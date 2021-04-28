Top Tickets — The Grass Is Dead, Keith Alessi, Andrew Winn & Friends, Nice Couch

THURSDAY
GOTE Low-key supergroup returns to Kesslers Mill Road. Grooves and vibes abound.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, gotemusic.com
Bowing Mechanics and Technique for Fiddle with Rachel Eddy
Virtual lessons continue. from the best in the mountain music world.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, racheleddymusic.com
FRIDAY
Keith Alessi’s “Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life”
An emotions-grabbing one-man show, followed by a picking session among locals, streams from The Spot. Read more about Alessi’s show from a 2019 Roanoke Times article via http://bit.ly/TomatoesBanjosTRT.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based, to carilionfoundation.org/cancer-center. thespotonkirk.org, keithalessi.com
The Grass Is Dead
Take it from the Rev. Jeff Mosier, who taught Phish how to play bluegrass: “They really play bluegrass, yet they also are Deadheads. Their music is not just rock spiced up with bluegrass instruments.”
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, grassisdead.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Hazy Mountain Stringband
A very young old-time group from Boones Mill welcomes band mentors Mac Traynham and Andy Buckman for live and live-streaming dance music fun.
Details: 6 p.m. (seating at 5:30 p.m.) Live and streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free (venue suggests $8 donation). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
LiveStream Stage — Claudia Nygaard, with David Burchfield
Headliner Nygaard has played the Third Street stage multiple times. This time, she plays it virtually.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. claudianygaard.com, davidburchfieldmusic.com
The Jared Stout Band
There is a reason this band is out working almost every weekend. It’s very good, with a mix of rock and country originals and covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thejaredstoutband.com
Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul
Dig into a soulful soiree on the Fork lawn.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, hoppievaughan.com
Isaac Hadden
Check out the video embedded to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music for some samples of young Hadden’s work.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/ilhaddenmusic
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Warren Garrett
Garrett’s childhood fascination with his mom’s Stevie Ray Vaughan and Hank Williams Jr. Records kick-started his musical identity, according to his online bio.
Details: 8 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, warrengarrettmusic.com
SATURDAY
Soul Sessions: Soul Saturday Nights
A diverse collection of Roanoke-area poets, spoken-word artists and musicians plan to gather on the Morning Brew patio for this monthly event. First time out this season, look for the sesh’s lead organizer, Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock, to be spinning music.
Details: 7 p.m. Morning Brew Coffee, Taubman Museum, Roanoke. Donations accepted. Soulsessionsofroanoke.com
Nice Couch
This psychedelic rock band, a Martin’s regular, returns to the venue’s stage.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. nicecouch.net
Mended Fences
A popular Southwest Virginia party band brings rock, country and pop.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, mendedfencesband.com
Gak!
'90s-feteing faves return to the stage.
Details: 8 p.m. Charlie’s Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com
SUNDAY
Andrew Winn and Friends
Agents of Good Roots frontman Winn and more of Roanoke’s finest musicians gather here.
Details: 4 p.m Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free.
Marie Anderson
Guitarist and singer with rock and pop originals and covers plays Mango’s, if she recovers from laryngitis.
Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. reverbnation.com/mariefrithanderson
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — The Thrillbillyz
Roanoke Valley blues-rockers bring the virtual soundtrack for your donations to the hungry.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org
WEDNESDAY
Lyrics on the Lake 2021 Open Mic
An annual songwriter festival and contest raises big money for charity, too. Open mic contests will lead to the main festival, which runs June 23-27 at Smith Mountain Lake venues.