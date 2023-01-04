Top Tickets — Swank, Laid Back Country Picker, Salem Stampede Rodeo, Dance Candy

THURSDAY
Leonard Blush and The Camelcals
Blue Mule members populate this rock, country and newgrass band.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bit.ly/camelcalsFB
Chasing Fall
Salem jam-rock quartet brings originals.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, chasingfall.com
FRIDAY
Dance Candy
Funky dance band from Richmond mashes up “Come Together” with “No Diggity,” among other delights.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. facebook.com/TheDanceCandy
Jake Retting & Friends
Hear folk-based story songs from Retting.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/jakerettingband
Keith Goggin
With Mike Franke
Two of Roanoke’s favorite folkies share the 3rd Street stage.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue organizers pass the hat for performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, mikefrankemusic.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY Derek Lersch
Preview Lersch’s “100 Proof” EP via album.link/i/1585531850.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, dereklerschmusic.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo
A Roanoke Valley tradition continues at its historical home, Salem Civic Center. Ride ‘em!
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $20 Friday; $30, $25, $22 Saturday and Sunday. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com
SATURDAY
Swank
With BOLO 1037, Late Night Zero
It’s a reunion show for this punk- and ska-flavored, horn-blasting rock band that came out of Botetourt County 30 years ago and wound up on the Fueled by Ramen label for a while. The energy is always high and the playing strong when Swank gets back on stage. Two up-and-coming Roanoke acts open the show.
Details: 7 p.m. Flying Panther Skate Shop, 2442 Centre Ave. N.W. $10. 540-613-8546, flyingpantherskate.com, facebook.com/swankrock, linktr.ee/BOLO1037, facebook.com/LateNightZero
Laid Back Country Picker
With Luna and the Mountain Jets, Wayne Graham
Guitar man David “Laid Back Country Picker” Prince and his wife, Teresa Prince, aka “Honey,” put on a rocking, twanging, retro-style show that has grabbed a devoted cult audience. But it’s really two bands in one. Teresa Prince, as herself, fronts the rocking Luna and the Mountain Jets. Tyler Childers helped get things rolling for these two, and you can’t beat that cred.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. laidbackcountrypicker.org, lunaandthemountainjets.com, waynegraham.co
Jordan Harman
Soul and blues man Harman goes solo at Starr Hill.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, jordanharman.com
Appalachian Space Train
Electic rockers from Floyd play the hometown joint.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8. appalachianspacetrain.com
The Zak Saltz Band
Check out a gritty country, rock and blues band from Knoxville, Tennessee.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, zaksaltzband.com
SUNDAY
Lenny Marcus & Friends
Marcus, a good man on the 88s, leads an always excellent combo.
Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. lennymarcusmusic.com
WEDNESDAY
Joint Operation
Baltimore band slings pop/rock, heavy on the rock, with some funk and reggae.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/JointOperation
