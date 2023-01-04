Top Tickets — Swank, Laid Back Country Picker, Salem Stampede Rodeo, Dance Candy

THURSDAY

Leonard Blush and The Camelcals

Blue Mule members populate this rock, country and newgrass band.

Chasing Fall

Salem jam-rock quartet brings originals.

FRIDAY

Dance Candy

Funky dance band from Richmond mashes up “Come Together” with “No Diggity,” among other delights.

Jake Retting & Friends

Hear folk-based story songs from Retting.

Keith Goggin

With Mike Franke

Two of Roanoke’s favorite folkies share the 3rd Street stage.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue organizers pass the hat for performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, mikefrankemusic.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY Derek Lersch

Preview Lersch’s “100 Proof” EP via album.link/i/1585531850.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, dereklerschmusic.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo

A Roanoke Valley tradition continues at its historical home, Salem Civic Center. Ride ‘em!

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $20 Friday; $30, $25, $22 Saturday and Sunday. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com

SATURDAY

Swank

With BOLO 1037, Late Night Zero

It’s a reunion show for this punk- and ska-flavored, horn-blasting rock band that came out of Botetourt County 30 years ago and wound up on the Fueled by Ramen label for a while. The energy is always high and the playing strong when Swank gets back on stage. Two up-and-coming Roanoke acts open the show.

Details: 7 p.m. Flying Panther Skate Shop, 2442 Centre Ave. N.W. $10. 540-613-8546, flyingpantherskate.com, facebook.com/swankrock, linktr.ee/BOLO1037, facebook.com/LateNightZero

Laid Back Country Picker

With Luna and the Mountain Jets, Wayne Graham

Guitar man David “Laid Back Country Picker” Prince and his wife, Teresa Prince, aka “Honey,” put on a rocking, twanging, retro-style show that has grabbed a devoted cult audience. But it’s really two bands in one. Teresa Prince, as herself, fronts the rocking Luna and the Mountain Jets. Tyler Childers helped get things rolling for these two, and you can’t beat that cred.

Jordan Harman

Soul and blues man Harman goes solo at Starr Hill.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, jordanharman.com

Appalachian Space Train

Electic rockers from Floyd play the hometown joint.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8. appalachianspacetrain.com

The Zak Saltz Band

Check out a gritty country, rock and blues band from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, zaksaltzband.com

SUNDAY

Lenny Marcus & Friends

Marcus, a good man on the 88s, leads an always excellent combo.

Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. lennymarcusmusic.com

WEDNESDAY

Joint Operation

Baltimore band slings pop/rock, heavy on the rock, with some funk and reggae.

