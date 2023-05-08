Grammy Award-nominated band We The Kingdom's debut Salem Civic Center show is set for June 17.

Tickets are $71.50, $47.50, $37.50 and $25.50, with a $99.50 VIP package and $10 preferred parking. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Salem Civic Center box office (avoid pesky online purchase fees), open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or via ticketmaster.com. A presale is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the password HOLYWATER at Ticketmaster only.

We The Kingdom features relatives from multiple generations: brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash; Ed’s daughter Franni; his son Martin; and friend Andrew Bergthold. The band formed at a Young Life camp in Georgia, where each of the five members came to lead worship and wound up in a late-night writing session in which "their collaboration caught fire, bringing with it personal healing and a fresh dream for the future," according to a Salem Civic Center news release.

The band's debut album, the Grammy-nominated "Holy Water," features consecutive No. 1 hits including the title track, recently nominated for a Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song Grammy. The single helped earn the band a Dove Award for New Artist of the Year, according to the news release.

