Virginia Choir 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free
— Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.