Top Tickets — The Travelin' McCourys, Isaac Hadden, Sashathem
Top Tickets — The Travelin' McCourys, Isaac Hadden, Sashathem

The Travelin' McCourys (copy)

The Travelin’ McCourys

 Stuart Dahne photo

Get some sounds and pics from acts playing the Roanoke Valley this weekend. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

SUN SiNG iN PLACE: Earth Day Concert

It’s a livestreaming concert from a musical collective that is fighting against gas pipeline construction. Hear and see video for the group’s “Water Is Life” at bit.ly/WaterIsLifeFBvid.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming at facebook.com/ArtivismVirginia, vimeo.com/artivismvirginia, youtube.com/c/artivismvirginia. Donations accepted at sunsingcollective.bandcamp.com

Harmony Singing 101 with Bill and the Belles

An old cliche goes, “Those who can’t do, teach.” This is a throwback country group that can do, and will also teach.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/e/harmony-singing-101. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, billandthebelles.com

FRIDAY

Grateful Ball: Travelin’ McCourys with Larry Keel Experience

5 Points Music Sanctuary presents two of bluegrass music’s most potent acts. They play their own sets, then get together to jam out some Grateful Dead at Wasena Park.

Details: 6 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) Wasena Park, Roanoke. One- to four-person general admission pods $130-$35, VIP and pod upgrades available via seetickets.us/04232021. 5pointsmusic.com, thetravelinmccourys.com, larrykeel.com

Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Five Mile Mountain Road

Flatfoot and stomp at this Franklin County act’s “Swingbilly Swagger” CD release party.

Details: 6 p.m. (seating 5:30 p.m.) Live at Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and streaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free (venue suggests $8 donation). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, fivemilemountainroadmusic.com

Vinton Dogwood Festival Concert: Fuzzy Logic, Mended Fences

Two of the valley’s most popular party acts hit the stage.

Details: 6 p.m. Vinton Farmers Market. Free. facebook.com/VintonFarmersMarket, gotfuzz.net, mendedfencesband.com

The Thrillbillyz

Hear rocking blues covers and originals.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thrillbillyz.com

LiveStream Stage — Mike Franke, with David McWilliams

Two talented stalwarts of the Third Street scene livestream.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. mikefrankemusic.com

Orange Culture

Plenty of energy emerges from this young Roanoke Valley band.

Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial

Empty Bottles

Hear covers from the “yacht rock” subgenre.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Isaac Hadden & Friends

We catch a lot of video shot at Hadden’s live performances. We’d swear he gets better every time out. Catch him for free while you can.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com. 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden

Adam Calvert

Access songwriter and performer Calvert’s “Where People Don’t Go” video at https://youtu.be/yrsHTRrNa3c.

Details: 8 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 both nights. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/adamcalvertmusic

SATURDAY

5PTS Outdoors: Hackensaw Boys with Jared Stout Band, Zoe Nutt

Punk-inflected old-time madness is atop the bill at Wasena.

Details: 6 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) Wasena Park. One- to four-person general admission pods $90-$25; VIP and pod upgrades available via seetickets.us/04242021. Hackensawboys.com, thejaredstoutband.com, zoenutt.com

Sashathem

Willis Landon’s Sashathem project, “Glass House,” is outstanding. They are expert at the live performance aspect, as well. Catch a livestream.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from The Spot on Kirk, facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk and instagram.com/thespotonkirk. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme/drivefor55 (write performer’s name in note). thespotonkirk.org, sashathem.bandcamp.com

The Oddfellows

It’s the return of drummer Gary Hall, an excellent groove man who is beating back cancer.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand

Eric Wayne Band

Southern rockers are ensconced in the Martin’s rotation these days.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/EricWayneBand

Runnin’ Shine

Hear lots of neo-country covers and originals in the same vein.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, runninshine.net

Solacoustix

Get a bluesy, funky fix at the lake.

Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, bit.ly/solacoustix

The Next Level: Comedy Night, with Mark Matusof, Andy Forrester, Steve Curtis, emcee Scott Angrave

Funnymen hit the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.

Details: 8 p.m. (5 p.m. doors) Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, second floor. $20 via bit.ly/SidewindersComedyTix. matusof.com, comicbiga.com

Live Music on the Village Green: Carrie Hinkley

With warmer weather comes morning shows in downtown Floyd.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd, Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com

SUNDAY

Hoot and Holler REUNION

With Empty Bottles

Folks with great stories to tell have been dying to engage through the pandemic. They get at it at this physically distanced show at a jumping Wasena.

Details: 7 p.m. Wasena Park. $10 general admission; $15 single-ticket pod; single VIP $30; six-person VIP pod $125 via http://bit.ly/hootandhollertix

Low Low Chariot Acoustic Duo

Rock-fueled country music led by the always busy JD Sutphin.

Details: 5 p.m. Charlie’s Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, lowlowchariot.com

Mason Creek

Traditional bluegrass that’s picked and sung in good style.

Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — JoJo Stockton & Stu Brown

Stockton and Brown, of Solacoustix, provide the soundtrack for giving.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org

