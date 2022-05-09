 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight

Whitesnake coming to Elmwood

 Courtesy Berglund Center

In the minds of many video music fans, the name Whitesnake harks back to 1987 and Tawny Kitaen doing gymnastics on and around two Jaguars to the band's "Here I Go Again."

Thirty-five years have passed. Kitaen died almost exactly a year ago, and Whitesnake, which formed in 1978, has announced a farewell tour. That tour brings the band to Elmwood Park's amphitheater on Sept. 9.

Tickets for the final installment of Berglund Center's Bud Light Vinyl Vault concert series are $49 advance, $54 day of show and $708 for a VIP table. They go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center box office (avoid pesky fees), 853-5483 or berglundcenter.live.

In other concert news, Christian rocker and Grammy Award winner Zach Williams plays Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Oct. 22. Tickets are $201.75 (VIP), $71.75, $31.75 and $21.75 and go on sale Friday.

— Tad Dickens

