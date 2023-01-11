 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top Tickets — Violet Bell, Greg Greenway, The Wildmans, WWE

Violet Bell

THURSDAY

JE Feazell & th’ Dive Bar Stars

Rock ‘n’ roll quartet has plenty of grit and original songs.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 450-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic

FRIDAY

Violet Bell

Lizzy Ross brings an outstanding vocal style to this acoustic duo.

Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, violetbell.net

Greg Greenway With Greg Trafidlo

Greenway, of harmony-laden folk trio Brother Sun, hits Roanoke solo.

Details: 7:30 pm. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, greggreenway.com, gregtrafidlo.com

Grub

With Minka

Eclectic trio trucks in rock, pop and electronic music.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. grubofficial.com, weareminka.com

Maiden & Crow Tattoo Presents: Human Infection, Pathogenisis, Desolations Edge

It’s a Friday the 13th full of death metal. Good luck!

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 via eventbrite.com/e/488355904657.

Friday the 13th Slasher Bash: Sever the Wicked, Crawling Filth, Freedom From The Shadows

Another stroke of good fortune for metal fans.

Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, severthewicked.com, facebook.com/freedomfromtheshadows

McFadden & Friends

Hear blues, jazz and pop music from this group.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

Ben Trout

Trout has a deep songbook of rock covers and originals.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, bentroutmusic.com

James Lagueux Duo

Guitarist Lagueux plays jazz, rock and fusion.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Kyle Dills

Hear Dills’ “Can’t Catch A Fish” at youtu.be/0EqwkgIYYOk.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies, contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/KyleDillsOfficial

the wildmans 2023

The Wildmans

SATURDAY

The Wildmans

With Highland Reverie

This Floyd-based trio — siblings Aila and Eli Wildman, and Victor Furtado — wins high profile awards for its ensemble and individual playing, but strong songs and harmonies are at its core. A couple of ringers, drummer Nick Falk and bassist P.J. George, will join in for this show.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, thewildmans.net, highlandreverie.com

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Grappling favorites Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are on the bill.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Coliseum. $112, $82, $62, $42, $27, $17; $5 on-site parking. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, wwe.com

Twin Creeks Stringband

The old-time dance band once known as the Dry Hill Draggers have sold out the Harvester.

Details: 7 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT. facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime

VillaNova

Funky rock band from South Carolina hits Floyd.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10. facebook.com/VILLANOVAMUSICROCKS

Playlist 4 Life Benefit: The Darkside Experience

Pink Floyd music for a good cause — suicide prevention.

Details: 7 p.m. Pizza Den. $10 suggested donation. facebook.com/playlist4lifeva, thedarksideexperience.com

Gasoline Alley

This Roanoke band is a classic rock radio station come to life.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. bit.ly/gasalleyfb

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

Vaughan, a fine singer and multi-instrumentalist, leads a band of excellent musicians.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, hoppievaughan.com

Kyle Forry & Corey Hunley

Two singer/songwriter buddies trade tunes.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. coreyhunley.com, reverbnation.com/musician/kyleforry

King of Mars

This touring band bills itself as “dad rock for the youth.”

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. thekingofmars.com

Big Lick Conspiracy

It’s a night of improvisational comedy.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via eventbrite.com. facebook.com/BigLickConspiracy

MONDAY

Springhouse Community School Presents: Public Screening of “Just Mercy”

For Martin Luther King Day, a Floyd school presents a screening and discussion of the recent Michael B. Jordan movie about getting a wrongly convicted man off Alabama’s death row.

Details: 2 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free. springhouse.org, justmercyfilm.com

WEDNESDAY

Rossdafareye

Check out a solo looping show from a cat who plays some mighty fine guitar.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/Rossdafareye

Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.

See live music and other listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT and roanoke.com/events.

