 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
TOP TICKETS

Top Tickets — 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Eternal Summers, RSO, Bob Mould, Koe Wetzel, Zach Willliams, Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, Roanoque Baroque, Grace Pettis, Hillbilly Casino

  • 0

THURSDAY

Kitchen Dwellers

With Daniel Donato

The combination of folk-grassy Montana natives the Kitchen Dwellers and “cosmic country & western” guitar slinger Donato, from Nashville, turned out to be a sure bet for a sell-out. Both of these acts are approaching peak, and 5 Points denizens want to catch that action.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. SOLD OUT. 5pointsmusic.com, kitchendwellers.com, danieldonato.com

Opera Roanoke: A Way with Words Vol. 2 The Leap Chronicles

People are also reading…

Spoken word, poetry and music from poets Nick George and Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock, sopranos Olivia Rominiyi and Rebecca Cummings Scales, and pianist Gregory Thompson.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $20. thespotonkirk.org, operaroanoke.org

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Kelley & The Cowboys

This rural North Carolina band traffics in western swing and rockabilly music.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers). 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, kelleyandthecowboys.com

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Josh Clark’s Visible Spectrum

Former bassist and singer with Travers Brothership, a talented cat in his own right, brings his new act to town.

Details: 9 p.m. Thursday. Awful Arthur’s, Roanoke. Free. 540-344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown. 5:30 p.m. Friday. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/JoshClarksVisibleSpectrum

Chris Timbers Band

Loudoun native Timbers has some cool singer/songwriter rock on offer.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com. 8 p.m. Friday. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, christimbers.com

FRIDAY

Eternal Summers

With Carlos Truly, Lost In Space Camp

One of Roanoke’s best indie-rock exports is back at it and headlining at The Spot.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 door. eternalsummersband.com, carlostruly.com, lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Romantic Broadway

Gary Mauer and Beth Southard of Broadway fame join the RSO this night.

Detals: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $56, $45, $34, $31. 540-343-9127, rso.com

Mike Gangloff & Isak Howell

With Jordan Perry, Kaily Schenker

Two-thirds of Black Twig Pickers headline with fiddle, banjo, guitar and mouth harp.

Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg. Free (donations encouraged). 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, blacktwigpickers.bandcamp.com

Also …

Five Dollar Shake 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8

Salsa Noke “Brewchata” 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

The Frequency 9 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $10

Harvest Blaque 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

Dog Rocket Blues Band 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

The Rarely Available Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Drew Gibson, with Betsy Biesenbach 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Michael Leatherman

This country singer and songwriter transplanted to Nashville from Virginia in 2019.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies, contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, michaelleatherman.com

SATURDAY

Bob Mould

With H.C. McEntire

Mould, who first came to attention fronting Minneapolis punk ground-breakers Hüsker Dü, led alt-rock band Sugar in the 1990s and DJ’d electronic music in New York’s and Washington D.C.’s LGBTQ+ scene. He comes to Rocky Mount for a solo show with electric guitars, playing music from his excellent 2020 album, “Blue Hearts,” and his “Distortion” retrospective series.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $37, $238 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, bobmould.com, hcmcentire.com

Koe Wetzel

With Trey Lewis, Kolby Cooper

Rocking country star Wetzel hits Salem leading a triple-bill, with music from albums “Hell Paso” and “Noise Complaint.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $67, $57, $47, $42 $37. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, koewetzelmusic.com, treylewismusic.com, kolbycooper.com

Zach Williams

With Ben Fuller

Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian musician Williams puts outlaw country and southern rock into his praise music mix.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $71.75, $31.75, $21.75, VIP $201.75; parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, zachwilliamsmusic.com, benfullerofficial.com

Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

Annual rural roots blast in Ferrum features music, crafts, draft horses, racing hounds, muscle cars, ancient tractors and more family fun.

Details: 10 a.m. Ferrum College, Ferrum. $10, $5 to 55-older and 6-15, free 5-younger advance; $15, $10 55-older and 6-15, free to 5-younger at gate. ferrum.edu/blueridgeinstitute

Jeff Little Trio

Bluegrass piano master brings his act to Floyd.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $22.50 via aftontickets.com. jefflittle.net

Also …

Skydog 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $17 general admission advance and other ticket options via seetickets.us/10222022; $19 day of show

Summer Music Series: Palmyra 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure, New Castle. Free (donations accepted)

J.E. Feazell & th’ Dive Bar Stars 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Seedpicker 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8

The Kind 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10

The Jasons with The Falsies, The Good GodDamn and BOLO 1037 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10, 18-older https://www.facebook.com/events/651741683029088

Ben Trout 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Roanoque Baroque

A Roanoke-based ensemble of instrumentalists and singers, playing music from the Renaissance to contemporary periods (especially from the 18th century) makes its debut with shows at two churches.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Ave. 3 p.m. First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St. S.W. $20 suggested donation to performers at venue or via stjohnlutheran.org/give. roanoquebaroque.org

SUNDAY

Grace Pettis

With Mike Franke

The headliner is Pierce Pettis’ daughter. Pierce, a traveling folk/Americana performer, is popular at 3rd Street Coffeehouse, but Grace Pettis has plenty of her own good stuff going, the latest of which is her CD “Working Woman,” a rocking set that features guest spots from Indigo Girls, Ruthie Foster and The Watson Twins, among others. Check her out, matinee-style, in Roanoke.

Details: 3 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB

Acrobuffos “Air Play”

A flying circus-style of comedy debuts at the Moss.

Details: 2 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, acrobuffos.com

Grandin Chillage Pop-Up: Mad Iguanas

Weather troubles spoiled the Chillage’s final show of the season, its final one at the old gas station site on Grandin Road. Here’s a suitable make-up.

Details: 4 p.m. Roanoke Co+op, 1319 Grandin Road. $5, free to 12-younger, 18-younger must have adult accompaniment; leashed and friendly pets welcome; $5 drink tickets. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, themadiguanas.com

Also …

Keith Goggin 1 p.m., Liv Sloan 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Lenny Marcus & Friends 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Jeremy Davall 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

MONDAY

Hillbilly Casino

Nic Roulette and the punk-leaning rockabilly Nashville cats of Hillbilly Casino swing through Roanoke for a good start to another week.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 540-400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, facebook.com/TheHillbillyCasino

TUESDAY

“Weird Al” Yankovic

With Emo Philips

Yankovic, the pop song parodist with decades of hits mocking others’ hits, has made the Berglund theater a regular tour stop. That’s great for Roanoke. Classically weird stand-up comic Philips opens.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $99, $84, $64, $44, VIP $329 via berglundcenter.live; parking $5. weirdal.com, emophilips.com

Also …

Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free

WEDNESDAY

Ben Trout Band 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free

Coming up …

Oct. 27 MercyMe 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $129, $89, $65, $45, $32, parking $5

More Coverage

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see more listings.

See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via https://bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael B. Jordan thinks 'Creed III' ''was the perfect time'' to begin directing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert