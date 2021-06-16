Top Tickets

Live and livestreaming entertainment in the valleys …
THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Music Road Co with Amanda Bocchi & The Soul Flood (music); ‘The Croods: A New Age’ (movie)
Outdoor music from good performers and a family movie are back on the bill in Floyd, after a COVID-enforced year off.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, musicroadco.com, amandabocchi.com
Party in Elmwood: The Embers feat. Craig Woolard
Kings of Southern beaches return to the Star City.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at the gate; free to 12-younger, downtownroanoke.org, theembersband.net
Zach Bellas
Baltimore-based performer brings rock-leaning trio.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, zachbellasmusic.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Big Lick Tonic
Roanoke Valley music scene vets combine for rock covers.
Details: 5 p.m. Thursday. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com. 7 p.m. Friday. Hot Shots, Moneta. Free. 719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, facebook.com/BigLickTonicBand
FRIDAY
Chris Knight With Adam Dean Morrison and Sean Matook
Knight, an always engaging Americana/country songwriter and performer, hits it acoustic duo-style at a new outdoor venue in Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Epperly Mill Music and Arts, 532 Epperly Mill Road, Floyd. $60. 745-3888, epperlymill.com/music-and-arts, chrisknight.net
Michael Ray
With Jared Stout Band
Country music’s Ray has had a handful of songs on the charts, including Billboard airplay No. 1 “Kiss You In the Morning.”
Details: 7 p.m. (6 p.m. gates) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $59 pit, $35 general admission, $99 VIP. drpepperpark.com, michaelraymusic.com
Becki and The Boom Booms
Blues, jazz, rock and more from a quality ensemble.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Livestream Stage — Austin Miller, with Bright Aku
A weeklong Dylan binge led Miller to songwriting in his college years, according to his online bio.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. 521-4507, facebook.com/austinmillermusic, facebook.com/bright.nasa.1
Up The Creek
It’s a country and bluegrass soiree at Boones Mill.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co, Boones Mill. Free. hammerandforgebrewing.com, bit.ly/UpTheCreekFB
The WannaBeatles
The Historic Masonic Theatre and Masonic Amphitheatre Summer Series welcomes a Beatles tribute band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheater, Clifton Forge. $25. 862-5655, historicmasonictheatre.com, thewannabeatles.com
Solacoustix
This funky, bluesy, soulful outfit reaps a full schedule’s rewards.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. bit.ly/solacoustix
First Fridays: East Bound and Down
Members of such acts as Bananas at Large and Gasoline Alley team up.
Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
5PTS Outdoors presents Summer Jam at Wasena Park
With Toubab Krewe, The Mantras, The Kind Thieves, Elise Testone (Friday); Ghost-Note, Ripejive, Jacob Doss Trio (Saturday)
Super-funky Snarky Puppy offshoot Ghost-Note dares you not to shake your stuff. Asheville, North Carolina’s Toubab Krewe bring a deeply soulful take on Afrobeat music. Don’t miss the openers, including reconstituted NRV soul-jazz act Ripejive and “American-Idol”-contestant-turned-jamband-favorite Elise Testone.
Details: 5 p.m. each day. Wasena Park, Roanoke. $15 general admission; VIP pods up to $210. 5pointsmusic.com, toubabkrewe.com, ghost-note-official.com
Warren Garrett
Hear Garrett’s “Hard-Tail Heart” at https://youtu.be/dO65GEIGlQw.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, warrengarrettmusic.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Dog Daze 2021
With MachineMadeMan, Inferior Design, $ir Mike, Collective Headz and more
This event, just north of Wytheville, focuses on local and regional acts.
Details: Noon Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Ivanhoe Horse Show Grounds, 527 Trestle Road, Ivanhoe. $30. Dogdazemusicfest.ticketleap.com, facebook.com/Mach1neMadeMan
SATURDAY
The Cadillac Three With Jackson Dean
In a 2019 opening set for Travis Tritt at Berglund Center, Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston described his band as “country/western and heavy metal Southern rock.” We agree with that assessment. Powerful and fun.
