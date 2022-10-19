Top Tickets — 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Eternal Summers, RSO, Bob Mould, Koe Wetzel, Zach Willliams, Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, Roanoque Baroque, Grace Pettis, Hillbilly Casino

THURSDAY
Kitchen Dwellers
With Daniel Donato
The combination of folk-grassy Montana natives the Kitchen Dwellers and “cosmic country & western” guitar slinger Donato, from Nashville, turned out to be a sure bet for a sell-out. Both of these acts are approaching peak, and 5 Points denizens want to catch that action.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. SOLD OUT. 5pointsmusic.com, kitchendwellers.com, danieldonato.com
Opera Roanoke: A Way with Words Vol. 2 The Leap Chronicles
Spoken word, poetry and music from poets Nick George and Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock, sopranos Olivia Rominiyi and Rebecca Cummings Scales, and pianist Gregory Thompson.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $20. thespotonkirk.org, operaroanoke.org
Honky Tonk Thursdays: Kelley & The Cowboys
This rural North Carolina band traffics in western swing and rockabilly music.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers). 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, kelleyandthecowboys.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Josh Clark’s Visible Spectrum
Former bassist and singer with Travers Brothership, a talented cat in his own right, brings his new act to town.
Details: 9 p.m. Thursday. Awful Arthur’s, Roanoke. Free. 540-344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown. 5:30 p.m. Friday. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/JoshClarksVisibleSpectrum
Chris Timbers Band
Loudoun native Timbers has some cool singer/songwriter rock on offer.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com. 8 p.m. Friday. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, christimbers.com
FRIDAY
Eternal Summers
With Carlos Truly, Lost In Space Camp
One of Roanoke’s best indie-rock exports is back at it and headlining at The Spot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 door. eternalsummersband.com, carlostruly.com, lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Romantic Broadway
Gary Mauer and Beth Southard of Broadway fame join the RSO this night.
Detals: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $56, $45, $34, $31. 540-343-9127, rso.com
Mike Gangloff & Isak Howell
With Jordan Perry, Kaily Schenker
Two-thirds of Black Twig Pickers headline with fiddle, banjo, guitar and mouth harp.
Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free (donations encouraged). 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, blacktwigpickers.bandcamp.com
Also …
Five Dollar Shake 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8
Salsa Noke “Brewchata” 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
The Frequency 9 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $10
Harvest Blaque 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
Dog Rocket Blues Band 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
The Rarely Available Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Drew Gibson, with Betsy Biesenbach 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Michael Leatherman
This country singer and songwriter transplanted to Nashville from Virginia in 2019.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies, contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, michaelleatherman.com
SATURDAY
Bob Mould
With H.C. McEntire
Mould, who first came to attention fronting Minneapolis punk ground-breakers Hüsker Dü, led alt-rock band Sugar in the 1990s and DJ’d electronic music in New York’s and Washington D.C.’s LGBTQ+ scene. He comes to Rocky Mount for a solo show with electric guitars, playing music from his excellent 2020 album, “Blue Hearts,” and his “Distortion” retrospective series.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $37, $238 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, bobmould.com, hcmcentire.com
Koe Wetzel
With Trey Lewis, Kolby Cooper
Rocking country star Wetzel hits Salem leading a triple-bill, with music from albums “Hell Paso” and “Noise Complaint.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $67, $57, $47, $42 $37. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, koewetzelmusic.com, treylewismusic.com, kolbycooper.com
Zach Williams
With Ben Fuller
Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian musician Williams puts outlaw country and southern rock into his praise music mix.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $71.75, $31.75, $21.75, VIP $201.75; parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, zachwilliamsmusic.com, benfullerofficial.com
Blue Ridge Folklife Festival
Annual rural roots blast in Ferrum features music, crafts, draft horses, racing hounds, muscle cars, ancient tractors and more family fun.
Details: 10 a.m. Ferrum College, Ferrum. $10, $5 to 55-older and 6-15, free 5-younger advance; $15, $10 55-older and 6-15, free to 5-younger at gate. ferrum.edu/blueridgeinstitute
Jeff Little Trio
Bluegrass piano master brings his act to Floyd.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $22.50 via aftontickets.com. jefflittle.net
Also …
Skydog 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $17 general admission advance and other ticket options via seetickets.us/10222022; $19 day of show
Summer Music Series: Palmyra 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure, New Castle. Free (donations accepted)
J.E. Feazell & th’ Dive Bar Stars 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Seedpicker 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8
The Kind 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10
The Jasons with The Falsies, The Good GodDamn and BOLO 1037 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10, 18-older https://www.facebook.com/events/651741683029088
Ben Trout 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Roanoque Baroque
A Roanoke-based ensemble of instrumentalists and singers, playing music from the Renaissance to contemporary periods (especially from the 18th century) makes its debut with shows at two churches.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Ave. 3 p.m. First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St. S.W. $20 suggested donation to performers at venue or via stjohnlutheran.org/give. roanoquebaroque.org
SUNDAY
Grace Pettis
With Mike Franke
The headliner is Pierce Pettis’ daughter. Pierce, a traveling folk/Americana performer, is popular at 3rd Street Coffeehouse, but Grace Pettis has plenty of her own good stuff going, the latest of which is her CD “Working Woman,” a rocking set that features guest spots from Indigo Girls, Ruthie Foster and The Watson Twins, among others. Check her out, matinee-style, in Roanoke.
Details: 3 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB
Acrobuffos “Air Play”
A flying circus-style of comedy debuts at the Moss.
Details: 2 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, acrobuffos.com
Grandin Chillage Pop-Up: Mad Iguanas
Weather troubles spoiled the Chillage’s final show of the season, its final one at the old gas station site on Grandin Road. Here’s a suitable make-up.
Details: 4 p.m. Roanoke Co+op, 1319 Grandin Road. $5, free to 12-younger, 18-younger must have adult accompaniment; leashed and friendly pets welcome; $5 drink tickets. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, themadiguanas.com
Also …
Keith Goggin 1 p.m., Liv Sloan 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Lenny Marcus & Friends 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Jeremy Davall 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
MONDAY
Hillbilly Casino
Nic Roulette and the punk-leaning rockabilly Nashville cats of Hillbilly Casino swing through Roanoke for a good start to another week.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 540-400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, facebook.com/TheHillbillyCasino
TUESDAY
“Weird Al” Yankovic
With Emo Philips
Yankovic, the pop song parodist with decades of hits mocking others’ hits, has made the Berglund theater a regular tour stop. That’s great for Roanoke. Classically weird stand-up comic Philips opens.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $99, $84, $64, $44, VIP $329 via berglundcenter.live; parking $5. weirdal.com, emophilips.com
Also …
Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free
WEDNESDAY
Ben Trout Band 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free
Coming up …
Oct. 27 MercyMe 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $129, $89, $65, $45, $32, parking $5