Top Tickets — The Floorboards, Solacoustic, Redd Volkaert Band, GOTE, William Seymour, Tim Shepherd and the Fabulous Nightcrawlers

THURSDAY

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band

Hey, swinging doors-style country music fans: Give yourself an early Christmas present and go see Volkaert, one of the greatest guitar slingers to grace a stage. The guy played with Merle Haggard, and if that ain’t country cred, then we’ll eat every Stetson hat west of the Pecos. His playlist includes plenty of western swing, too, which makes this, technically, a country & western performance.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Venue encourages donations to performers. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

Off White Betties Christmas Special

A Florida-based duo whose songbook features decades of cover songs travels to Roanoke’s The Spot on Kirk to play a benefit for Give Kids the World Village, a Kissimmee, Florida, nonprofit that, according to its website, “provides week-long, cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families from around the world.” Put on your ugly sweater and go have fun for a good cause.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12. thespotonkirk.org, offwhitebetties.com, gktw.org

The Pirates of the Piedmont

It’s a “Jingle ARRGH the Way” show from a Martinsville-area act that provides a disclaimer on its Facebook page. To wit, the act does “not condone any actual acts of piracy.” We’re not sure whether that is a relief or a disappointment.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/piratesofthepiedmont

Solacoustix

Get the gift of gritty funk and blues from a quartet that plays a mess of covers, including long grooves over which singer Stuart Brown and the band spin a plethora of styles, country and rock ‘n’ roll included.

FRIDAY

William Seymour

Many in Southwest Virginia know Seymour for his work on bass with Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast and Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey. Since he moved to Roanoke from Greenville, North Carolina, Roanoke audiences have gotten to know him even better for his solo acoustic shows, featuring Seymour singing his own pop and rock songs. Enjoy a brew and some tunes with him on Christmas Eve at Starr Hill.

Details: 1 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

SATURDAY

Tim Shepherd and the Fabulous Nightcrawlers Christmas Night Reunion

With The Jackie Treehorn Five, Jiggle The Handle

Here’s a holiday tradition. Shepherd, a member of many bands over the decades, has a new lineup for the Nightcrawlers — singer/guitarist John McBroom, keyboardist David Ferguson, drummer/vocalist Jeff Steele and guitarist/singer Randy Steele. Many varieties of rock are surely in the offing.

Details: 8 p.m. doors. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com

SUNDAY

The Floorboards

Some of the finest players in the Roanoke Valley play some of the finest original Americana/rock songs written in the valley. It’s a stalwart quartet.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com

Seph Custer

Custer, who is always working, brings his folk and rock originals and covers up 221, to Floyd.

TUESDAY

GOTE

It’s GOTE night in Roanoke. Foster Burton, the aforementioneed McBroom, Jay Gladden and Matt Leonard lay down the jammy, country, rock and original grooves every other Tuesday.

Alex Arbaugh

Arbaugh, from Waynesboro, fronts the band Sun Dried Opossum. He hits Salem for a solo show.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. alexarbaugh.com