Details: 7 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $99 VIP. thecadillacthree.com
Amythyst Kiah With Aaron Burdett
Road trip alert: Soon, Amethyst Kiah’s Rounder Records debut, “Wary + Strange,” will drop, and if its advance singles, including the haunting “Wild Turkey,” are an indication, it will break ground for her. Hear the latest single, “Fancy Drones (Fracture Me)” at https://youtu.be/TKBX63-At4c.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25, free to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, amythystkiah.com, aaronburdett.com
Morgan Myles
Sleeper show alert: Publications including Rolling Stone, Billboard and American Songwriter have written about Myles and her music.
Details: 7 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, morganmyleslive.com
Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass
Paisley, a former IBMA male vocalist of the year, leads a trad-grass juggernaut.
Details: 8 p.m. Live from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and live-streaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dannypaisley.com
Half Moon Band
Funky jams from one of Roanoke’s longest-lived bands.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. halfmoonva.com
Five Dollar Shake
Rock covers from top valley music pros.
Details: 8 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, crescentcitybourbonbbq.com
Henry Hardt & Friends
Ancient blues is in Hardt’s wheelhouse.
Details: 7 p.m. Outer Space, 324 S. Locust St., Floyd. facebook.com/outerspaceva, reverbnation.com/henrymudcathardt
Star City Soul Club
This every-Saturday event features DJ work from the Boogieburg crew.
Details: 10 p.m. Sidecar, Roanoke. Free. 566-3709, sidecarva.com, facebook.com/boogieburg
Reconnecting Sedalia: Remembering Counter Ridge School
With IV Shade of Blue, Infinite Praise, Kuumba Dance Ensemble, Sharon Missionary Baptist Church Inspirational Choir and more
A day of music, dance and Juneteenth celebration.
Details: 11:30 a.m. Sedalia Center, Big Island. Free. 434-299-5080, sedaliacenter.org, bit.ly/IVShadesFB
Blue Ridge Vineyard Solstice Celebration: FxPearl & Co.
This event supports Angels of Assisi and features live music, a food truck and rescued animals.
Details: 3 p.m. Blue Ridge Vineyard, Eagle Rock, $5 or large bag Purina One dog or cat food. 798-7645, blueridgevineyard.com, angelsofassisi.org
Seedpicker
Hear original blues and rock, featuring bassist and singer Marcus Morris.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/seedpickermusic
Jerome Claytor & Touch of Class
Things will be funky and soulful out in the boonies.
Details: 2 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/cromeo2016
Pizazz
A variety band hits the lake.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, thepizazzband.net
Charissa Morrison
Strong singer plays folk-leaning originals, covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, charissamorrisonproject.com
FRIDAY, SUNDAY and WEDNESDAY
Isaac Hadden
It’s a bunch of work for young Hadden, including Friday in Floyd with drummer Matt Leonard and guitarist Chad Florstedt.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Live at Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd, and livestreaming at facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. $3. 745-6836. 11 a.m. Sunday. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
SUNDAY
Sunday Music Jam
Old time and bluegrass music are back on Sundays in Floyd, in the country store’s back yard.
Details: 1:30 p.m. (old time), 4 p.m. (bluegrass), weather permitting. Floyd Country Store. Free.
Bluegrass and Brunch: Eric Pratt Band
No more apt an event title out there.
Details: Noon. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free.
Tyler Parrish
Parrish can deliver the classic rock goods.
Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. facebook.com/TylerParrishMusic
MONDAY
Juicy After Dark
Ever wonder what happens when a superhero feels sexy? Does Wonder Woman twerk? Your answers may be found here.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — The Panini Brothers
Roanoke folk act plays for a quarter-hour while you donate.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders Concert Series: Keith Anderson
Anderson wrote a No. 1 country song, “Lost In This Moment,” which Big & Rich made famous. He co-wrote Grammy Award-nominated “Beer Run (B Double E Double Are You In?),” which Garth Brooks and George Jones recorded, and “The Bed,” a Gretchen Wilson single. He’s written plenty for himself, too, and he brings his show to Roanoke.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $20. Keithanderson.com
David Via, Josh Daniel and Jamie Collins
Sleeper show alert No. 2: A bluegrass/Americana trio of excellence gets together.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. facebook.com/davidviamusic, joshdanielmusic.com, facebook.com/acousticrootsandrhythm