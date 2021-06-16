Top Tickets

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Dog Daze 2021

With MachineMadeMan, Inferior Design, $ir Mike, Collective Headz and more

This event, just north of Wytheville, focuses on local and regional acts.

Details: Noon Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Ivanhoe Horse Show Grounds, 527 Trestle Road, Ivanhoe. $30. Dogdazemusicfest.ticketleap.com, facebook.com/Mach1neMadeMan

SATURDAY

The Cadillac Three With Jackson Dean

In a 2019 opening set for Travis Tritt at Berglund Center, Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston described his band as “country/western and heavy metal Southern rock.” We agree with that assessment. Powerful and fun.

Details: 7 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $99 VIP. thecadillacthree.com

Amythyst Kiah With Aaron Burdett