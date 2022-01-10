Turnpike Troubadours reunite and are headed for FloydFest

One of the Americana/rock subgenre's more celebrated bands had seemingly fallen apart in recent years. That band, Turnpike Troubadours, has announced its return to the scene.

And FloydFest, in a Monday email blast, has announced that it has booked the band.

Turnpike Troubadours, a star of the Oklahoma-born "red dirt" music scene, will be FloydFest's Sunday, July 31, headliner after going on what it termed an "indefinite hiatus" in 2019. Frontman and songwriter Evan Felker had become somewhat tabloid-worthy, as Rolling Stone reported via bit.ly/TroubadoursRollingStone.

Also headed to the July 27-31 event is rocking bluesman Patrick Sweany, known for his "Them Shoes," which you can check out at youtu.be/RakUXH8OMOs. Sweany will perform on Friday, July 29.

The festival had previously announced performers including headliners Lake Street Dive, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King, Morgan Wade and Amythyst Kiah.

See what act is playing which day, and get more FloydFest 22~Heartbeat info at floydfest.com/schedule-by-day.

