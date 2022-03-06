U.S. Fleet Forces Band to perform at Radford University

On Sunday, March 13, at 3 p.m., the U.S. Fleet Forces Band wind ensemble will perform a concert in the Davis Performance Hall at the Covington Center for the Arts at Radford University.

The wind ensemble will perform a wide range of music including traditional marches, popular songs, patriotic favorites and selections from some of the finest wind band literature. Admission is free and open to the public.

U.S. Fleet Forces Band, under the direction of Lt. Joel Davidson, is the musical representative for Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk. The band provides musical support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries and community events throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley regions.

For more information about the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, please visit www.public.navy.mil/usff/band or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usfleetforcesband.

- Submitted by Musician Second Class Andrea Pharis, Public Affairs Leading Petty Officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Band