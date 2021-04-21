Top Tickets — The Travelin' McCourys, Isaac Hadden, Sashathem

THURSDAY

SUN SiNG iN PLACE: Earth Day Concert

It’s a livestreaming concert from a musical collective that is fighting against gas pipeline construction. Hear and see video for the group’s “Water Is Life” at bit.ly/WaterIsLifeFBvid.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming at facebook.com/ArtivismVirginia, vimeo.com/artivismvirginia, youtube.com/c/artivismvirginia. Donations accepted at sunsingcollective.bandcamp.com

Harmony Singing 101 with Bill and the Belles

An old cliche goes, “Those who can’t do, teach.” This is a throwback country group that can do, and will also teach.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/e/harmony-singing-101. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, billandthebelles.com

FRIDAY

Grateful Ball: Travelin’ McCourys with Larry Keel Experience

5 Points Music Sanctuary presents two of bluegrass music’s most potent acts. They play their own sets, then get together to jam out some Grateful Dead at Wasena Park.