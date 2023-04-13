THURSDAY

Joe Gatto

Check out the stand-up comic from "Impractical Jokers."

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $99.75, $59.75, $49.75, $39.75, on-site parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, instagram.com/joe_gatto

Uncle Muscle

With The Flooks, Bolo-1037

The headliner slings rockabilly, with a guitarist who plays like Scotty Moore.

Bangladeafy

With Swamp Serpent & Gaffer Project

Skinny Puppy and Nine Inch Nails are among Bangladeafy's influences.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 at the door. thespotonkirk.org, bangladeafy.bandcamp.com, gafferproject.bandcamp.com

Colby Helms & Adam Cecil 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

William Seymour 6 p.m. Thursday Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 6 p.m. Friday. Fork in the Alley. Free

FRIDAY

Sonny Miles

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, fuses gospel, funk and neo-soul into his music.

Details: 8 p.m. Moss Arts Center Cube, Blacksburg. $15, $10 students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, artscenter.vt.edu, facebook.com/sonnymilesmusic

Paleface

Antifolk hero and outsider artist Paleface and his partner, drummer Mo Samalot, always bring great energy.

Junior Sisk

Ferrum's own bluegrass stalwart Sisk plays a buddy's Rocky Mount joint.

Sirsy

New York-based rock duo makes a big sound, plays strong songs.

Wilson Springs Hotel

With The Floorboards

Good bluegrass- and country-adjacent music from the headliner.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $18, $22 day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, thewilsonspringshotel.com

Kerosene Willy 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $10

Yarn with Brock William Butler 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. SOLD OUT

Ryan Greer Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Tin Can Locomotive 10 p.m. Martin's. $8

Root Down Jazz Group 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free

Hustle Souls 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Christian Yancey 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

SATURDAY

Daisy Art Parade

On UNESCO's World Art Day, a group of Roanoke creators will march about town in all sort of funky styles. Giant puppets will be on the scene. Organizers suggest watching from the John Nolen Plaza (annual home of the city's Christmas tree).

Details: Noon (registration 8 a.m. at at 108 N. Jefferson St.) Parade route: from MLK statue to MLK Bridge, then south on 1st Street, east on Campbell Avenue and north on Wall Street to rear of Taubman Museum of Art. Free. daisyartparade.com

Dylan Dent

With TyTylerTy, Taye The Truth

A trio of high quality, Roanoke-centric hip hop acts hits The Spot.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance via eventbrite.com, $12 door. linktr.ee/DylansPrism, linktr.ee/TyTylerTy, facebook.com/TayeTheTruth

Tumbao!

Catch a nine-person Latin music band. Check out the single "Pa Que Me Invitan" via ffm.to/tumbao.

SUNDAY

The Malpass Brothers

Hollywood central casting could only dream of such a genuine retro country act. The bros have been hitting Southwest Virginia ever since opening for Merle Haggard in a 2009 Roanoke show.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $45 general admission. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, themalpassbrothers.com

MONDAY

Father John Misty

With Omar Velasco

The headliner, aka Joshua Tillman, did one of the greatest musical troll jobs of recent years when he covered Ryan Adams' cover of Taylor Swift's "1989." He has some very good music of his own, including 2015's "I Love You, Honeybear" and 2022's ancient jazz-pop "Chloe & The Next 20th Century."

WEDNESDAY

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour

Can't beat this group for great jazz — singers Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling, rising sax star Lakecia Benjamin and pianist Christian Sands leading the band, with bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Clarence Penn.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center's Shaftma Hall. $60, $45, $35, $30 via jeffcenterorg. montereyjazzfestival.org/monterey-jazz-festival-on-tour

Langhorne Slim & John Craigie

Folks around here know Slim, a hero of FloydFests past, but Craigie might not be on the radar. Don't miss out on him — he's got something cool and sometimes very funny going on.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37, $280 VIP table. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, langhorneslimmusic.com, johncraigiemusic.com

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed on this page are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.