Winter blues: Floyd-based fiddler's show celebrates Black History Month

FLOYD — The old man looked like he had seen a ghost, Earl White thought.

White was fiddling with his old-time stringband on a stage at Merlefest — the gargantuan music festival in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, that’s heavy with folk, bluegrass and roots rock music — when a friend brought Joe Thompson to hear him play.

Thompson, an old-time Southern fiddler of some renown, was stunned when he saw White, not just by his rhythmic, dance-oriented playing, but by the color of his skin.

“Joe thought he was the only Black person in the whole world left playing traditional old-time music,” White recalled. “He looked like he was going to faint, like he had seen a ghost.”

Black fiddle players had become rarer than ghost sightings, but that’s not how it once was in the United States. Black stringbands and musicians were a major influence on American music, including bluegrass, mountain music, folk and other styles that aren’t commonly associated with Black performers anymore.

The Mississippi Sheiks, Cannon’s Jug Stompers and fiddlers such as Thompson inspired Black and white bands alike. African-American guitarist Lesley Riddle befriended A.P. Carter in the 1920s and influenced the sounds and songs of the Carter Family, who helped create the modern country music industry. DeFord Bailey was the first performer heard on the radio program that would become “The Grand Ole Opry” in 1927, when he played his harmonica during his original tune “Pan American Blues.”

The list of Black influences on American folk music goes on. The banjo, long associated with bluegrass and mountain string music, has African roots and many of the early banjo pioneers were Black musicians. The “Father of Bluegrass” Bill Monroe, Doc Watson and other white music legends were heavily influenced by the blues.

White wants people to know more about the folk music contributions by Black performers, so he has put together “Winter Blues: A Celebration of Black History Month,” a showcase of mostly Black blues and folk performers that will be staged at the Floyd Country Store on Saturday.

White, 67, and his wife, Adrienne Davis, lead the Earl White Stringband, which will perform on a bill that features Phil Wiggins, Guy Davis, Jackie and Resa, Sparky and Rhonda Rucker and Lightnin’ Wells.

White and Davis moved to Floyd County in 2016 after many years in California, where he worked as a respiratory therapist and she worked as a registered nurse. They had bought a farm in Floyd a decade ago, and they operate Big Indian Farm Artisan Bakery near Willis.

White has been connected to old-time music for 50 years, first as a dancer and later a musician. He grew up in New Jersey but had Southern roots. His mother performed in a gospel trio with her sisters in Eastern North Carolina, and his father played trombone before the married couple moved north. He spent many youthful summers on his grandparents’ farm in the sandy flatlands of Greenville, North Carolina, home to East Carolina University, where he enrolled in 1971.

A sour relationship with his first roommate prompted him to move into what he described as a “tiny closet off-campus” in a crisis intervention center called The Real House. White was a psychology major at the time, so the place was sort of an OK fit for him.

He met other people there, including Dudley Culp, a student who took White to his first fiddlers’ conventions. Culp was a clogger, and soon White had taken up the traditional folk dancing style. They formed a dance troupe that garnered the attention of Betty Casey, whose husband edited the local newspaper, which ran a story on the group and helped them land a gig at a mental hospital — appropriate for a group that got its start in a crisis center.

The dancers came up with a name that merged “Green” for Greenville with “Grass,” which had multiple inspirations including marijuana, and that’s how the Green Grass Cloggers were born. The troupe appeared at square dances, danced at fiddlers conventions and won dance competitions in the early 1970s, establishing a tradition that survived membership changes and still exists. The Green Grass Cloggers earned prominent recognitions for their contributions to keeping traditional dancing styles alive, and in 2014 the group was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Along the way, White took up guitar to back up other musicians at dances. When a college friend returned from Christmas break in the early 1970s, she brought White a present: an old fiddle that had been in the family for generations after it was purchased from a Sears and Roebuck catalogue.

“That was the day my life changed,” White said.

He learned to play by ear, never taking a lesson, as he incorporated rhythms and patterns he had heard at dances into his style. As he continued to attend fiddlers conventions, it wasn’t hard to notice that he was often the only Black person on the grounds.

“There were none,” White said, noting that the Green Grass Cloggers were among the very few groups that included people of color, Korean-American dancers and American Indian members.

“Nobody was as diverse as we were,” he said.

He stayed in the South and worked in Charlottesville for the University of Virginia healthcare system before relocating to California. Friends back east frequently told him to check out Floyd County, which he and Adrienne did. They fell in love it.

Even so, he noticed few Black residents or musicians in the area. The Floyd Country Store concert is a way to introduce the community to the contributions of Black performers to American traditions.

In recent years, the Carolina Chocolate Drops and its members such as Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson, Dom Flemons — whom White instructed during fiddle workshops at the Swannanoa Gathering near Asheville, and who also learned under Joe Thompson — ignited a small, highly publicized revival in Black folk music traditions.

Others have followed. Old-time banjo player Jake Blount was awarded the Steve Martin Banjo Prize (created by the comedian/actor/author/banjoist) in 2020; bluegrass banjo player Tray Wellington was named Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2019; and Tennessee-born singer/songwriter Amythyst Kiah, called “one of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets” by Rolling Stone, isn’t so secret anymore. Each one is a young African-American musician.

White hopes the show introduces the audience to music and performers they didn’t know, but who have been playing music for generations.

“I just want to bring diversity to the community and bring some longtime friends of mine,” he said.