Top Tickets — Tedeschi Trucks, Shemekia Copeland, Candlebox, Oliver Wood, Elvie Shane

THURSDAY

Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live

What few seats remained were likely gone by press time for Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and a pared down (but still hi-test) version of their band, in their Rocky Mount debut.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $850 and $250 VIP tables. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, tedeschitrucksband.com

Charissa Joy & the High Frequency

Charissa Morrison can belt 'em out and has a valley all star band with her.

FRIDAY

Neighbor

With The Mad Iguanas

Half of the headlining quartet grew up as neighbors. One of them is guitarist Lyle Brewer, last seen in these parts playing with Sarah Borges. He was pretty amazing in that alt-country act, and amazing, too, in this melodic and rocking jam band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $31, $23, $16 advance; $18 general admission day of show. 795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, neighbortunes.com, themadiguanas.com

Shemekia Copeland and Sugaray Rayford

Flip back to Sunday's Extra to read about Grammy Award-nominated blues/Americana/soul singer Copeland, who closes this double-bill.

Details: 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson Center, Roanoke. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, shemekiacopeland.com, sugarayrayford.com

Third Street Coffeehouse 35th Anniversary Celebration

With Trifolkal feat. Steve Clark

Look back to Saturday's cutNscratch column for more about this show.

Details: 7 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, trifolkal.com

"Sweet Caroline:" The Music of Neil Diamond

Diamond impersonator Jay White joins the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.

The Darkside Experience

The sounds, lights and moods are strong with this Pink Floyd tribute act.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $15 general admission via dogtownroadhouse.com, $18 day of show. 745-6836, thedarksideexperience.com

Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle

Hear vintage blues- and country-influenced originals.

J.E. Feazell & th' Dive Bar Stars

Former Riverbank Rambler Feazell hits a Star City dive.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic

Also on Friday …

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Clayton Shay

Shay's song "Signed, Another Man" has 3 million streams and counting, according to his website.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, claytonshay.com

Terrapin Mountain Earth Festival

With BigFoot County, McBroom and the Jam, Coleman Brothers Band, FireCracker Jam, Pearl Blue

Road trip alert: Cool bands bring the soundtrack to workshops about cultivating your own food sources, and activities including yoga.

Details: 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday. Sedalia Center, Big Island. Two-day pass $30 advance, $40 at gate; Friday $10 advance, $15 gate; Saturday $20 advance, $25 gate; camping $15 per night, $30 with electricity. lynchburgtickets.com/earthfest, facebook.com/BigfootCounty.VA

SATURDAY

Music of our Mountains Launch Event & Fundraiser

With Kinney Rorrer, Wayne Martin, Jackson Cunningham, Trevor McKenzie, Martha Spencer, Corbin Hayslett, Mac Traynham, Andy Buckman, Hunter Holmes

Performers play music and tell stories in a fundraising kickoff for Floyd Country Store's cousin organization, The Handmade Music School, to create an archive and story map centered on Blue Ridge Plateau culture.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue accepts donations to support fundraiser). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

Candlebox

With Whole Damn Mess

Check out Tuesday's Extra for more about this "unplugged" show.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $78, $48, $364 VIP. candleboxrocks.com, wholedamnmess.com

Gaffer Project 10 Year Anniversary

With Pocket Vinyl, Idle Threat, Lion Hearted, Wind Words

Roanoke Valley rock band brings friends from the road to help celebrate.

Details: 6:45 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/gafferproject

Orange Culture

With Felix

It's an indie rock double-bill at the church.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $15, $10, $5 advance via seetickets.us/04232022; $7 day of show. orangecultureband.com

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Internationally traveling duo directs a choir of … you!

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. Free; registration required. via artscenter.vt.edu. choirchoirchoir.com

Few Miles South

Alt-country duo brings grit with its talent.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, fewmilessouth.com

SUNDAY

Oliver Wood

With Dori Freeman

Look to Friday's Extra for more on this show.

WEDNESDAY

Sidewinders/Star Country Concert: Elvie Shane

Shane's "My Boy" was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and a country top 5 single. Don't know it? Check it out — youtu.be/35BKdh4CoQ8.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $30 via etix.com. elvieshane.com

