Top Tickets — Tab Benoit, Town Mountain, Jake Hoot

THURSDAY
Town Mountain With Cruz & Molly Contreras
Asheville, North Carolina, band Town Mountain returns to the valley with its gritty, moving bluegrass. Cruz Contreras, formerly of The Black Lillies, and his recent betrothed open the show, duo-style.
Details: 6:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $18 advance, $20 day of show general admission; $25 mezzanine, bench; $20 stool seating via seetickets.us/10212021, 5pointsmusic.com, townmountain.net, cruzcontreras.com
Nick Falk & Friends
Falk, who tours with Hiss Golden Messenger and with his wife, Dori Freeman, is a fantastic drummer. He’s got good musical friends, for sure.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Venue encourages donations to performers. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Shorty Slim
Washington-area band brings sax-soaked blues and soul.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/ShortySlimBand
FRIDAY
Ripejive
Instrumental soul/funk outfit brings in guitarist/saxophonist Brach Rauchle to take on Chad Florstedt’s spot in this strong band.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. ripejive.bandcamp.com
The McKenzies With 4 Random Notes
Woody and Marcia McKenzie are coffeehouse mainstays.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, mckenziemusic.com
Surrender Dorothy
This Roanoke band brings equal parts good music and goofiness.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/SurrenderDorothyMusic
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Adam Calvert
Go to this baritone’s Facebook page to hear his single, “Silver Silverado.”
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/adamcalvertmusic
SATURDAY
Tab Benoit
With War Chile
Benoit is the best kind of beast with a Telecaster in his hands. He sings great, and always leads a hot trio. Get there in time for the valley’s own War Chile.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $45 advance, $50 day of show. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, tabbenoit.com, bit.ly/WarChileFB
Jake Hoot
Hoot is season 17 champion of TV show “The Voice,” so expect great vocals.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $34, $24, $19, VIP table $250 (up to four). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, jakehoot.com
Blue Ridge Girls
Check out Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins and Brett Morris, a bit of a Southwest Virginia old-time supergroup.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $10 advance, $15 day of show. facebook.com/blueridgegirls
Foster Burton, George Penn and Jonathan Barker
Singer/guitarist Burton, drummer Penn and keyboardist Barker make for an intriguing trio, on their first live date together.
Details: 7 p.m. The Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com
Daisychain
Chicago psychedelic rock quartet with two women up front is hitting the road for Roanoke.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, daisychainmusic.net
48th Annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival
With Twin Creeks Stringband, Jeffrey Scott, Gap Civil, New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters, Bishop M. L. Hardy and The Sons of Thunder and more
A ton of roots music, down home food and hound dogs racing in a pond are a fourth-Saturday-in-October highlight in these parts.
Details: 10 a.m. Ferrum College, Ferrum. $10, $5 55-older and 6-15, free 5-younger advance; $15, $10 seniors and 6-15 gate; free parking. ferrum.edu/blue-ridge-folklife-festival
Blister in The Spot: Allan & Lynwood
A Roanoke Valley duo fetes the Violent Femmes.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org
Jesse Ray Carter and Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul
Two good views of blues at Parkway. Carter’s is grittier, and Vaughan’s is smoother.
Details: 1:30 p.m. (Carter) 5:30 p.m. (Vaughan) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, hoppievaughan.com, facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic
JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix
Read more about this band’s singer, Stu Brown, at bit.ly/TRTstuBrown.
Details: Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, bit.ly/solacoustix
Fall Fling Gift & Garden Market: Marc Baskind
Come get some local shopping done and hear Baskind, a good, jazzy guitarist.
Details: 9 a.m. (music at 10 a.m.) Farm to Table Roanoke at Greenbrier Nurseries, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, marcbaskind.com
SUNDAY
Matthew Schwartz
Mastermind of Atlanta rock band Pacifico hits the Big Lick stage.
Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. pacificorock.com
Possum
Tom Roller’s band has opened multiple Fork in the Alley shows. It gets this Sunday to itself.