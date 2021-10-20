 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Tab Benoit, Town Mountain, Jake Hoot
0 comments

Top Tickets — Tab Benoit, Town Mountain, Jake Hoot

{{featured_button_text}}
Tab Benoit (copy)

Tab Benoit

 Jean Frank Photograghy

THURSDAY

Town Mountain With Cruz & Molly Contreras

Asheville, North Carolina, band Town Mountain returns to the valley with its gritty, moving bluegrass. Cruz Contreras, formerly of The Black Lillies, and his recent betrothed open the show, duo-style.

Details: 6:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $18 advance, $20 day of show general admission; $25 mezzanine, bench; $20 stool seating via seetickets.us/10212021, 5pointsmusic.com, townmountain.net, cruzcontreras.com

Nick Falk & Friends

Falk, who tours with Hiss Golden Messenger and with his wife, Dori Freeman, is a fantastic drummer. He’s got good musical friends, for sure.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Venue encourages donations to performers. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

Shorty Slim

Washington-area band brings sax-soaked blues and soul.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/ShortySlimBand

FRIDAY

Ripejive

Instrumental soul/funk outfit brings in guitarist/saxophonist Brach Rauchle to take on Chad Florstedt’s spot in this strong band.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. ripejive.bandcamp.com

The McKenzies With 4 Random Notes

Woody and Marcia McKenzie are coffeehouse mainstays.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, mckenziemusic.com

Surrender Dorothy

This Roanoke band brings equal parts good music and goofiness.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/SurrenderDorothyMusic

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Adam Calvert

Go to this baritone’s Facebook page to hear his single, “Silver Silverado.”

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/adamcalvertmusic

SATURDAY

Tab Benoit

With War Chile

Benoit is the best kind of beast with a Telecaster in his hands. He sings great, and always leads a hot trio. Get there in time for the valley’s own War Chile.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $45 advance, $50 day of show. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, tabbenoit.com, bit.ly/WarChileFB

Jake Hoot

Hoot is season 17 champion of TV show “The Voice,” so expect great vocals.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $34, $24, $19, VIP table $250 (up to four). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, jakehoot.com

Blue Ridge Girls

Check out Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins and Brett Morris, a bit of a Southwest Virginia old-time supergroup.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $10 advance, $15 day of show. facebook.com/blueridgegirls

Foster Burton, George Penn and Jonathan Barker

Singer/guitarist Burton, drummer Penn and keyboardist Barker make for an intriguing trio, on their first live date together.

Details: 7 p.m. The Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com

Daisychain

Chicago psychedelic rock quartet with two women up front is hitting the road for Roanoke.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, daisychainmusic.net

48th Annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

With Twin Creeks Stringband, Jeffrey Scott, Gap Civil, New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters, Bishop M. L. Hardy and The Sons of Thunder and more

A ton of roots music, down home food and hound dogs racing in a pond are a fourth-Saturday-in-October highlight in these parts.

Details: 10 a.m. Ferrum College, Ferrum. $10, $5 55-older and 6-15, free 5-younger advance; $15, $10 seniors and 6-15 gate; free parking. ferrum.edu/blue-ridge-folklife-festival

Blister in The Spot: Allan & Lynwood

A Roanoke Valley duo fetes the Violent Femmes.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org

Jesse Ray Carter and Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

Two good views of blues at Parkway. Carter’s is grittier, and Vaughan’s is smoother.

Details: 1:30 p.m. (Carter) 5:30 p.m. (Vaughan) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, hoppievaughan.com, facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic

JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix

Read more about this band’s singer, Stu Brown, at bit.ly/TRTstuBrown.

Details: Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, bit.ly/solacoustix

Fall Fling Gift & Garden Market: Marc Baskind

Come get some local shopping done and hear Baskind, a good, jazzy guitarist.

Details: 9 a.m. (music at 10 a.m.) Farm to Table Roanoke at Greenbrier Nurseries, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, marcbaskind.com

SUNDAY

Matthew Schwartz

Mastermind of Atlanta rock band Pacifico hits the Big Lick stage.

Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. pacificorock.com

Possum

Tom Roller’s band has opened multiple Fork in the Alley shows. It gets this Sunday to itself.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com

More Coverage

See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via https://bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT

Go to this article at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video featuring some of the acts featured here.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian teenage gamer attracts millions of followers

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert