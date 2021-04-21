Top Tickets — The Travelin' McCourys, Allman Betts Band, Isaac Hadden, Sashathem

THURSDAY
SUN SiNG iN PLACE: Earth Day Concert
It’s a livestreaming concert from a musical collective that is fighting against gas pipeline construction. Hear and see video for the group’s “Water Is Life” at bit.ly/WaterIsLifeFBvid.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming at facebook.com/ArtivismVirginia, vimeo.com/artivismvirginia, youtube.com/c/artivismvirginia. Donations accepted at sunsingcollective.bandcamp.com
Harmony Singing 101 with Bill and the Belles
An old cliche goes, “Those who can’t do, teach.” This is a throwback country group that can do, and will also teach.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/e/harmony-singing-101. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, billandthebelles.com
FRIDAY
Grateful Ball: Travelin’ McCourys with Larry Keel Experience
5 Points Music Sanctuary presents two of bluegrass music’s most potent acts. They play their own sets, then get together to jam out some Grateful Dead at Wasena Park.
Details: 6 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) Wasena Park, Roanoke. One- to four-person general admission pods $130-$35, VIP and pod upgrades available via seetickets.us/04232021. 5pointsmusic.com, thetravelinmccourys.com, larrykeel.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Five Mile Mountain Road
Flatfoot and stomp at this Franklin County act’s “Swingbilly Swagger” CD release party.
Details: 6 p.m. (seating 5:30 p.m.) Live at Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and streaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free (venue suggests $8 donation). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, fivemilemountainroadmusic.com
Vinton Dogwood Festival Concert: Fuzzy Logic, Mended Fences
Two of the valley’s most popular party acts hit the stage.
Details: 6 p.m. Vinton Farmers Market. Free. facebook.com/VintonFarmersMarket, gotfuzz.net, mendedfencesband.com
The Thrillbillyz
Hear rocking blues covers and originals.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thrillbillyz.com
LiveStream Stage — Mike Franke, with David McWilliams
Two talented stalwarts of the Third Street scene livestream.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. mikefrankemusic.com
Orange Culture
Plenty of energy emerges from this young Roanoke Valley band.
Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial
Empty Bottles
Hear covers from the “yacht rock” subgenre.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Isaac Hadden & Friends
We catch a lot of video shot at Hadden’s live performances. We’d swear he gets better every time out. Catch him for free while you can.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com. 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden
Adam Calvert
Access songwriter and performer Calvert’s “Where People Don’t Go” video at https://youtu.be/yrsHTRrNa3c.
Details: 8 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 both nights. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/adamcalvertmusic
SATURDAY
5PTS Outdoors: Hackensaw Boys with Jared Stout Band, Zoe Nutt
Punk-inflected old-time madness is atop the bill at Wasena.
Details: 6 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) Wasena Park. One- to four-person general admission pods $90-$25; VIP and pod upgrades available via seetickets.us/04242021. Hackensawboys.com, thejaredstoutband.com, zoenutt.com
Sashathem
Willis Landon’s Sashathem project, “Glass House,” is outstanding. They are expert at the live performance aspect, as well. Catch a livestream.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, sashathem.bandcamp.com
The Oddfellows
It’s the return of drummer Gary Hall, an excellent groove man who is beating back cancer.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand
Eric Wayne Band
Southern rockers are ensconced in the Martin’s rotation these days.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Runnin’ Shine
Hear lots of neo-country covers and originals in the same vein.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, runninshine.net
Solacoustix
Get a bluesy, funky fix at the lake.
Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, bit.ly/solacoustix
The Next Level: Comedy Night, with Mark Matusof, Andy Forrester, Steve Curtis, emcee Scott Angrave
Funnymen hit the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.
Details: 8 p.m. (5 p.m. doors) Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, second floor. $20 via bit.ly/SidewindersComedyTix. matusof.com, comicbiga.com
Live Music on the Village Green: Carrie Hinkley
With warmer weather comes morning shows in downtown Floyd.
Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd, Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com
SUNDAY
Hoot and Holler REUNION
With Empty Bottles
Folks with great stories to tell have been dying to engage through the pandemic. They get at it at this physically distanced show at a jumping Wasena.
Details: 7 p.m. Wasena Park. $10 general admission; $15 single-ticket pod; single VIP $30; six-person VIP pod $125 via http://bit.ly/hootandhollertix
Low Low Chariot Acoustic Duo
Rock-fueled country music led by the always busy JD Sutphin.
Details: 5 p.m. Charlie’s Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, lowlowchariot.com
Mason Creek
Traditional bluegrass that’s picked and sung in good style.
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — JoJo Stockton & Stu Brown
Stockton and Brown, of Solacoustix, provide the soundtrack for giving.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org