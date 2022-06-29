Top Tickets — Sugar Ray, Dylan Scott, Love Canon with Big Daddy Love

THURSDAY

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band

Galax-based country-western guitar master Volkaert, a onetime Merle Haggard sideman, has recorded with Haggard, Brad Paisley, Dale Watson, etc.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Venue suggests $10 donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

The Settlement

Huntington, West Virginia, jam rockers debut at Martin’s.

FRIDAY

Dylan Scott With The Jared Stout Band

Scott, the Louisiana-bred country-popster with hits including “My Girl” and “Nobody,” headlines Dr Pepper Park.

Dead Reckoning

Roanoke-area all star band fetes the Grateful Dead, and the 5 Points crowd loves it.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $25, $18 advance via seetickets.us/07012022, $20 general admission day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva

Flint Blade With Mike Franke

Blade, who loops grooves and plays a Chapman Stick, has performed at Floyd Yoga Jam.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, flintblade.net, mikefrankemusic.com

The Kind Thieves

Adventurous rockers bring multiple genres and moods into play.

McFadden and Friends

Blues, jazz — and harmonica.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

Five Dollar Shake

Rock covers done with strong style.

Details: 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, facebook.com/fdshake

Dirty Grass Players

Jamgrass from the crabcake state.

Also on Friday …

Kemistry Band 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Lucy the Spy 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

5PTS OUTDOORS: Night Lights Festival

With Doom Flamingo, Felix, TAND (Saturday), Love Canon, Big Daddy Love, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, TAND (Sunday)

An outdoor celebration with live music including Love Canon’s 1980s treatments.

Details: 6:30 p.m. 11 p.m. indoor after-party Saturday (6 p.m. gates), 2 p.m. Sunday (1 p.m. gates) 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $40 weekend, $20 single-day, $55 weekend VIP and other prices via seetickets.us/07022022. http://www.lovecanonmusic.com, bigdaddylove.com, doomflamingo.com

SATURDAY

Caroline & Company

Caroline Owens is a young, up-and-coming bluegrass singer with a powerful voice.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Venue suggests $10 donation. carolineband.com

Chris Knight With John R. Miller

Knight brings his working-class country style to a sold out Lime Kiln.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. limekilntheater.org

Muskrat Flats

A Philadelphia-based jamband hits Roanoke.

Five Mile Mountain Road and Earl White Stringband

It’s an old-time music dance party off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, fivemilemountainroadmusic.com, facebook.com/earlwhitestringband

Summer Music Series: The Kind

Grateful Dead jams and a fireworks display in a beautiful setting.

Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure, New Castle. Venue encourages donations to performers. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, thekind.rocks

William Seymour

Singer/songwriter has a new album, “Ride Along.”

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

SUNDAY

Freedom First Festival: Sugar Ray, DJ Flex and more

Do you just wanna “Fly?” The band that brought that 1990s smash and more headlines a holiday celebration at Elmwood.

Details: 11 a.m. (music at 5:30 p.m.) Elmwood Park. 9:30 p.m. fireworks from Rivers Edge Park. Free till 3:30 p.m.; $25 advance, $30 day of show for Sugar Ray via berglundcenter.live. playroanoke.com/freedomfirstfestival, sugarray.com, facebook.com/DJFLEXRoanoke

Frequency Band

Act formerly known as The Urge rocks SML.

Daniel McRae

Five Dollar Shake’s McRae performs solo.

Details: 4 p.m. Awful Arthurs, Roanoke. Free. 344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown

MONDAY

Mason Creek

Celebrate your freedom to enjoy smoking 'grass.

Details: 1 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass

WEDNESDAY

Winston Ramble

Catch a rock ’n’ roll band from Alabama.

