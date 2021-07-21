Top Tickets — 'Summer of Soul,' Becky Buller, Terry Brown, FloydFest

THURSDAY-SUNDAY
FloydFest With The Avett Brothers, Old Crow Medicine Show, Billy Strings and more
Flip back to Sunday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more.
Details: SOLD OUT. floydfest.com
THURSDAY
Terry Brown & The Fire
Brilliant soul/R&B singer Brown brings on special guest Willis Greenstreet, an excellent multi-instrumentalist.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com
Party in Elmwood: The Catalinas
This beach music band has been shagging since 1957.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5, free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, thecatalinas.net
The Wildwoods
Catch a folk/Americana duo from Lincoln, Nebraska.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thewildwoodsband.com
Travis Reigh Duo
Check out Reigh’s country number, “Not Our Breakup Song,” at youtu.be/hmlUhtRjWic.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, travisreigh.com
FRIDAY
Friday Night Jamboree: The Farleys (gospel set), Whitetop Mountain Band (dance sets)
Whitetop Mountain band combines tradition with talent for good times.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, whitetopmountainband.tripod.com
Melissa Mesko & Tim Martin
Two talented Roanoke-area players team up for some acoustic goodness.
Details: 8 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, crescentcitybourbonbbq.com, soundcloud.com/melissa-mesko
Paulo Franco
Richmond-based Americana singer/songwriter hits the Track.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, peflmusic.com
The Sweet Life
Electro-rockers mix up genres for dancing pleasure.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/TheSweetLifeMusic
David Via
Bluegrass/Americana cat hits again at Parkway.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/davidviamusic
Shoot To Thrill With Phlegar Hill
An all-woman, all-rocking, AC/DC tribute band headlines.
Details: 6:15 p.m. (gates 6 p.m.) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $22 general admission, $55 and $40 VIP. drpepperpark.com, shoot2thrillband.com, facebook.com/Phlegarhillband
Solacoustix
Pick a weekend, any weekend. This bluesy, funky band will likely be gigging.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. bit.ly/solacoustix
Honey Badgers
Bluegrass instrumentation. Jimi Hendrix, Chris Stapleton and The Band of Heathens covers.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/honeybadgerbluegrass
Bent Mountain Trio
A group of Charlottesville bluegrassers hits a pretty spot on the map.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge. $25 via historicmasonictheatre.com, bentmountaintrio.com
Friday Food Trucks N’ Tunes: Bradley Steele
Former Aside Oceans frontman brings solo acoustic show.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, facebook.com/bradleysteelesolo
Livestream Stage — Ten Strings Acoustic
Classic folk, rock and blues on your www.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. facebook.com/10stringsacoustic
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Movie: “Summer of Soul”
Questlove’s vaunted documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival, which that era’s media ignored in favor of Woodstock, is screening at the Grandin Theatre.
Details: 12:40 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:55 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Grandin Theatre (upper left theater), Roanoke. $8.70 (general admission), $8.18 (children, military) for 12:30 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. showings; $10.29 (general admission), $8.70 (senior citizens, students), $8.18 (children, military) 5:30 and 7:50. grandintheatre.com/shows/summer-soul
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival With Jerry Wimmer (Friday), Last Chance Band (Saturday), Lee Worley (Sunday)
Christiansburg rural venue celebrates the pretty giant flower on 8 acres, with 175,000 sunflowers in 20 varieties, plus live music, over three weekends.
Details: Noon Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $10; $8 ages 2-10; $9 seniors, military and first responders; free 2-younger. sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival-about, facebook.com/thejerrywimmertrio
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen
Hear Monroe’s “Ease On Down” at youtu.be/Sq35sR15I5I.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, rickmonroe.com
SATURDAY
The Becky Buller Bluegrass Band
With Laurelyn Dossett
High class ’grass from fiddler/singer Buller, and singer/songwriter folk from the opener.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, free to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, beckybuller.com, laurelyndossett.com
Spank
Catch a tight and effective ’80s tribute band with the clothes and the schtick.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. spankthe80s.com
Brother Moses
Alt-pop band travels through with music from album “Desperation Pop.”
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. brothermoses.org
Ash Devine, The Kind
Folk in the afternoon, and jam in the evening.
Details: 1 p.m. (Devine), 5:30 p.m. (The Kind). Parkway Brewing. Free. ashdevine.net, thekind.org
Mended Fences
Rock and rock/country covers.
Details: 7 p.m. Chap’s Tavern, Roanoke. $10. 904-7117, facebook.com/MendedFencesBand
Live Music on the Village Green: Carrie Hinkley
Folk/Americana music al fresco.
Details: 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, downtown Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com
Glam’r Kiti
Hair metal classics from a Roanoke band.
Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, 1302 W. Main St., Salem. Free. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/GlamrKiti
Vinyl Nation
Covers from multiple musical generations.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, vinylnationband.com
SUNDAY
The Low Low Chariot
Rock with hints of country.
Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s. Free. lowlowchariot.com
William Seymour
Rock and pop originals and covers.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — David Simpkins
Singer/songwriter Simpkins picks and sings a mini-show, while you give.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations to feedingswva.org
WEDNESDAY
Isaac Hadden and John Colby Elswick
Young Hadden, equally handy with acoustic and electric guitars, teams with The Kind Thieves’ frontman.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden, thekindthieves.com
Mid-Summer Festival: Empty Bottles
Mid-summer, mid-week yacht rock.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free. facebook.com/emptybottlesva