Top Tickets — The Grass Is Dead, Keith Alessi, Andrew Winn & Friends, Nice Couch
THURSDAY

GOTE Low-key supergroup returns to Kesslers Mill Road. Grooves and vibes abound.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, gotemusic.com

Bowing Mechanics and Technique for Fiddle with Rachel Eddy

Virtual lessons continue. from the best in the mountain music world.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, racheleddymusic.com

FRIDAY

Keith Alessi’s “Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life”

An emotions-grabbing one-man show, followed by a picking session among locals, streams from The Spot. Read more about Alessi’s show from a 2019 Roanoke Times article via http://bit.ly/TomatoesBanjosTRT.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based, to carilionfoundation.org/cancer-center. thespotonkirk.org, keithalessi.com

Take it from the Rev. Jeff Mosier, who taught Phish how to play bluegrass: “They really play bluegrass, yet they also are Deadheads. Their music is not just rock spiced up with bluegrass instruments.”

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, grassisdead.com

Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Hazy Mountain Stringband

A very young old-time group from Boones Mill welcomes band mentors Mac Traynham and Andy Buckman for live and live-streaming dance music fun.

Details: 6 p.m. (seating at 5:30 p.m.) Live and streaming from Floyd Country Store, facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free (venue suggests $8 donation). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

LiveStream Stage — Claudia Nygaard, with David Burchfield

Headliner Nygaard has played the Third Street stage multiple times. This time, she plays it virtually.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. claudianygaard.com, davidburchfieldmusic.com

The Jared Stout Band

There is a reason this band is out working almost every weekend. It’s very good, with a mix of rock and country originals and covers.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thejaredstoutband.com

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

Dig into a soulful soiree on the Fork lawn.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, hoppievaughan.com

Isaac Hadden

Check out the video embedded to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music for some samples of young Hadden’s work.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/ilhaddenmusic

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Warren Garrett

Garrett’s childhood fascination with his mom’s Stevie Ray Vaughan and Hank Williams Jr. Records kick-started his musical identity, according to his online bio.

Details: 8 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, warrengarrettmusic.com

SATURDAY

Soul Sessions: Soul Saturday Nights

A diverse collection of Roanoke-area poets, spoken-word artists and musicians plan to gather on the Morning Brew patio for this monthly event. First time out this season, look for the sesh’s lead organizer, Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock, to be spinning music.

Details: 7 p.m. Morning Brew Coffee, Taubman Museum, Roanoke. Donations accepted. Soulsessionsofroanoke.com

Nice Couch

This psychedelic rock band, a Martin’s regular, returns to the venue’s stage.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. nicecouch.net

Mended Fences

A popular Southwest Virginia party band brings rock, country and pop.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, mendedfencesband.com

Gak!

'90s-feteing faves return to the stage.

Details: 8 p.m. Charlie’s Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com

SUNDAY

Andrew Winn and Friends

Agents of Good Roots frontman Winn and more of Roanoke’s finest musicians gather here.

Details: 4 p.m Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free.

Marie Anderson

Guitarist and singer with rock and pop originals and covers plays Mango’s, if she recovers from laryngitis.

Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. reverbnation.com/mariefrithanderson

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — The Thrillbillyz

Roanoke Valley blues-rockers bring the virtual soundtrack for your donations to the hungry.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org

WEDNESDAY

Lyrics on the Lake 2021 Open Mic

An annual songwriter festival and contest raises big money for charity, too. Open mic contests will lead to the main festival, which runs June 23-27 at Smith Mountain Lake venues.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Mango’s. Free. facebook.com/lyricsonthelake

