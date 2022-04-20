Top Tickets — Tedeschi Trucks, Shemekia Copeland, Candlebox, Oliver Wood, Elvie Shane

THURSDAY
Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live
What few seats remained were likely gone by press time for Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and a pared down (but still hi-test) version of their band, in their Rocky Mount debut.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $850 and $250 VIP tables. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, tedeschitrucksband.com
Charissa Joy & the High Frequency
Charissa Morrison can belt 'em out and has a valley all star band with her.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/charissajoyandthehighfrequency
FRIDAY
Neighbor
With The Mad Iguanas
Half of the headlining quartet grew up as neighbors. One of them is guitarist Lyle Brewer, last seen in these parts playing with Sarah Borges. He was pretty amazing in that alt-country act, and amazing, too, in this melodic and rocking jam band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $31, $23, $16 advance; $18 general admission day of show. 795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, neighbortunes.com, themadiguanas.com
Shemekia Copeland and Sugaray Rayford
Flip back to Sunday's Extra to read about Grammy Award-nominated blues/Americana/soul singer Copeland, who closes this double-bill.
Details: 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson Center, Roanoke. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, shemekiacopeland.com, sugarayrayford.com
Third Street Coffeehouse 35th Anniversary Celebration
With Trifolkal feat. Steve Clark
Look back to Saturday's cutNscratch column for more about this show.
Details: 7 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, trifolkal.com
"Sweet Caroline:" The Music of Neil Diamond
Diamond impersonator Jay White joins the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $56, $45, $34, $31. rso.com/tickets, sweetcarolinetourusa.com
The Darkside Experience
The sounds, lights and moods are strong with this Pink Floyd tribute act.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $15 general admission via dogtownroadhouse.com, $18 day of show. 745-6836, thedarksideexperience.com
Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle
Hear vintage blues- and country-influenced originals.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $8. pricehillhustle.com
J.E. Feazell & th' Dive Bar Stars
Former Riverbank Rambler Feazell hits a Star City dive.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic
Also on Friday …
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Clayton Shay
Shay's song "Signed, Another Man" has 3 million streams and counting, according to his website.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, claytonshay.com
Terrapin Mountain Earth Festival
With BigFoot County, McBroom and the Jam, Coleman Brothers Band, FireCracker Jam, Pearl Blue
Road trip alert: Cool bands bring the soundtrack to workshops about cultivating your own food sources, and activities including yoga.
Details: 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday. Sedalia Center, Big Island. Two-day pass $30 advance, $40 at gate; Friday $10 advance, $15 gate; Saturday $20 advance, $25 gate; camping $15 per night, $30 with electricity. lynchburgtickets.com/earthfest, facebook.com/BigfootCounty.VA
SATURDAY
Music of our Mountains Launch Event & Fundraiser
With Kinney Rorrer, Wayne Martin, Jackson Cunningham, Trevor McKenzie, Martha Spencer, Corbin Hayslett, Mac Traynham, Andy Buckman, Hunter Holmes
Performers play music and tell stories in a fundraising kickoff for Floyd Country Store's cousin organization, The Handmade Music School, to create an archive and story map centered on Blue Ridge Plateau culture.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue accepts donations to support fundraiser). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Candlebox
With Whole Damn Mess
Check out Tuesday's Extra for more about this "unplugged" show.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $78, $48, $364 VIP. candleboxrocks.com, wholedamnmess.com
Gaffer Project 10 Year Anniversary
With Pocket Vinyl, Idle Threat, Lion Hearted, Wind Words
Roanoke Valley rock band brings friends from the road to help celebrate.
Details: 6:45 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/gafferproject
Orange Culture
With Felix
It's an indie rock double-bill at the church.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $15, $10, $5 advance via seetickets.us/04232022; $7 day of show. orangecultureband.com
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Internationally traveling duo directs a choir of … you!
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. Free; registration required. via artscenter.vt.edu. choirchoirchoir.com
Few Miles South
Alt-country duo brings grit with its talent.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, fewmilessouth.com
SUNDAY
Oliver Wood
With Dori Freeman
Look to Friday's Extra for more on this show.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $52, $32, $260 VIP. oliverwoodmusic.com, dorifreeman.com
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders/Star Country Concert: Elvie Shane
Shane's "My Boy" was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and a country top 5 single. Don't know it? Check it out — youtu.be/35BKdh4CoQ8.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $30 via etix.com. elvieshane.com