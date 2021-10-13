 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Vintage Trouble at Go Fest, Mavis Staples, Jontavious Willis, 38 Special, The Broadcast
0 comments

Top Tickets — Vintage Trouble at Go Fest, Mavis Staples, Jontavious Willis, 38 Special, The Broadcast

{{featured_button_text}}
PRIMARY IMAGE VT_2019__455.jpeg

Vintage Trouble

 Courtesy of Lee Cherry

Get some sounds and pics from acts playing the Roanoke Valley this weekend. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

Jontavious Willis

With Adam Dean Morrison

Willis, a deeply fluent blues guitar finger-picker, is already in good company. Both Taj Mahal and Keb Mo had a hand in producing the 25-year-old’s 2019 album, “Spectacular Class.”

Details: 6:30 p.m. (doors) Epperly Mill, 532 Epperly Mill Road, Floyd. $45 (vaccine card or negative test required). 745-3888, epperlymill.com, jontaviouswillis.com

Kayla Lynn & The Change

Hear pop with soul and funk inflections from a young, Asheville, North Carolina, act.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, kaylalynnmusic.com

Dog Rocket Blues Band

Some solid blues-rockers from Roanoke jam out on Crystal Spring Avenue.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, dogrocketbluesband.com

FRIDAY

38 Special

With Crobar Cane

A perennial southern rock favorite will rock you into the night. Hold on loosely, y’all.

Details: 6 p.m. (gates) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $59 pit, $40 general admission. drpepperpark.com, 38special.com, facebook.com/crobarcane

Orange Culture

With Incavalli, Her Majesty

A trio of young bands with something to say hits The Spot on Kirk stage.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $12 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial, facebook.com/incavalliofficial, hermajestyband

Terry Brown Ascension Project

Brown, a terrific singer, and his band bring beaucoup funk and soul with a massive pocket.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject

Charissa Joy & the High Frequency

Powerful singer Charissa Morrison and her band of Roanoke all stars are sure to rock.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, facebook.com/CharissaMorrisonProject

Pasadena ‘78

If you dig Van Halen and you haven’t seen this Roanoke band yet, get to Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. charliehamillgroup.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Go Outside Festival

With BANFF Mountain Film Festival (Friday), Vintage Trouble with Lazy Man Dub Band (Saturday), The Floorboards with JGC (Sunday)

Downtown Roanoke will welcome outdoor adventures, urban-style with the Go Outside Festival. Hard-hitting rock/R&B slingers Vintage Trouble bring good songs, huge energy and much talent.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. Free Friday, $25 Saturday, free Sunday. roanokegofest.com, vintagetrouble.com, lazymandubband.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com

Jake Dodds

Indiana boy Dodds makes the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk a regular stop on his touring adventures.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 both nights. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com

SATURDAY

The Broadcast

Soul/rockers from Asheville, North Carolina, veterans of many FloydFests, return to Martin’s with new music including upcoming single “Burn One Down.”

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. thebroadcastmusic.com

Jeff Little Trio

Little is a mainstay in the bluegrass world, coming from a rare perspective, behind the 88s. The pianist brings his act to Floyd.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, jefflittle.net

Dylan Dent

Alternative hip-hop performer Dent is an auteur who did practically all the work on “The Weirdo II: The Weirdo’s Progress.”

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $9 advance, $12 door. linktr.ee/DylansPrism

Virginia Electric

Garage/Americana foursome has a good new album, “For The Good Of Yourself.”

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, virginiaelectricmusic.com

Parkway After Dark: Arkansauce

A string band from Arkansas (get it?) combines many folk/roots styles into its own thing.

Details: 8 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, arkansaucemusic.com

Strung Like a Horse

A gonzo/Americana quartet that has been around for a minute hits Floyd.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, strunglikeahorse.com

Seph Custer & Colby Helms

Get a night of good-vibing acoustic music at the Grill.

Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, sephcustermusic.com

SUNDAY

Ryan Greer

Country, rock and Americana singer and songwriter Greer plays a solo show.

Details: 11 a.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, reverbnation.com/ryangreer

TUESDAY

Violins of Hope Community Concert

The Virginia Holocaust Museum and Violins of Hope present “And Their Music Lives On,” highlighting Jewish composers whose music the Nazis suppressed in the 1930s and 1940s.

Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre, main theater, Roanoke. $10. 345-6177, grandintheatre.com, vaholocaust.org, violins-of-hope.com, RoanokeJewishFederation@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY

Mavis Staples

Read more about this show from a living legend of soul and social justice in Tuesday’s Extra.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $92, $72, $508 VIP table of up to four. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, mavisstaples.com

Kemistry Band

A wonderful singer, Rhiana Haley, is working with this act these days.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free.

More Coverage

See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT

Go to this article at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video featuring some of the acts featured here.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears discusses title of potential upcoming book

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert