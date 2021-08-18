 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Tommy Emmanuel, Tuba Skinny, Sidewalk Prophets at Replenish Fest
0 comments

Top Tickets — Tommy Emmanuel, Tuba Skinny, Sidewalk Prophets at Replenish Fest

{{featured_button_text}}

Sound clips and pics of some live and live-streaming music in the valleys this week. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

Charissa Joy & The Soul Shakers This new band of all-stars, with powerful singer Charissa Morrison up front and Henry Lazenby on guitar, makes its Martin’s debut.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, charissamorrisonproject.com

Party in Elmwood: Jim Quick & Coastline

Frontman Quick labels his brand of beach music “genuine swamp soul.”

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at gate, 12-younger free. Downtownroanoke.org, jimquick.com

Cameron Moore

Check out Moore’s “P.S. Love Awaits” at youtu.be/6YZrQqR8z_s.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, cameronmooremusic.com

FRIDAY

Tommy Emmanuel

With Andy McKee

Sure, a Tommy Emmanuel show is a treat for six-string freaks, but the Australian that Chet Atkins dubbed a fellow “Certified Guitar Player” doesn’t just shred — he makes music. Opener McKee, too, has nailed the super-rhythmic finger style.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $50 advance, $55 day of show (tax, fees not included) via seetickets.us/08202021. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, tommyemmanuel.com, andymckee.com

The Marshall Tucker Band

With Adam Rutledge

Longtime southern rockers “Take The Highway” back to Southwest Virginia, this time stopping at Dr Pepper Park.

Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $49 pit, $25 general admission, $99 VIP skybox. Drpepperpark.com, marshalltucker.com, adamrutledgemusic.com

Virginia Ground

A folking, rocking, far Southwest Virginia favorite returns to the valley.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/virginiagroundband

First Fridays: Gypsy Nix

Stalwart Roanoke performers Doug and Robin Settles jam out with their new Fleetwood Mac tribute.

Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com

Friday Night Jamboree: Bill & Maggie Anderson, Rock Castle Ramblers

Gospel music and dance tunes under the same roof.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, vintageacoustic.cc

Solacoustix

Stuart Brown, JoJo Stockton and company hit at the Roanoke City Market Building.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, bit.ly/solacoustix

Billy and Erika Steele

Members of Pulaski act The Antecedents go duo-style.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, facebook.com/theantecedents

Root 2 Music

With Wayne Willingham

Live folk music with two Third Street favorites.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, root2music.com, waynewillingham.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Tuba Skinny

Horn-powered act from New Orleans in 2017 won the Big Easy Award for best traditional jazz band in its home city. Tuba Skinny has multiple New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival appearances on its resume, and has played internationally.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Market Square, Roanoke. Free. jeffcenter.org. 7 p.m. Saturday. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, tubaskinny.com

Warren Garrett

Everybody with a guitar and some vocal skills is moving to Nashville these days. Warren Garrett, an upstate South Carolina boy, has been there for a while. Check out a video of his song "Bank" at youtu.be/hd8cxHY9C74.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, warrengarrettmusic.com

SATURDAY

Replenish Fest

With Sidewalk Prophets, Replenished Band, January Hairston and more

Christian festival includes plenty of music, including national act Sidewalk Prophets.

Details: Noon Friday gates (campers only), 10 a.m. Saturday. Burnett Farm, 5430 Indian Valley Road, Willis. $15, $5 ages 7-13, free to 6-younger. replenishfest.com, sidewalkprophets.com, facebook.com/officialJanuaryHairston

Pure Prairie League

A classic country-rock act delivers such hits as “Amie” and “Two Lane Highway.”

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater $52.50 advance, $57.50 day of show via seetickets.us/08212021 (fees, tax not included). pureprairieleague.com

Jamie McLean Band

With Mitchel Evan

Blues and Southern rock guitarist and singer McLean returns to town.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. jamiemcleanband.com

Chupacabras

Big energy and musicality from an Afrobeat- and surf-slinging band.

Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, chupacabrasmusic.com

West Station Block Party: Eric Wayne Band, Five Dollar Shake, Black Mountain Revival

Family fun, food, games and music on Salem Avenue.

Details: 11 a.m. 400 block Salem Avenue Southwest (Big Lick Brewing Co., Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje, Beamer’s 25), Roanoke. Free. facebook.com/EricWayneBand, facebook.com/fdshake, blackmountainrevival.com

Terry Brown & The Fire

Brown, a bona fide soul slinger, always puts on a good show.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub

Florencia Rusiñol

An east Tennessean of Argentinian descent brings Latin, jazz and pop.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, florenciarusinol.com

Marie Anderson

Guitarist and singer Anderson has rock and pop covers and originals.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, reverbnation.com/mariefrithanderson

Dog Bowl: East Bound And Down

The aforementioned Doug and Robin Settles wrap up their musical weekend with this rock act.

Details: 5 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage

Vinyl Nation

Members of Seven Mile Ford, including singer Christy Bowles, are in this band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/Vinyl.Nation.2021

Live Music on the Village Green: Downtown Pickers

Bluegrass al fresco in Floyd.

Details: 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, downtown Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/promisetomusic

SUNDAY

Jesse Ray Carter, Sean K. Preston

Shows from guys who have lots of blues and honky-tonk in their repertoires.

Details: 1 p.m. (Carter) and 5 p.m (Preston). Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic, seankpreston.com

Bluegrass and Brunch: Mason Creek

Traditional bluegrass players pick while you do chow and beer.

Details: 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass

The Jive Exchange

Blues, soul and rock originals and covers.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange

WEDNESDAY

Ben Trout Band

Trout and his band have a deep songbook and a lot of fun playing.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free.

Troublesome Blues Band

Acoustic folk, blues and jams from a Roanoke band.

Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, facebook.com/troublesomeblues

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mark Wahlberg joins Kevin Hart in ‘Me Time’ at Netflix

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert