Top Tickets — The Betties, Blue Mule, Tim Shepherd & The Fabulous Baked Potatoes

THURSDAY

GAK!

Hard-drinking rockers play faves from the 1990s at an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. Keep that goo off my fit, man!

Blue Mule

Traditional and progressive bluegrass vibes aplenty from this crew.

Hoppie Vaughan

It’s a solo show from the chief Minister of Soul.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com

FRIDAY

Jingle Bell Jazz Christmas: Kathryn Hopkins, Jack Diamond & Friends

Jazzy singers Hopkins and Diamond and other musical cats make it a swinging holiday. Expect some Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra tunes.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Tables for $72, $48, $36; $10 general admission via dogtownroadhouse.com/event/holiday2022. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse

The Betties feat. John Pence

Former Roanoker Lisa Robertson returns with partner Jean Stewart for a gig with their Florida-based duo, The Betties. Robertson’s brother Pence joins in for a set.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. bettiesmusic.com

Friday Night Jamboree: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett, Mac Traynham & Friends

Smathers, of the Lonesome River Band, and banjo man Hayslett play a gospel set, then Traynham’s crew gets you dancing.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance via aftontickets.com, $20 $8, $5 to 7-12, free to 6-younger at door. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, jessesmathers.com, mactraynham.com

The Floorboards

All of a sudden this highly talented Americana/rock act from Roanoke is gigging a lot. That’s a good thing.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thefloorboardsmusic.com

Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

Nickell has a good voice, a solid band and a catalog of pop, country and rock originals.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, linktr.ee/ChadNickellandtheLooseChange

Eric Wayne Band

Southern rockers play originals and covers.

Charissa Joy

Strong and versatile singer goes solo for these sets.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/CharissaJoyMusic

Ella Folk

Young country singer/songwriter opened for Marty Stuart at The Coves last summer.

Chaz Knapp

Lynchburg-based performer plays a variety of covers.

SATURDAY

Daniel McBroom

McBroom has a good baritone, interesting originals and cool covers.

Details: 3 p.m. Starr Hill. Free. reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom

SUNDAY

The Fabulous Baked Potatoes

Tim Shepherd’s annual Christmas night gala features David Ferguson, John McBroom, Jay Gladden, Matt Leonard and Randy Steele. Make a Christmas night escape to the Fork.

Details: 9 p.m. (8 p.m. door), Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita

WEDNESDAY

Michael Roberts

Michael and The Pentecost frontman plays solo in Salem.

Ben Trout Band

Classic rock covers and some soulful originals from Trout.

Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.