Top Tickets — Sugar Ray, Dylan Scott, Love Canon with Big Daddy Love

THURSDAY
Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band
Galax-based country-western guitar master Volkaert, a onetime Merle Haggard sideman, has recorded with Haggard, Brad Paisley, Dale Watson, etc.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Venue suggests $10 donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com
The Settlement
Huntington, West Virginia, jam rockers debut at Martin’s.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/thesettlementband
FRIDAY
Dylan Scott With The Jared Stout Band
Scott, the Louisiana-bred country-popster with hits including “My Girl” and “Nobody,” headlines Dr Pepper Park.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $30, $99 VIP. drpepperpark.com, dylanscottcountry.com, thejaredstoutband.com
Dead Reckoning
Roanoke-area all star band fetes the Grateful Dead, and the 5 Points crowd loves it.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $25, $18 advance via seetickets.us/07012022, $20 general admission day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva
Flint Blade With Mike Franke
Blade, who loops grooves and plays a Chapman Stick, has performed at Floyd Yoga Jam.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, flintblade.net, mikefrankemusic.com
The Kind Thieves
Adventurous rockers bring multiple genres and moods into play.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. facebook.com/kindthievesofficial
McFadden and Friends
Blues, jazz — and harmonica.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Five Dollar Shake
Rock covers done with strong style.
Details: 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, facebook.com/fdshake
Dirty Grass Players
Jamgrass from the crabcake state.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thedirtygrassplayers.com
Also on Friday …
Kemistry Band 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Lucy the Spy 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
5PTS OUTDOORS: Night Lights Festival
With Doom Flamingo, Felix, TAND (Saturday), Love Canon, Big Daddy Love, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, TAND (Sunday)
An outdoor celebration with live music including Love Canon’s 1980s treatments.
Details: 6:30 p.m. 11 p.m. indoor after-party Saturday (6 p.m. gates), 2 p.m. Sunday (1 p.m. gates) 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $40 weekend, $20 single-day, $55 weekend VIP and other prices via seetickets.us/07022022. http://www.lovecanonmusic.com, bigdaddylove.com, doomflamingo.com
SATURDAY
Caroline & Company
Caroline Owens is a young, up-and-coming bluegrass singer with a powerful voice.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Venue suggests $10 donation. carolineband.com
Chris Knight With John R. Miller
Knight brings his working-class country style to a sold out Lime Kiln.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. limekilntheater.org
Muskrat Flats
A Philadelphia-based jamband hits Roanoke.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. facebook.com/MuskratFlatsBand
Five Mile Mountain Road and Earl White Stringband
It’s an old-time music dance party off the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, fivemilemountainroadmusic.com, facebook.com/earlwhitestringband
Summer Music Series: The Kind
Grateful Dead jams and a fireworks display in a beautiful setting.
Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure, New Castle. Venue encourages donations to performers. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, thekind.rocks
William Seymour
Singer/songwriter has a new album, “Ride Along.”
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
SUNDAY
Freedom First Festival: Sugar Ray, DJ Flex and more
Do you just wanna “Fly?” The band that brought that 1990s smash and more headlines a holiday celebration at Elmwood.
Details: 11 a.m. (music at 5:30 p.m.) Elmwood Park. 9:30 p.m. fireworks from Rivers Edge Park. Free till 3:30 p.m.; $25 advance, $30 day of show for Sugar Ray via berglundcenter.live. playroanoke.com/freedomfirstfestival, sugarray.com, facebook.com/DJFLEXRoanoke
Frequency Band
Act formerly known as The Urge rocks SML.
Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/Frequency.theband5
Daniel McRae
Five Dollar Shake’s McRae performs solo.
Details: 4 p.m. Awful Arthurs, Roanoke. Free. 344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown
MONDAY
Mason Creek
Celebrate your freedom to enjoy smoking 'grass.
Details: 1 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass
WEDNESDAY
Winston Ramble
Catch a rock ’n’ roll band from Alabama.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. winstonramble.com