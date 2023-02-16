Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews blew away an Elmwood Park crowd last summer, in a double-bill with Gov't Mule. The R&B/jazz cat from New Orleans is returning this summer, with reggae scion Ziggy Marley co-headlining.

Rounding out this bill are Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band.

The show is set for June 13. Tickets are $41 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Andrews was promoting a new album, "Lifted," when he hit Elmwood in August 2022, part of a tour during which he and his Orleans Avenue band took turns headlining dates with Gov't Mule. It was Shorty's turn to end the show that night in Roanoke, and the energy was remarkable. The well-seasoned band has headlined Red Rocks, the Hollywood Bowl and New York City's Central Park in recent months, according to a Berglund Center news release announcing the show.

Last week, he helped kick off Mardi Gras season in his hometown New Orleans with the third annual Shorty Gras concert. That followed the Krewe of Freret Parade, which featured his very own parade float, according to the news release.