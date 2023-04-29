Country music is experiencing an underground renaissance, and Willi Carlisle is among the leaders.

The northwest Arkansas-based Carlisle comes to The Spot on Kirk on July 14. In one of those sweet moments where you get to see someone before their shows get too expensive, advance tickets are $15 via eventbrite.com, and $20 at the door. Don’t count on getting tickets at the door, though; The Spot seats about 125 and I’ll eat at least three of my hats if it doesn’t sell out.

All the evidence I need to back up that claim comes from his album, “Peculiar, Missouri.” Carlisle covers a lot of musical ground here, including straight-up folk, outlaw country and an accordion-fueled waltz, but it all hangs together.

Track 3, “Tulsa’s Last Magician,” with its Guy Clark vibe, will break your heart. The steel guitar-screaming, train beat-driven “Vanlife” will crack you up. The song forms and chord changes aren’t breaking ground, but it sounds killer, with Cajun musician Joel Savoy’s production. What’s different is Carlisle’s lyrical point of view, with is open-hearted, sometimes raw and often hilarious — but not novelty-act hilarious. This guy is the real deal.

Don’t let me spoil it all for you. Go stream it for yourself.

His show at The Spot will likely be a solo job. No problem: Carlisle can pull it off, as he does with “All of The Redheaded Stranger,” seen and heard via youtu.be/tus_DKfxqG4.

Other venues, other announcements

Camp Reckoning has completed its lineup for the May 19-21 event at Wilderness Adventure, a ridiculously nice spot on Craig County. The Dead Reckoning, Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Josh Daniel and Jay Starling, Josh Clark’s Visible Spectrum, and The Floorboards will sling the tunes. Outdoor adventures, food and beer are part of the deal, too. Weekend passes are $105 ($25 for ages 6-12) and $75 for Saturday only at wilderness-adventure.com.

Stand-up comic John Crist is coming to Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, for real this time. Crist was originally booked for a November 2021 show, but it fell off the venue’s calendar.

He’s now scheduled for Sept. 30. Tickets are $149.75 (VIP), $59.75, $49.75, $39.75 and $29.75, available at Berglund Center’s box office (avoid pesky fees), 866-434-8425 and berglundcenter.live.

Ace Frehley, the former KISS guitarist who recently played Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center, is returning to Southwest Virginia for an Aug. 19 show at Dr. Pepper Park. Tickets are $49, $30 and $149 VIP at etix.com. Gabby Barrett is coming to Dr Pepper Park, too. Tickets for the onetime “American Idol” contestant’s July 28 show are $59, $35 and $99 (VIP), also at etix.com.

Speaking of the Harvester, it recently added Texas blues great Jimmie Vaughan to its lineup, with his Tilt-a-Whirl Band. “King” Solomon Hicks will open the Aug. 16 show. Tickets are $67, $47 and $320 (VIP table). And indie rockers The Connells are back on the road and headed for Rocky Mount. That North Carolina act plays on June 16, with tickets going for $57, $37 and $280. Both are available at harvester-music.com.

Powwow at VT

If you’re reading this and want to see something amazing, head for Virginia Tech and witness the spring 2023 powwow.

The event starts at noon today on the grad school lawn, or at the Graduate Life Center Multipurpose Room if it rains. The celebration, a partnership between the university’s American Indian and Indigenous Community Center and Native at VT, features dancing in regalia, drums, food — even some dances open to the public, according to a university news release.

Virginia Tech started powwow in 2017 as an “opportunity to not only experience Native culture, but to celebrate and recognize the contributions of Native community members on campus,” Melissa Faircloth, the American Indian and Indigenous Community Center’s director, said in the news release.

Rufus Elliott, who in 2007 was the first Monacan graduate of Virginia Tech, is master of ceremonies.

He graduated a decade before Virginia Tech hosted such celebrations and noted in the news release that VT is built on land the United States took from indigenous people — in this case, the Tutelo and Monacan nations. The university has acknowledged this and has stated its commitment to engage with the land’s original stewards, the news release states.

“[I]t is important for these events to happen because it educates the community and shows Virginia Tech is going beyond the first step of acknowledging their role in displacing Natives,” he said in the announcement.

If you go, follow this guideline from the university: “Listen to the master of ceremonies. He will announce who is to dance, and when.

He will also let you know when you can take photos/record and when you cannot and which dances include an invitation to the general public to join.”