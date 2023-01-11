Top Tickets — Violet Bell, Greg Greenway, The Wildmans, WWE

THURSDAY
JE Feazell & th’ Dive Bar Stars
Rock ‘n’ roll quartet has plenty of grit and original songs.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 450-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic
FRIDAY
Violet Bell
Lizzy Ross brings an outstanding vocal style to this acoustic duo.
Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, violetbell.net
Greg Greenway With Greg Trafidlo
Greenway, of harmony-laden folk trio Brother Sun, hits Roanoke solo.
Details: 7:30 pm. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, greggreenway.com, gregtrafidlo.com
Grub
With Minka
Eclectic trio trucks in rock, pop and electronic music.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. grubofficial.com, weareminka.com
Maiden & Crow Tattoo Presents: Human Infection, Pathogenisis, Desolations Edge
It’s a Friday the 13th full of death metal. Good luck!
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 via eventbrite.com/e/488355904657.
Friday the 13th Slasher Bash: Sever the Wicked, Crawling Filth, Freedom From The Shadows
Another stroke of good fortune for metal fans.
Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, severthewicked.com, facebook.com/freedomfromtheshadows
McFadden & Friends
Hear blues, jazz and pop music from this group.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Ben Trout
Trout has a deep songbook of rock covers and originals.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, bentroutmusic.com
James Lagueux Duo
Guitarist Lagueux plays jazz, rock and fusion.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Kyle Dills
Hear Dills’ “Can’t Catch A Fish” at youtu.be/0EqwkgIYYOk.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies, contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/KyleDillsOfficial
SATURDAY
The Wildmans
With Highland Reverie
This Floyd-based trio — siblings Aila and Eli Wildman, and Victor Furtado — wins high profile awards for its ensemble and individual playing, but strong songs and harmonies are at its core. A couple of ringers, drummer Nick Falk and bassist P.J. George, will join in for this show.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, thewildmans.net, highlandreverie.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
Grappling favorites Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are on the bill.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Coliseum. $112, $82, $62, $42, $27, $17; $5 on-site parking. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, wwe.com
Twin Creeks Stringband
The old-time dance band once known as the Dry Hill Draggers have sold out the Harvester.
Details: 7 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT. facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime
VillaNova
Funky rock band from South Carolina hits Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10. facebook.com/VILLANOVAMUSICROCKS
Playlist 4 Life Benefit: The Darkside Experience
Pink Floyd music for a good cause — suicide prevention.
Details: 7 p.m. Pizza Den. $10 suggested donation. facebook.com/playlist4lifeva, thedarksideexperience.com
Gasoline Alley
This Roanoke band is a classic rock radio station come to life.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. bit.ly/gasalleyfb
Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul
Vaughan, a fine singer and multi-instrumentalist, leads a band of excellent musicians.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com
Kyle Forry & Corey Hunley
Two singer/songwriter buddies trade tunes.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. coreyhunley.com, reverbnation.com/musician/kyleforry
King of Mars
This touring band bills itself as “dad rock for the youth.”
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. thekingofmars.com
Big Lick Conspiracy
It’s a night of improvisational comedy.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via eventbrite.com. facebook.com/BigLickConspiracy
MONDAY
Springhouse Community School Presents: Public Screening of “Just Mercy”
For Martin Luther King Day, a Floyd school presents a screening and discussion of the recent Michael B. Jordan movie about getting a wrongly convicted man off Alabama’s death row.
Details: 2 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free. springhouse.org, justmercyfilm.com
WEDNESDAY
Rossdafareye
Check out a solo looping show from a cat who plays some mighty fine guitar.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/Rossdafareye
