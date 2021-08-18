Top Tickets — Tommy Emmanuel, Tuba Skinny, Sidewalk Prophets at Replenish Fest

THURSDAY
Charissa Joy & The Soul Shakers This new band of all-stars, with powerful singer Charissa Morrison up front and Henry Lazenby on guitar, makes its Martin’s debut.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, charissamorrisonproject.com
Party in Elmwood: Jim Quick & Coastline
Frontman Quick labels his brand of beach music “genuine swamp soul.”
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at gate, 12-younger free. Downtownroanoke.org, jimquick.com
Cameron Moore
Check out Moore’s “P.S. Love Awaits” at youtu.be/6YZrQqR8z_s.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, cameronmooremusic.com
FRIDAY
Tommy Emmanuel
With Andy McKee
Sure, a Tommy Emmanuel show is a treat for six-string freaks, but the Australian that Chet Atkins dubbed a fellow “Certified Guitar Player” doesn’t just shred — he makes music. Opener McKee, too, has nailed the super-rhythmic finger style.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $50 advance, $55 day of show (tax, fees not included) via seetickets.us/08202021. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, tommyemmanuel.com, andymckee.com
The Marshall Tucker Band
With Adam Rutledge
Longtime southern rockers “Take The Highway” back to Southwest Virginia, this time stopping at Dr Pepper Park.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $49 pit, $25 general admission, $99 VIP skybox. Drpepperpark.com, marshalltucker.com, adamrutledgemusic.com
Virginia Ground
A folking, rocking, far Southwest Virginia favorite returns to the valley.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/virginiagroundband
First Fridays: Gypsy Nix
Stalwart Roanoke performers Doug and Robin Settles jam out with their new Fleetwood Mac tribute.
Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com
Friday Night Jamboree: Bill & Maggie Anderson, Rock Castle Ramblers
Gospel music and dance tunes under the same roof.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, vintageacoustic.cc
Solacoustix
Stuart Brown, JoJo Stockton and company hit at the Roanoke City Market Building.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, bit.ly/solacoustix
Billy and Erika Steele
Members of Pulaski act The Antecedents go duo-style.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, facebook.com/theantecedents
Root 2 Music
With Wayne Willingham
Live folk music with two Third Street favorites.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, root2music.com, waynewillingham.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Tuba Skinny
Horn-powered act from New Orleans in 2017 won the Big Easy Award for best traditional jazz band in its home city. Tuba Skinny has multiple New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival appearances on its resume, and has played internationally.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Market Square, Roanoke. Free. jeffcenter.org. 7 p.m. Saturday. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, tubaskinny.com
Warren Garrett
Everybody with a guitar and some vocal skills is moving to Nashville these days. Warren Garrett, an upstate South Carolina boy, has been there for a while. Check out a video of his song "Bank" at youtu.be/hd8cxHY9C74.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, warrengarrettmusic.com
SATURDAY
Replenish Fest
With Sidewalk Prophets, Replenished Band, January Hairston and more
Christian festival includes plenty of music, including national act Sidewalk Prophets.
Details: Noon Friday gates (campers only), 10 a.m. Saturday. Burnett Farm, 5430 Indian Valley Road, Willis. $15, $5 ages 7-13, free to 6-younger. replenishfest.com, sidewalkprophets.com, facebook.com/officialJanuaryHairston
Pure Prairie League
A classic country-rock act delivers such hits as “Amie” and “Two Lane Highway.”
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater $52.50 advance, $57.50 day of show via seetickets.us/08212021 (fees, tax not included). pureprairieleague.com
Jamie McLean Band
With Mitchel Evan
Blues and Southern rock guitarist and singer McLean returns to town.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. jamiemcleanband.com
Chupacabras
Big energy and musicality from an Afrobeat- and surf-slinging band.
Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, chupacabrasmusic.com
West Station Block Party: Eric Wayne Band, Five Dollar Shake, Black Mountain Revival
Family fun, food, games and music on Salem Avenue.
Details: 11 a.m. 400 block Salem Avenue Southwest (Big Lick Brewing Co., Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje, Beamer’s 25), Roanoke. Free. facebook.com/EricWayneBand, facebook.com/fdshake, blackmountainrevival.com
Terry Brown & The Fire
Brown, a bona fide soul slinger, always puts on a good show.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub
Florencia Rusiñol
An east Tennessean of Argentinian descent brings Latin, jazz and pop.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, florenciarusinol.com
Marie Anderson
Guitarist and singer Anderson has rock and pop covers and originals.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, reverbnation.com/mariefrithanderson
Dog Bowl: East Bound And Down
The aforementioned Doug and Robin Settles wrap up their musical weekend with this rock act.
Details: 5 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage
Vinyl Nation
Members of Seven Mile Ford, including singer Christy Bowles, are in this band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/Vinyl.Nation.2021
Live Music on the Village Green: Downtown Pickers
Bluegrass al fresco in Floyd.
Details: 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, downtown Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, facebook.com/promisetomusic
SUNDAY
Jesse Ray Carter, Sean K. Preston
Shows from guys who have lots of blues and honky-tonk in their repertoires.
Details: 1 p.m. (Carter) and 5 p.m (Preston). Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic, seankpreston.com
Bluegrass and Brunch: Mason Creek
Traditional bluegrass players pick while you do chow and beer.
Details: 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass
The Jive Exchange
Blues, soul and rock originals and covers.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange
WEDNESDAY
Ben Trout Band
Trout and his band have a deep songbook and a lot of fun playing.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free.
Troublesome Blues Band
Acoustic folk, blues and jams from a Roanoke band.
Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, facebook.com/troublesomeblues