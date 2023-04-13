THURSDAY
Joe Gatto
Check out the stand-up comic from "Impractical Jokers."
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $99.75, $59.75, $49.75, $39.75, on-site parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, instagram.com/joe_gatto
Uncle Muscle
With The Flooks, Bolo-1037
The headliner slings rockabilly, with a guitarist who plays like Scotty Moore.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/unclemuscleoffical, facebook.com/theflooks, bolo-1037.bandcamp.com
Bangladeafy
With Swamp Serpent & Gaffer Project
Skinny Puppy and Nine Inch Nails are among Bangladeafy's influences.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 at the door. thespotonkirk.org, bangladeafy.bandcamp.com, gafferproject.bandcamp.com
Colby Helms & Adam Cecil 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
William Seymour 6 p.m. Thursday Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 6 p.m. Friday. Fork in the Alley. Free
FRIDAY
Sonny Miles
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, fuses gospel, funk and neo-soul into his music.
Details: 8 p.m. Moss Arts Center Cube, Blacksburg. $15, $10 students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, artscenter.vt.edu, facebook.com/sonnymilesmusic
Paleface
Antifolk hero and outsider artist Paleface and his partner, drummer Mo Samalot, always bring great energy.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, palefaceonline.com
Junior Sisk
Ferrum's own bluegrass stalwart Sisk plays a buddy's Rocky Mount joint.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free. 540-482-0369, buddysbbqva.com, juniorsisk.com
Sirsy
New York-based rock duo makes a big sound, plays strong songs.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, sirsy.com
Wilson Springs Hotel
With The Floorboards
Good bluegrass- and country-adjacent music from the headliner.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $18, $22 day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, thewilsonspringshotel.com
Kerosene Willy 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $10
Yarn with Brock William Butler 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. SOLD OUT
Ryan Greer Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Tin Can Locomotive 10 p.m. Martin's. $8
Root Down Jazz Group 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free
Hustle Souls 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Christian Yancey 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies
SATURDAY
Daisy Art Parade
On UNESCO's World Art Day, a group of Roanoke creators will march about town in all sort of funky styles. Giant puppets will be on the scene. Organizers suggest watching from the John Nolen Plaza (annual home of the city's Christmas tree).
Details: Noon (registration 8 a.m. at at 108 N. Jefferson St.) Parade route: from MLK statue to MLK Bridge, then south on 1st Street, east on Campbell Avenue and north on Wall Street to rear of Taubman Museum of Art. Free. daisyartparade.com
Dylan Dent
With TyTylerTy, Taye The Truth
A trio of high quality, Roanoke-centric hip hop acts hits The Spot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance via eventbrite.com, $12 door. linktr.ee/DylansPrism, linktr.ee/TyTylerTy, facebook.com/TayeTheTruth
Tumbao!
Catch a nine-person Latin music band. Check out the single "Pa Que Me Invitan" via ffm.to/tumbao.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $8. tumbaoband.com
SUNDAY
The Malpass Brothers
Hollywood central casting could only dream of such a genuine retro country act. The bros have been hitting Southwest Virginia ever since opening for Merle Haggard in a 2009 Roanoke show.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $45 general admission. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, themalpassbrothers.com
MONDAY
Father John Misty
With Omar Velasco
The headliner, aka Joshua Tillman, did one of the greatest musical troll jobs of recent years when he covered Ryan Adams' cover of Taylor Swift's "1989." He has some very good music of his own, including 2015's "I Love You, Honeybear" and 2022's ancient jazz-pop "Chloe & The Next 20th Century."
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall. $99, $80, $65, $55, $40. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, fatherjohnmisty.com, omarvelasco.com
WEDNESDAY
Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour
Can't beat this group for great jazz — singers Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling, rising sax star Lakecia Benjamin and pianist Christian Sands leading the band, with bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Clarence Penn.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center's Shaftma Hall. $60, $45, $35, $30 via jeffcenterorg. montereyjazzfestival.org/monterey-jazz-festival-on-tour
Langhorne Slim & John Craigie
Folks around here know Slim, a hero of FloydFests past, but Craigie might not be on the radar. Don't miss out on him — he's got something cool and sometimes very funny going on.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37, $280 VIP table. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, langhorneslimmusic.com, johncraigiemusic.com
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed on this page are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.