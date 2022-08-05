 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park show

Pop-metal stalwart Whitesnake has canceled its Sept. 9 Elmwood Park engagement, with singer David Coverdale announcing that he is suffering an upper respiratory ailment.

That's not the only show off the books for the "Here I Go Again" and "Still of the Night" rockers. Whitesnake's U.S. and Canadian tour with The Scorpions, along with its own headlining shows, are canceled, Coverdale wrote in a statement that show promoter Berglund Center shared.

Coverdale wrote with "profound disappointment and a heavy heart" of the tour changes and his "continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform." He wished Scorpions success on the road.

Whitesnake, on what it called its farewell tour, had already canceled its European run, according to published reports.

Berglund Center had scheduled the date to close its Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. In this case, that is the Berglund Center box office, 540-853-5483 or berglundcenter.live

