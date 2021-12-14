Trampled by Turtles set for FloydFest

It wasn't all 'grass in the festival's most recent lineup announcement, delivered to subscribers in a Tuesday morning email. Dogs In A Pile, which trucks in jammy, eclectic rock, is on the bill, as is LITZ, which brings funky electronic rock. Guitarist/singer Isaac Hadden, who has been coming to FloydFest since he literally was in the womb, will be there, too — with his Isaac Hadden Project, as a solo act and with an organ trio he formed in Asheville, North Carolina, where he recently started in college.