THURSDAY
WOLF! featuring Scott Metzger
Metzger, known for working with Joe Russo's Almost Dead, is a super-talented guitarist leading a multi-faceted, instrumental rock and jazz act to 5 Points.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $25 general admission. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, scottmetzger.com
Timewave Zero
Catch a fun and energetic rock band from the NRV.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, reverbnation.com/timewavezerous
People are also reading…
Join The Band: Tommy Roller and Possum 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
FRIDAY
Alexis Cunningham
This Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter creates her music with Eric Bazilian, of The Hooters (he wrote Joan Osborne's "One of Us," btw). Cunningham has some strong material and an intriguing voice to sing it.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $10 via renascententertainment.ticketleap.com/alexiscunningham. 540-774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, alexiscunningham.bandzoogle.com
The Tree of Forgiveness Band
Members of such North Carolina bands as Time Sawyer and Big Daddy Love fete John Prine's music.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $35, $25 advance via seetickets.us/04072023, $27 general admission day of show.
Cherry Moon
With Red Ferns
Two young Blacksburg rock acts hit the stage at The Spot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org, cherrymoonband.com, instagram.com/theredfernsband
The Kind
Jamband tributes from this stalwart act.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10. thekind.rocks
Charissa Joy and The High Frequency 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
Lua Flora 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10
Dog Rocket Blues Band 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Kyle Forry and Matt Powell 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Southern Shine 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Five Dollar Shake 9 p.m. Ippy's Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10
Trifolkal, with Mike Pearrell 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
Axis 5 9 p.m. Los Amigos, Bar & Grill, 3424 Orange Ave. N.E. $10
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Palmyra
Two dates at two breweries from FloydFest's latest On-the-Rise contest winner.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, palmyratheband.com
Drew Pace
Check out Scottsville native Pace's "Heart of An Angel" at youtu.be/rmWYtbMy2Mg.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com,
Virginia Electric
Americana rock with some country touches from this Roanoke quartet.
Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Fork in the Market. Free. 540-400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm. 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, virginiaelectricmusic.com
SATURDAY
Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett
Two great musicians — Blue Highway co-founder Lane and Bennett, of J.D. Crowe & The New South and Flashback, among others — join forces for bluegrass with folk and jam aspects.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25, $20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, shawnlanemusic.com, fbband.com/member-bios
The What Four
With Copy Cat Syndrome
The What Four is a local all-star collection of jazzy, funky cats. The opener, a young band from the valley, is into John Scofield.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance via eventbrite.com, $12 day of show. instagram.com/copy_cat_syndrome
Blake Hornsby
With Llywelyx , Olchar E. Lindsann, Tater Fraterabo
Hornsby, from Asheville, North Carolina, infuses his folk music with raga and psychedelic touches.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, blakehornsby.bandcamp.com
Shallow Side
With Last Night's Villain, Grafitti Nightclub
Check out the video for the hard-rocking headliner's "The Worst Kind" at youtu.be/9M2zTqDSIzA.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. $12.99 via renascententertainment.ticketleap.com/shallow-sideroanoke. facebook.com/ShallowSideBand, facebook.com/LNVOfficial, facebook.com/graffitinightclubband
Christian Q. | Becki and The Boom Booms
Singer/songwriter and acoustic covers early. Blues, rock and jazz in the evening.
Details: 1:30 p.m. (Christian Q), 5:30 p.m. (Becki and the Boom Booms) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/CQandTheGroove, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Queenpin Family Wellness Fundraiser: Felix
This benefit, featuring a Roanoke-area funk band, will help provide free and reduced priced acupuncture treatments.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $25, $20, $18 advance via seetickets.us/04082023, $20 day of show. queenpinroanoke.com/wellness-wagon, bit.ly/felixbandfb
Homegrown Music Series: Raistlin Brabson & Franklin County Ramblers 7 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $6.25 advance, $10.11 day of show
Travis Reigh 5 p.m. Anastasia's Speakeasy, Rocky Mount. Free
Glam'r Kiti 10 p.m. Martin's. $8
Phlegar Hill 7 p.m. Fillin Station. Free
Seph Custer 7 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Co., Rocky Mount. Free
Ben Trout Party Band 9 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. Free
JoJo Stockton & Soulacoustix 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Thomas Hinds 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free
Marie Anderson 6:30 p.m. Living Proof Beer Co., Rocky Mount. Free
Jerry Wimmer Duo 6:30 p.m. Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free
WEDNESDAY
The Last Real Circus
Catch an Americana quintet from the D.C. area.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free. thelastrealcircus.com
Possible taxes and fees for any show listed on this page are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.