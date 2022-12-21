 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TOP TICKETS

Top Tickets — The Betties, Blue Mule, Tim Shepherd & The Fabulous Baked Potatoes

The Betties

THURSDAY

GAK!

Hard-drinking rockers play faves from the 1990s at an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. Keep that goo off my fit, man!

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/GakBand

Blue Mule

Traditional and progressive bluegrass vibes aplenty from this crew.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/BlueMuleMusic

Hoppie Vaughan

It’s a solo show from the chief Minister of Soul.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com

FRIDAY

Jingle Bell Jazz Christmas: Kathryn Hopkins, Jack Diamond & Friends

Jazzy singers Hopkins and Diamond and other musical cats make it a swinging holiday. Expect some Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra tunes.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Tables for $72, $48, $36; $10 general admission via dogtownroadhouse.com/event/holiday2022. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse

The Betties feat. John Pence

Former Roanoker Lisa Robertson returns with partner Jean Stewart for a gig with their Florida-based duo, The Betties. Robertson’s brother Pence joins in for a set.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. bettiesmusic.com

Friday Night Jamboree: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett, Mac Traynham & Friends

Smathers, of the Lonesome River Band, and banjo man Hayslett play a gospel set, then Traynham’s crew gets you dancing.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance via aftontickets.com, $20 $8, $5 to 7-12, free to 6-younger at door. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, jessesmathers.com, mactraynham.com

The Floorboards

All of a sudden this highly talented Americana/rock act from Roanoke is gigging a lot. That’s a good thing.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thefloorboardsmusic.com

Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

Nickell has a good voice, a solid band and a catalog of pop, country and rock originals.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, linktr.ee/ChadNickellandtheLooseChange

Eric Wayne Band

Southern rockers play originals and covers.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. facebook.com/EricWayneBand

Charissa Joy

Strong and versatile singer goes solo for these sets.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/CharissaJoyMusic

Ella Folk

Young country singer/songwriter opened for Marty Stuart at The Coves last summer.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Hot Shots, Moneta. Free. 540-719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, ellafolk.com

Chaz Knapp

Lynchburg-based performer plays a variety of covers.

Details: 6 p.m. Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free. 540-482-0369, buddysbbqva.com, chazknapp.com

SATURDAY

Daniel McBroom

McBroom has a good baritone, interesting originals and cool covers.

Details: 3 p.m. Starr Hill. Free. reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom

SUNDAY

The Fabulous Baked Potatoes

Tim Shepherd’s annual Christmas night gala features David Ferguson, John McBroom, Jay Gladden, Matt Leonard and Randy Steele. Make a Christmas night escape to the Fork.

Details: 9 p.m. (8 p.m. door), Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita

WEDNESDAY

Michael Roberts

Michael and The Pentecost frontman plays solo in Salem.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. michaelandthepentecost.com

Ben Trout Band

Classic rock covers and some soulful originals from Trout.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/BenTroutMusic

Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.

