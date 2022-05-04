Top Tickets

THURSDAY
Whiskey Myers With Shane Smith & The Saints, Goodbye June
Look back to Tuesday's Extra or go to roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more.
Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $89.50, $54.50, $44.50, $34.50. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, whiskeymyers.com, shanesmithmusic.com, goodbyejune.com
Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey, Gregg Bissonette
Check Tuesday's Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for info on this "Bass Extremes" show.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $72, $47, $340 (VIP table for four). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, victorwooten.com
Cinco de Mayo: Solacoustix
Have a funky good cinco.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, bit.ly/solacoustix
FRIDAY
First Fridays: Spank!
The “Party with a Purpose” is back again, and it kicks off with an ‘80s music tribute band that can lay down a wide variety from the era. If you dug Super Hold, check out this band.
Details: 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, spankthe80s.com
Jade Bird and Katie Pruitt
Two high quality singer/songwriters who have played FloydFest hit Rocky Mount’s premier venue.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $47, $27, $218 (VIP). jade-bird.com, katiepruitt.com
Orange Culture Album Release With The Flops
Young, energentic, talented alt-rock band Orange Culture has a new album, “Fever of 1721.”
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, orangecultureband.com, theflopsband.com
The Mad Iguanas
Rock and jams from a band that is as cool as a reptile.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, themadiguanas.com
Rockbridge With Lux Arcada, Systematic Devastation
It’s a night of punk and metal in Salem.
Details: 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/therockbridgeband
Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs With Luke Whittaker
The headliner, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, boasts a mix of “traditional and trippy.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, brownmountainlightningbugs.com
Also on Friday …
Jake Dempsey, Paul Tressel, George Penn and John McBroom 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free.
Kinnfolk 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House, Roanoke. Free.
Breakfast at Noon 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free.
Anthony Wayne Vibe 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free.
Mended Fences 9 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $15.
Kat Mills 5 p.m. Moon Hollow Brewing, Blacksburg. Free.
Ash Devine 6 p.m. Beliveau Farm Winery, Blacksburg. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/1152248188961470/
Ska in the Market 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Community School’s Strawberry Festival
One of Roanoke’s sweetest and most delicious traditional events is on again.
Details: 11 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. Free (shortcakes, sundaes, etc. available to pre-purchase at eventbrite.com). 563-5036, strawberryfestivalroanoke.org
SATURDAY
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: From the New World With Zuill Bailey, Akemi Takayama
Cellist Bailey, who often joins the RSO, and the symphony’s concert master, Takayama, will be featured. Bonus: It’s Maestro David Stewart Wiley’s 25th anniversary conducting this symphony.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $56, $48, $40, $34 via rso.com/tickets. zuillbailey.com, akemitakayama.com
Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.
For those not in on the ye ye nation happenings, Smith and Dibbles are the same guy. Country fans love them both, and they’re opening the season for Dr. Pepper Park.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $59, $35, $149 VIP. drpepperpark.com, grangersmith.com
Crawford & Power
Local country music up-and-comers help the Pop’s Farm folks warm up the place for Rooster Walk.
Details: 8 p.m. Pop’s Farm, Axton. $20 general admission advance, car camping $20, RV camping $50, cabin $500 via eventbrite.com, $25 gate. roosterwalk.com, crawfordandpower.com
Walk Talk With Music Road Co
This show should leave you tired from dancing.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. facebook.com/WalkTalkBand, musicroadco.com
The Floorboards
Americana/rock and country/soul with thoughtful lyrics and outstanding musicianship.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com
Also on Saturday …
Her Majesty with Unspoken Manner, Jed and the Free 9 p.m. Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $7.
Tate Tuck Trio 8 p.m. Awful Arthur’s Roanoke. Free.
Live Music on the Village Green: Seph Custer 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, Floyd. Free.
Jake Retting 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free.
SUNDAY
Alex Arbaugh, Jive Exchange
Arbaugh used to be part of the band Sun Dried Opossum. Roanoke’s Jive Exchange does it rock- and soul-style
Details: 1 p.m. (Arbaugh) 5 p.m. (Jive Exchange) Parkway Brewing Co. Free. alexarbaugh.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange
Mothers Day Brunch: Isaac Hadden
Your mother will love you for taking her to hear the talented Hadden.
Details: 9 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. Venue suggests donation to performer; brunch $25, $12.50 ages 6-15, free 5-younger. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
TUESDAY
Katie & Co.
Good friends gather monthly to play music together in what is now a Parkway tradition.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing, Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Tate Tuck
Talented singer and guitarist Tuck should inspire you to come off a few bucks for hungry folks.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. facebook.com/TateTuckMusic
WEDNESDAY
The HawThorns With Charissa Joy
Americana duo The HawThorns, from Nashville via Los Angeles, released a new album, “Tarot Cards & Shooting Stars,” in February.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance via eventbrite.com, $12 day of show. thehawtthorns.com, facebook.com/CharissaJoyMusic
Also on Wednesday …
Grub 9:30 p.m. at Martin’s. Free.