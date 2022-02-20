Upcoming concert will benefit Montgomery Museum

On Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech will be the venue for a live concert to benefit the Montgomery Museum of Art & History.

Dubbed “50 Years in the Making,” the show is a celebration of old-time, bluegrass and blues music featuring several of the recognized masters of these musical styles, including Phil Wiggins, Rob Ickes, Trey Hensley, Butch Robins, Ivy Phillips, Scott Freeman, Jacob Eller, Debbie Yates and Sandy Shortridge. A special feature of the concert will be performances by two European artists, uilleann piper Ronan Browne from Ireland and euphonium maestro Steven Mead from England, performing via YouTube.

Montgomery County native Jack Hinshelwood is the concert host. The event takes its name from a recent recording project, a 22-track anthology of old-time, bluegrass and blues that is being released in conjunction with the show.

“These songs and tunes have been gathering in my repertoire for about 50 years, hence the title of the concert,” said Hinshelwood, who produced the anthology. “Many of the artists who played on the recording are part of the live concert and we will share selected tracks from the recording, as well as additional numbers that feature these remarkable artists.”

The concert is presented by the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine with additional financial support provided by Stateson Homes, Duncan Automotive Network, Virginia Tech Foundation Inc., David and Judie Reemsnyder, Blue Ridge Beverage, Holiday Inn Express and Suites Christiansburg, Asset Solutions Corp., Shelter Alternatives, FocusOne Integrated Financial Planning, and the Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door ($5 for children 12 and under), and 100% of all proceeds will benefit the museum.

Please note that a mask, photo ID and proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test within 72 hours of the event, are required for admittance.

Seating is limited. Tickets are available online now at the museum’s website, https://montgomerymuseum.org/events/50-years-in-the-making/ . They can also be purchased in person at the Moss Arts Center box office during certain open hours.

For more information, call the box office at 231-5300.

- Submitted by Casey Jenkins