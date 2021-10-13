Top Tickets — Vintage Trouble at Go Fest, Mavis Staples, Jontavious Willis, 38 Special, The Broadcast

THURSDAY
Jontavious Willis
With Adam Dean Morrison
Willis, a deeply fluent blues guitar finger-picker, is already in good company. Both Taj Mahal and Keb Mo had a hand in producing the 25-year-old’s 2019 album, “Spectacular Class.”
Details: 6:30 p.m. (doors) Epperly Mill, 532 Epperly Mill Road, Floyd. $45 (vaccine card or negative test required). 745-3888, epperlymill.com, jontaviouswillis.com
Kayla Lynn & The Change
Hear pop with soul and funk inflections from a young, Asheville, North Carolina, act.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, kaylalynnmusic.com
Dog Rocket Blues Band
Some solid blues-rockers from Roanoke jam out on Crystal Spring Avenue.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, dogrocketbluesband.com
FRIDAY
38 Special
With Crobar Cane
A perennial southern rock favorite will rock you into the night. Hold on loosely, y’all.
Details: 6 p.m. (gates) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $59 pit, $40 general admission. drpepperpark.com, 38special.com, facebook.com/crobarcane
Orange Culture
With Incavalli, Her Majesty
A trio of young bands with something to say hits The Spot on Kirk stage.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $12 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial, facebook.com/incavalliofficial, hermajestyband
Terry Brown Ascension Project
Brown, a terrific singer, and his band bring beaucoup funk and soul with a massive pocket.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject
Charissa Joy & the High Frequency
Powerful singer Charissa Morrison and her band of Roanoke all stars are sure to rock.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, facebook.com/CharissaMorrisonProject
Pasadena ‘78
If you dig Van Halen and you haven’t seen this Roanoke band yet, get to Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. charliehamillgroup.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Go Outside Festival
With BANFF Mountain Film Festival (Friday), Vintage Trouble with Lazy Man Dub Band (Saturday), The Floorboards with JGC (Sunday)
Downtown Roanoke will welcome outdoor adventures, urban-style with the Go Outside Festival. Hard-hitting rock/R&B slingers Vintage Trouble bring good songs, huge energy and much talent.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. Free Friday, $25 Saturday, free Sunday. roanokegofest.com, vintagetrouble.com, lazymandubband.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com
Jake Dodds
Indiana boy Dodds makes the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk a regular stop on his touring adventures.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 both nights. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com
SATURDAY
The Broadcast
Soul/rockers from Asheville, North Carolina, veterans of many FloydFests, return to Martin’s with new music including upcoming single “Burn One Down.”
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. thebroadcastmusic.com
Jeff Little Trio
Little is a mainstay in the bluegrass world, coming from a rare perspective, behind the 88s. The pianist brings his act to Floyd.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, jefflittle.net
Dylan Dent
Alternative hip-hop performer Dent is an auteur who did practically all the work on “The Weirdo II: The Weirdo’s Progress.”
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $9 advance, $12 door. linktr.ee/DylansPrism
Virginia Electric
Garage/Americana foursome has a good new album, “For The Good Of Yourself.”
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, virginiaelectricmusic.com
Parkway After Dark: Arkansauce
A string band from Arkansas (get it?) combines many folk/roots styles into its own thing.
Details: 8 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, arkansaucemusic.com
Strung Like a Horse
A gonzo/Americana quartet that has been around for a minute hits Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, strunglikeahorse.com
Seph Custer & Colby Helms
Get a night of good-vibing acoustic music at the Grill.
Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, sephcustermusic.com
SUNDAY
Ryan Greer
Country, rock and Americana singer and songwriter Greer plays a solo show.
Details: 11 a.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, reverbnation.com/ryangreer
TUESDAY
Violins of Hope Community Concert
The Virginia Holocaust Museum and Violins of Hope present “And Their Music Lives On,” highlighting Jewish composers whose music the Nazis suppressed in the 1930s and 1940s.
Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre, main theater, Roanoke. $10. 345-6177, grandintheatre.com, vaholocaust.org, violins-of-hope.com, RoanokeJewishFederation@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY
Mavis Staples
Read more about this show from a living legend of soul and social justice in Tuesday’s Extra.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $92, $72, $508 VIP table of up to four. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, mavisstaples.com
Kemistry Band
A wonderful singer, Rhiana Haley, is working with this act these days.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free.