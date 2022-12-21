Top Tickets — The Betties, Blue Mule, Tim Shepherd & The Fabulous Baked Potatoes

THURSDAY
GAK!
Hard-drinking rockers play faves from the 1990s at an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. Keep that goo off my fit, man!
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/GakBand
Blue Mule
Traditional and progressive bluegrass vibes aplenty from this crew.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/BlueMuleMusic
Hoppie Vaughan
It’s a solo show from the chief Minister of Soul.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com
FRIDAY
Jingle Bell Jazz Christmas: Kathryn Hopkins, Jack Diamond & Friends
Jazzy singers Hopkins and Diamond and other musical cats make it a swinging holiday. Expect some Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra tunes.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Tables for $72, $48, $36; $10 general admission via dogtownroadhouse.com/event/holiday2022. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse
The Betties feat. John Pence
Former Roanoker Lisa Robertson returns with partner Jean Stewart for a gig with their Florida-based duo, The Betties. Robertson’s brother Pence joins in for a set.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. bettiesmusic.com
Friday Night Jamboree: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett, Mac Traynham & Friends
Smathers, of the Lonesome River Band, and banjo man Hayslett play a gospel set, then Traynham’s crew gets you dancing.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance via aftontickets.com, $20 $8, $5 to 7-12, free to 6-younger at door. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, jessesmathers.com, mactraynham.com
The Floorboards
All of a sudden this highly talented Americana/rock act from Roanoke is gigging a lot. That’s a good thing.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thefloorboardsmusic.com
Chad Nickell & The Loose Change
Nickell has a good voice, a solid band and a catalog of pop, country and rock originals.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, linktr.ee/ChadNickellandtheLooseChange
Eric Wayne Band
Southern rockers play originals and covers.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Charissa Joy
Strong and versatile singer goes solo for these sets.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/CharissaJoyMusic
Ella Folk
Young country singer/songwriter opened for Marty Stuart at The Coves last summer.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Hot Shots, Moneta. Free. 540-719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, ellafolk.com
Chaz Knapp
Lynchburg-based performer plays a variety of covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free. 540-482-0369, buddysbbqva.com, chazknapp.com
SATURDAY
Daniel McBroom
McBroom has a good baritone, interesting originals and cool covers.
Details: 3 p.m. Starr Hill. Free. reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom
SUNDAY
The Fabulous Baked Potatoes
Tim Shepherd’s annual Christmas night gala features David Ferguson, John McBroom, Jay Gladden, Matt Leonard and Randy Steele. Make a Christmas night escape to the Fork.
Details: 9 p.m. (8 p.m. door), Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita
WEDNESDAY
Michael Roberts
Michael and The Pentecost frontman plays solo in Salem.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. michaelandthepentecost.com
Ben Trout Band
Classic rock covers and some soulful originals from Trout.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/BenTroutMusic
Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.