Whiskey Myers coming to Salem Civic Center

As seen on (streaming) TV — a country band with a big southern rock vibe is coming to the valley this spring.

Texas-based Whiskey Myers, which was featured in a barroom performance on the Paramount Network hit "Yellowstone," is set for a May 5 headlining spot at Salem Civic Center. Shane Smith & The Saints and Goodbye June, two other "Yellowstone" acts, will open the show.

Tickets are $79.50, $54.50, $44.50 and $34.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Salem Civic Center box office (avoid those online purchase fees) or ticketmaster.com. Get in on a 10 a.m. Wednesday online-only presale with the code WM2022.

Whisky Myers fourth album, "Mud" made it to No. 4 on the Billboard country charts in 2016. Two years later, the "Yellowstone" appearance put the band's entire catalog on the iTunes country chart, according to a Salem Civic Center news release. The band has a new album, "Tornillo," due to drop July 29, with the act set to make its debut at both Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Bonnaroo festival this summer, according to news releases from its publicist.

