'Weird Al' Yankovic returning to Roanoke's Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Fresh off a viral tweet that flashed a sick burn at Kid Rock, "Weird Al" Yankovic has announced a new tour. Roanoke's Berglund Performing Arts Theatre is among the stops.

Don't put on your polka shoes just yet. The show is scheduled for Oct. 25. Tickets are $99, $84, $64, $44 and $329 for VIP, and go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center box office (avoid those pesky fees), 844-599-5483 or roanokelive.com. Longtime Yankovic pal Emo Phillips will open the show.

Yankovic, whose multitude of song parodies has built him a huge and loyal cult following, delighted that crowd and others last month in the wake of Kid Rock's latest song and video, "Don't Tell Me How To Live." "Weird Al" tweeted: "To everybody that's congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify - that's not me. That's actually Kid Rock."

The weird one last played Roanoke in 2019, with dozens from the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra accompanying him in a sold-out Berglund theater performance. He hit the room in 2015, not long after his "Mandatory Fun" album became the first comedy album in Billboard magazine history to debut at No. 1.

